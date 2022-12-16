Read full article on original website
God of War actor joins cast of Dreamcast classic Slave Zero reboot
God of War Ragnarok voice actor Mara Junot is joining the cast of Slave Zero X, a reboot of the Sega Dreamcast classic Slave Zero set to launch in 2023 for Steam. Junot, whose past roles also include Ikora Rey in Destiny 2, Shoola in Arcane, and Lisa in Genshin Impact, will bring the villain Enyo to life in Slave Zero X.
Top 3: What is one of the hardest games released in 2022?
2022 offered us productions of the highest quality. The outstanding Elden Ring was presented with Game of the Year at the Game Awards 2022but also works like War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and dazzlingly cool indies like Tunic ed Immortality left their mark. Of the way, given the...
Free game No. 7 at Epic Games: A ray tracing game awaits
The new order, 21.12.2022 at 18:40 by Thilo Bayer Wolfenstein, takes place at Epic Games in New York. At five p.m. sharp, Epic has again lifted the veil on the seventh mysterious game that will be given away for 24 hours around Christmas. After five indie games and a blockbuster (Wolfenstein new order), Lego Builders Journey is an absolute joy to watch and fortify a beautiful ray tracing building game.
Infinity Ward removes Building 21 from Warzone 2 mode DMZ
It’s coming back soon (pic: Activision). Building 21 has been shut down for a week following an introduction to DMZ mode in Warzone 2. The updated update for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 released a huge number of new features and games. From the First...
The Witcher: Blood Origin Netflix Release Date and Time
The Witcher: Blood Origin is finally making its debut on Netflix. The much anticipated Prequel series The Witcher will reveal new details about the fantasy world created by Andrzej Sapkowski. Here is the time to watch it. When to watch witches on Netflix: Blood Origin. Netflix set the release date...
The Xbox Game Pass is a failure, the PS5 Pro cost and dual-sensor battery life
The Wednesday books page has an overwhelmingly positive response to High On Life’s success, with the issuance of 35 years of Phantasy Star. Please note that we have already finished preparing our content for Christmas and New Year, which will include several Readers and Specials. Should you have any idea for your paper, or any gaming related subject you want, now would be good time to submit it at the below email address.
PlayStation VR2: Presentation at CES 2023 confirmed that the presentation of the game was well-known
Dennis Leschnikowski 12/20/2022 6:43 o’clock. Since Sony announced that the company will come to the Consumer Electronics Show 2023 and present the virtual reality headset PlayStation VR2, among other things. The presentation will be held during a press conference. Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2023 for short) is traditionally the...
New Goat Simulator 3 is a stolen GTA camera with a stolen track
Goat Simulator 3 is the joke that would have come to fruition?. A new ad for Goat Simulator 3 uses stolen footage from GTA 6 and Rockstar Games are not happy with that. Remember when Goat Simulator 3 was announced during Summer Game Fest, and parodied the old Dead Island 2 trailer from 2014? That was a pretty funny subversion of expectations, probably garnered more attention than an actual show trailer would have.
Continuing to a Final Fantasy spinoff, A Streaming of Direct-to-Video 2018 was released
The Scorpion King: A Book of Souls has become the 5th of the classic Brendan Fraser series, The Mummy. The final installment of the game continues to grow on all media including and grabbing the best deals in the world. The book of souls follows the story of Mathayus of...
Aroged: The Video of Alisa Selezneva in the teaser trailer for the film One Hundred Years Ahead
Who played Alice is still a secret. The company Central Partnership put together a trailer for the film “One Hundred Years Ahead”, which was adapted to the universe by the famous science fiction author Kir Bulychev. I suppose that a retelling of Alice’s Adventure seems appropriate, but only a fairly free treatment of the original source.
Avatar 2: In the first half of last five years, the total is 500 million USD
No. 12/21/2022 at 12:21 by Claus Ludewig Avatar: The Way of Waters global box office sales have now exceeded $500 million. The second part of Avatar is being broadcast in the cinema from 14.12. There was a record start for Avatar 2: The Way of Water. In the USA, James Cameron’s new film achieved a maximum of around 130 million dollars on the release weekend and therefore fell short of the predicted of at least 150 million dollars. Now there is a reason for Disney’s celebration, given that the new avatar has now broke 500 million dollars, internationally. Yesterday the mark of 500 million dollars was surpassed.
Train to Busan directors Next Film is a Dystopian sci-fi epic; arrives on Netflix next month
Yeon Sang-ho is back in Korea with another blockbuster which will appear on Netflix later next month. The director known for his film Train to Busan and then the inspiration for Bullet Train will release a single-length sci-fi story called Jung_E on Netflix. When does Jungai visit Netflix?. Yeon Sang-hos...
The Lord of the Rings: The Ring of the Power Season 2 will be very different. Amazon reassures fans that the Lord of the Rings will be changed forever
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will become extremely different. Amazon reassures fans. It’s been almost 4 months since the first season of The Lord of the Rings began its broadcast. All episodes of this inaugural season were released and if nobody was convinced, success was there.
Scarlet & Violet will get into a battle with seven-star tera
The number of new Pokemon that are introduced via Scarlet & Violet is Tera. Today the third of Tera raids will take place on a Cinderace training unit on the 7-star difficulty rating of the raid. The raid will mark Cinderace’s introduction to Scarlet & Violet. DAY OF OFFICE:...
Final Fantasy VII remake: The voice-actors are infuriated
One of the major role-playing games which Square Enix is currently working on is Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth. According to unsubstantiated reports, the casting for the voice actors will be made again at least in the English language version. The Final Fantasy series continues to be a new one. First,...
Like a dragon Ishin: See how Wild Dancers are dressed in a new trailer
Dennis Leschnikowski 12/19/2022 12:13 p.m. The latest trailer for The Dragon: The Yakuza spin-off is now available for viewing. This time, you’ll notice what the Wild Dancer style means by attacking your opponents, with the aim of showing up. Last week, Sega and the developers at Ryu Ga Gotoku...
Pokemon: When is Ash’s final episode at the airtime?
Pokemon has been around for decades now. Like the anime, and that’s why many fans don’t only know it, but also are they familiar with the anime. After all, it was Ash Ketchum who helped transform the franchise into a worldwide hit. After a lot of fans have followed the boys, and recent reports say Ash is set to get ready to leave the anime at last. So, there’s no surprise that his final episode is taking over the Internet.
Pokemon: Ash’s original voice actor breaks silence on his exit
It’s difficult to believe, but truth hurts often more than ever. Early this week the world learned that Ashketchum is planning on abandoning Pokemon anime. The IP is ready to shift its focus to new anime heroes. And, of course, there are all eyes on Ash ahead of the farewell tour. That includes his own singer, and Ash’s original voice is breaking their silence now on his upcoming vacation.
The latest Pokemon news: Eeveelutions will be a flash of the game. As the TCG technology turns into a revolution in streaming streaming, it will revolutionize the telecommunications app
It was a wild day to read Pokemon news. Pokemon Gos Winter Holiday Part 2 has been revealed. Eeveelution lovers love holiday hats even more. You’ll find them in-game for the better part of a week. In other news, it’s not often you see Pokemon TCG in the forefront...
After the death of Henry Cavill, fans wanted to fire James Gunn
It has been two months since the Warner Brothers and DC announced James Gunn and Peter Safran, the new duo at the head of the DCU. The two of the people in charge will transform the film and drama universe in real light. The big change that a new start will bring has clearly become clear in recent weeks. DC projects like Wonder Woman 3 have been discontinued and actor Henry Cavills returns to Superman after a short time’s burst again.
