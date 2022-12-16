Wisdom Gaming announced a new partnership with the Minnesota Timberwolves over their Mall of America gaming space. The deal will form the new esports deal between the two companies. The studios will become the home of T-Wolves Gaming, the official esports group of the NBA team. Part of the partnership includes the T-Wolves helping build their new facility at Wisdom Gaming Studios and ultimately help bridge the gap between esports and traditional sports more than it has now been when a professional team worked with an esports company outside the traditional sponsorship model.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO