Wyoming State

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Today's Wyoming sunrise entitled "Mornings with Grandpa" was taken by Jaci Schlager of Fort Bridger, Wyoming. Jaci writes: "We moved onto my family ranch in May. My grandpa, Karl Behunin, passed in July. I stand in this spot...
Arctic Blasts Wyoming On Wednesday; Casper Drops 43 Degrees In 30 Minutes

Sub-zero temperatures. High winds. Closed Roads. Life threatening conditions. An Arctic blast has entered Wyoming and is bringing with it dangerous weather. Wind chills are minus 50 in some areas and will continue to drop through the day and tonight. Don Day. On Wednesday afternoon, Cowboy State Daily meteorologist Don...
Brrrrrrr! Here's Comes The Arctic Blast, Get Ready For -40, -50, Even -70 Degree Wind Chills

Right on time. It's the first day of winter and Wyoming is going to feel it. Big time. Cowboy State Daily meteorologist Don Day on Wednesday morning said the arctic blast, which will bring sub-zero temperatures to nearly all of Wyoming with life-threatening wind chills, is slightly ahead of schedule and has already entered parts of northern Wyoming.
Be Prepared: Extreme Cold Can Snap Steel Electrical Poles

With an Arctic blast headed to the Cowboy State, it's not going to be safe for man nor beast outside. Extreme cold also isn't that easy on things like car batteries or steel electrical poles. Cold steel is often...
"We're Number One!" — Study Ranks Wyoming No. 1 In Energy Inefficiency

Wyoming state policies show the least commitment to saving energy and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, according to the American Council for an Energy-Efficiency Economy. The council's annual ACEEE scorecard ranks Wyoming first in energy inefficiency. Five Categories. The scorecard is...
Propane Shortages Threaten As Wyoming Drivers Look Farther For Fuel

Propane shortages in Wyoming are causing distributors to have to drive much farther to get propane supplies, which threatens residents with possible shortages of the heating fuel — as well as higher heating costs. With an Arctic blast rolling in...
Dave Simpson: Less Is More, But This Is Ridiculous

You'd think a guy with four chainsaws in his garage could do better than this. (It's true. There's the ancient 10-inch Homelite that started it all. "Hey, a guy could build a cabin with this thing!" Then there's the Echo I inherited from my dad. And the workhorse 20-inch Husqvarna that earned it's stripes cutting up beetle kill. And my swell new 14-inch TroyBilt that starts on the first pull.)
For Wyoming's First Lady Jennie Gordon, Kids Come First

Until about 15 years ago, Jennie Gordon was too busy with her own career and raising a family to pay too much attention to politics. But when husband Mark began his foray into elected office in their hometown of Buffalo, Jennie...
'Life-threatening' windchills as low as minus 65 degrees coming to Wyoming; mountains to see up to foot of snow

CASPER, Wyo. — Areas of Wyoming could see some extremely cold windchills this week as an Arctic cold front moves into the region. "Extremely dangerous and life-threatening windchills" are expected in southeast Wyoming from 5 p.m. Wednesday until 11 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Windchills as low as minus 65 degrees are possible, with the most dangerous windchills expected Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
Settlement: Wyoming's Largest Homeless Shelter Can Refuse To Hire Non-Christians

Wyoming's largest homeless shelter has won the right to hire only Christians. Casper-based Wyoming Rescue Mission in September sued the state's Department of Workforce Services director, Robin Sessions Cooley, in her official capacity. The department had launched a 16-month...
CASPER, WY

