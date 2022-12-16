Read full article on original website
Related
live5news.com
DNR investigating ‘hunting incident’ in Charleston County
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders were called to a “hunting incident” in Charleston County Monday night. An official with the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed there was a hunting incident in the Adams Run community near Parkers Ferry Road. Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson...
live5news.com
Charleston City Council defers rezoning proposal on Southwick Dr.
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston City Council votes to defer a rezoning proposal, not due to push back from the community, but rather to give the developer time to rethink parts of their plans. For months now, people that live off Southwick Drive have been actively opposing Middleburg Communities...
live5news.com
Charleston City Council to discuss proposed upzoning on Johns Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A public hearing for the proposed upzoning of a property on Johns Island is being held on Tuesday by the city of Charleston. The change would increase the property’s capacity to allow for a proposed townhouse apartment complex, allowing the property to permit 160 multifamily units, rather than the 128 single-family units. The change would also add conservation zones to protect wetland areas.
live5news.com
Deputies seek tips 2 years after deadly Johns Island shooting
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for leads in a deadly 2020 shooting of a 22-year-old on Johns Island. Deputies say Nygel Covington was found dead on a dirt road near Secessionville Road on Dec. 20, 2020, around 8:45 p.m. Another victim...
live5news.com
Authorities arrest 21-year-old in 2020 fatal shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to a Nov. 2020 fatal shooting. Trey-Von Marquel Antoine Drayton-Fabor, 21, is being charged with murder after cell phone data put him with 18-year-old Tywon L. Washington the night of his murder. An affidavit...
live5news.com
Charleston County gifted teacher wants stem building materials
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - During this season of giving, how about helping out a local teacher with their classroom supply needs?. A Charleston County educator wants to increase her students’ STEM-building skills once they return from Christmas break. Gifted and talented Julian Mitchell Math and Science Elementary teacher Jessica...
live5news.com
Advocacy group calling for bike lane on King Street
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One Lowcountry advocacy group is calling to add a bike lane to King Street in downtown Charleston after the street was ranked within the state’s top 10 most dangerous roadways for vulnerable users like bicyclists and pedestrians. Charleston Moves, a Lowcountry nonprofit, is encouraging bikers...
live5news.com
Cause remains unknown for Palms Apartment fire
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators say they still don’t know the cause of a West Ashley apartment fire that happened earlier this year. A fire at the Palms Apartments on Royal Palm Boulevard destroyed five buildings and severely damaged two other buildings on Feb. 7, and the Charleston Fire Department says they’re still working to determine the cause.
live5news.com
Rethink Folly Road initiative expects phase one work to take place spring 2023-2025
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A year long project and vision to improve the Folly Road corridor has wrapped up another year of research and plans. The Rethink Folly Road Complete Streets Initiative has a goal to improve congestion and connectivity with pedestrian and bike lanes. Officials hope the work will also improve the value and quality of life along the thoroughfare.
live5news.com
8 adults, 10 dogs displaced in North Charleston house fire
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department said eight adults, six dogs and four puppies were displaced in a Tuesday morning fire. Fire officials said they responded to the 2500 block of Wecco Street around 8:11 a.m. for the fire and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.
live5news.com
Man arrested after high-speed chase through N. Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 26-year-old man is facing charges after he led police on a high-speed chase through North Charleston Sunday morning. Tyquan Drayton, 26, faces charges of reckless driving and failing to stop for blue lights. Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp says deputies first tried to...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes 2 lanes on Ravenel Bridge
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two lanes are closed on the Ravenel Bridge after a crash Monday evening. Charleston County dispatch reports two southbound lanes are closed after a crash was reported just after 6:30 p.m. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
live5news.com
Man sues MUSC after wife’s ‘fatal fall’ at hospital, lawsuit says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is suing a Lowcountry hospital after he says his wife died due to a bad fall at the facility. Julius McCullar says in the new lawsuit against the Medical University of South Carolina that his wife, Elizabeth, was being treated for other health complications prior to the fall.
live5news.com
Police investigating assault after victim shows up to downtown homeless shelter
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a woman was assaulted downtown with a golf club Monday night. Officers were called to One80 Place just around 6:15 p.m. for reports of an assault, according to Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen. Officers learned a woman was hit with a golf club and was taken to the hospital to be checked out.
live5news.com
Sheriff’s Office: 10-year-old attacked by dog, owner cited
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s office has cited a woman after her dog attacked a boy on Sunday. Deputies were notified that a victim of a dog attack was brought to Trident Medical Center after 2:20 p.m. The incident took place around 1 p.m. near 4516 Nestwood St. in the Woodside Manor community, sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp said.
live5news.com
Surveillance video helps identify suspect of Georgetown stabbing
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Georgetown County man has been arrested for an aggravated assault that took place on Dec. 4. Roderick Greene, 44, faces charges of assault and battery second degree, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Georgetown Police officers were called to a report of a stabbing near...
live5news.com
12 men arrested after investigation reveals internet crimes against children committed in the Lowcountry
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Federal and local agencies have arrested more than ten men since August for internet crimes against children in the Mount Pleasant area. The varying charges include travelling to the area to solicit sex from a minor, attempted and sexual exploitation of a minor and sharing explicit content with minors.
live5news.com
Advocacy group asks for Christmas gifts, cards for Lowcountry’s homeless community
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry advocacy group is asking for wrapped gifts to hand out to Charleston’s homeless community throughout the Christmas weekend. Uplift Charleston is holding its third annual Christmas Gifts for the Homeless drive through Friday. The organization is asking the community to wrap a gift or donate to people experiencing homelessness who often do not get gifts during the holiday season.
live5news.com
Water Mission receives over $2M from UN to continue Ukraine efforts
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston non-profit has received millions of dollars from the United Nations to continue their efforts to provide clean water for Ukrainians during the war. Water Mission has received $2.27 million international body to help address the ever changing and ever complex reality of...
live5news.com
Charleston looking to turn former radio station site into public park
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston could soon be spending millions to turn the site of a former radio station in West Ashley into a public park with waterfront access. It’s been a while since WPAL signed off from a two-acre site along Wappoo Road near Savannah Highway...
Comments / 0