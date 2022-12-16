Read full article on original website
God of War actor joins cast of Dreamcast classic Slave Zero reboot
God of War Ragnarok voice actor Mara Junot is joining the cast of Slave Zero X, a reboot of the Sega Dreamcast classic Slave Zero set to launch in 2023 for Steam. Junot, whose past roles also include Ikora Rey in Destiny 2, Shoola in Arcane, and Lisa in Genshin Impact, will bring the villain Enyo to life in Slave Zero X.
Free game No. 7 at Epic Games: A ray tracing game awaits
The new order, 21.12.2022 at 18:40 by Thilo Bayer Wolfenstein, takes place at Epic Games in New York. At five p.m. sharp, Epic has again lifted the veil on the seventh mysterious game that will be given away for 24 hours around Christmas. After five indie games and a blockbuster (Wolfenstein new order), Lego Builders Journey is an absolute joy to watch and fortify a beautiful ray tracing building game.
See how the Lord of the Rings Onlines map expanded over 15 years
How big is an MMORPG in the years it’s been since? As soon as I found out, there was an app for the Lord of the Rings Online fan, Dolmande created a video that shows how real landmass went up from their 2007 launch until mid-2022. It’s entirely interesting to see how the game world fills up and how different regions are eventually connected together.
Fortnite’s best armor is a game changer, but why?
It’s safe to say that best weapons in Fortnite chapter 4 are definitely here to make a difference to the game. With the new rifle pool comes all the opinions that we genuinely need about what the best weapons in Fortnite are now. Play style and preference certainly bring to it, but despite that, some guns stand taller than the rest.
Toby Fox finally shares what he worked on for Scarlet and Violet Pokemon
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have been out more than a month, giving fans lots of time to have finished multiple playthroughs to dissect their favorite parts of Gen IX. And even when there was an mixed discussion of the content and performance of the games, the soundtrack has been recently received almost universal praise.
Save $40 on this powerful robot, with a battery powered keyboard
What matters to gaming is the fact that switching to a mechanical keyboard is a very big difference. I have changed the mind for a year. I won’t look back. From the pleasant click-clack sound of the keys to the colourful RGB lighting, it is very enjoyable, especially if you’re playing the game or writing. If you want a mechanical keyboard, then you’re all right. Best Buys currently sells the VR-powered mechanical gaming keyboard for a 59-yellow price. The keyboard has a lot of things to offer.
Continuing to a Final Fantasy spinoff, A Streaming of Direct-to-Video 2018 was released
The Scorpion King: A Book of Souls has become the 5th of the classic Brendan Fraser series, The Mummy. The final installment of the game continues to grow on all media including and grabbing the best deals in the world. The book of souls follows the story of Mathayus of...
After Gotham Knights, WB Games Montreal is working on a new DC Comics game: is that Superman?
A rumor is emerging about WB Games Montrealthe team that developed Gotham Knights and had already started working on the next game, a title that looks like a DC Comics superhero and could be worried about Superman. We all know that the players aren’t willing to do any damage or...
Pokemon Daily: Go trainers are cracking the massive walking mark on the Pokemon TCG kick-off a raffle contest
Forget about the usual introductions that you come to expect from these news wraps. This columnist’s plan to become a Pokemon with a brainwashing statistic that could help it speed up the game: Niantic says the Pokemon Go trainers spent 27.5 billion hours walking around while playing this year’s game. The number is huge, so it doesn’t require sedentary gaming.
Wisdom Gaming With its Attractive Technology It turns into a home of T-Wolves Gaming
Wisdom Gaming announced a new partnership with the Minnesota Timberwolves over their Mall of America gaming space. The deal will form the new esports deal between the two companies. The studios will become the home of T-Wolves Gaming, the official esports group of the NBA team. Part of the partnership includes the T-Wolves helping build their new facility at Wisdom Gaming Studios and ultimately help bridge the gap between esports and traditional sports more than it has now been when a professional team worked with an esports company outside the traditional sponsorship model.
After World Tour 2022, aMSa and Sparg0 end season on top
The Scuffed World Tour will probably not be our final, but it was also a fun tournament, which ended up 2022 in Smash. We’ve got to have an end to our battle. The two sets of Scuffed World Tour results were shocking. Sparg0 could have pushed himself up to...
Final Fantasy VII remake: The voice-actors are infuriated
One of the major role-playing games which Square Enix is currently working on is Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth. According to unsubstantiated reports, the casting for the voice actors will be made again at least in the English language version. The Final Fantasy series continues to be a new one. First,...
Pokemon Go’s First Community Day of 2023 adds a new Shiny Pokemon
Pokemon Go’s December Community Day was held this weekend, so Niantic is already planning to move around next month. The developer announced plans for the first Community Day of 2023, where the Pokemon Chespin will be brought into attention. The event will be held on January 7th at 2 and runs until 5 o’clock. The Pokemon Go competition was conceived for the first time in the game.
Can Win to Rise The Web3 Esports Go Into The Future?
Play-To-Earn games is a real gaming model which takes place everywhere in the web3 and Crypto gaming space. By using blockchain technology, players can earn money from their games. There is a huge switch from traditional games, which, while rewarding, does not bring real value. Counter Strike: Go was one...
The latest Pokemon news: Eeveelutions will be a flash of the game. As the TCG technology turns into a revolution in streaming streaming, it will revolutionize the telecommunications app
It was a wild day to read Pokemon news. Pokemon Gos Winter Holiday Part 2 has been revealed. Eeveelution lovers love holiday hats even more. You’ll find them in-game for the better part of a week. In other news, it’s not often you see Pokemon TCG in the forefront...
After starting shopping, the WoW player reached significant milestone
It’s a tedious task for most World of Warcraft players who would like to get the rare Renown recipes or get the Tuskarr transmogs on a hard basis. As much as the whole community still has a long way to go before joining the Iskaara Tuskarr family, this WoW player found a quick and efficient way to regain the popular reputation of this beloved faction.
Wolfenstein: The New Order is being distributed for free. An Epic Games Store-based machinegames shooter can be picked up in one day
The Epic Games Store continues to delight its users with the distribution of free games. Today the users are invited to add Wolfenstein: The New Order to their collection. Wolfenstein: The New Order is a single-player shooter set in a parallel universe where the Nazis won the Second World War and the anti-Hitler coalition capitulated, and the resistance was brutally suppressed. The main character BJ Blazhkovich must gather the remnants of the resistance, get a superweapon and use it to stop the fascist doctor who created mechanical forces.
Like a dragon Ishin: See how Wild Dancers are dressed in a new trailer
Dennis Leschnikowski 12/19/2022 12:13 p.m. The latest trailer for The Dragon: The Yakuza spin-off is now available for viewing. This time, you’ll notice what the Wild Dancer style means by attacking your opponents, with the aim of showing up. Last week, Sega and the developers at Ryu Ga Gotoku...
Scarlet & Violet will get into a battle with seven-star tera
The number of new Pokemon that are introduced via Scarlet & Violet is Tera. Today the third of Tera raids will take place on a Cinderace training unit on the 7-star difficulty rating of the raid. The raid will mark Cinderace’s introduction to Scarlet & Violet. DAY OF OFFICE:...
In a new video on Jedi: Survivor in Star Wars, they discussed the main differences from first to third place
The Game Awards presented a full-fledged game Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for Xbox S, Xbox S, Playstation 5 and PC. The trailer for Jedi: Survivor becomes the most watched movie ever, surpassing all rivals. The IGN portal released a new video. He discussed the main differences between the Star Wars...
