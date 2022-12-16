Read full article on original website
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise entitled "Mornings with Grandpa" was taken by Jaci Schlager of Fort Bridger, Wyoming. Jaci writes: "We moved onto my family ranch in May. My grandpa, Karl Behunin, passed in July. I stand in this spot...
Bill Sniffin: How Does Minus 63 Sound? That Was 44 Years Ago In Jackson Hole
Hardy souls in the Cowboy State are trying to stay warm this week as a Polar Express comes barreling through the state. Meteorologist Don Day says it will be the coldest in 33 years. It has not been this cold since 1989, he says.
Arctic Blasts Wyoming On Wednesday; Casper Drops 43 Degrees In 30 Minutes
Sub-zero temperatures. High winds. Closed Roads. Life threatening conditions. An Arctic blast has entered Wyoming and is bringing with it dangerous weather. Wind chills are minus 50 in some areas and will continue to drop through the day and tonight. Don Day. On Wednesday afternoon, Cowboy State Daily meteorologist Don...
Brrrrrrr! Here’s Comes The Arctic Blast, Get Ready For -40, -50, Even -70 Degree Wind Chills
Right on time. It's the first day of winter and Wyoming is going to feel it. Big time. Cowboy State Daily meteorologist Don Day on Wednesday morning said the arctic blast, which will bring sub-zero temperatures to nearly all of Wyoming with life-threatening wind chills, is slightly ahead of schedule and has already entered parts of northern Wyoming.
Rocky Mountain Propane Assoc. Says “Corporate Greed” Behind High Prices & Delivery Problems
Some propane distributors are having to drive longer distances to get supplies because of a decision by a Wyoming company to stop pulling propane from its natural gas stream. Tom Clark, executive director of the Rocky Mountain Propane Association, said Williams...
Black Bears Aren’t “Hunting” Humans Like Theory In Canada But Attacks Increased In Colorado This Year
A bizarre chain reaction that started with a black bear popping a beach ball in the middle the night at a Colorado campsite led to a woman getting swatted in the head by the bear, a wildlife agent said. It was...
Don’t Want To Be A Wyoming Roadside Popsicle? Goose Down And Butter Might Save You
As Wyoming braces to plunge into a deep freeze just as holiday travel hits its peak, some outdoorsmen offer advice on how to avoid becoming a roadside popsicle if things go awry. Outdoor safety expert Josh McNary has some blunt advice...
Wyoming, Other Colorado River States Scrambling To Avoid Lake Powell Turning Into “Dead Pool”
The vested parties along the Colorado River drainage, including Wyoming, are starting to grasp just how dire the water shortage is, an expert in the legal compact governing the river's management said. However, any major policy changes are probably still...
Be Prepared: Extreme Cold Can Snap Steel Electrical Poles
With an Arctic blast headed to the Cowboy State, it's not going to be safe for man nor beast outside. Extreme cold also isn't that easy on things like car batteries or steel electrical poles. Cold steel is often...
Here Are Expected Low Temperatures Across Wyoming As Massive Arctic Blast Nears
The good news is the temperatures are not going to hit -460 degrees like a faulty bank sign in Montana showed a few years ago. But still, it's not a good time to go camping in Wyoming. Wyoming is about...
“We’re Number One!” — Study Ranks Wyoming No. 1 In Energy Inefficiency
Wyoming state policies show the least commitment to saving energy and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, according to the American Council for an Energy-Efficiency Economy. The council's annual ACEEE scorecard ranks Wyoming first in energy inefficiency. Five Categories. The scorecard is...
Why Are Mountain Lions Killing Wolves In Pacific Northwest And Will It Start Happening In Wyoming?
In the eternal canine vs. feline struggle, mountain lions in Washington and Oregon have been scoring kills on wolves, but don't count on that happening too often in Wyoming. Killing between the species is rare here, and mountain lions remain...
Propane Shortages Threaten As Wyoming Drivers Look Farther For Fuel
Propane shortages in Wyoming are causing distributors to have to drive much farther to get propane supplies, which threatens residents with possible shortages of the heating fuel — as well as higher heating costs. With an Arctic blast rolling in...
A Fixture For Nearly 40 Years, Deputy Secretary Of State Karen Wheeler Marks Final Days
With Wyoming Deputy Secretary of State Karen Wheeler stepping down in less than two weeks, her office will lose 37 years of experience. Wheeler has served under seven secretary of state administrations during her time with the state, likely the most...
Dave Simpson: Less Is More, But This Is Ridiculous
You'd think a guy with four chainsaws in his garage could do better than this. (It's true. There's the ancient 10-inch Homelite that started it all. "Hey, a guy could build a cabin with this thing!" Then there's the Echo I inherited from my dad. And the workhorse 20-inch Husqvarna that earned it's stripes cutting up beetle kill. And my swell new 14-inch TroyBilt that starts on the first pull.)
For Wyoming’s First Lady Jennie Gordon, Kids Come First
Until about 15 years ago, Jennie Gordon was too busy with her own career and raising a family to pay too much attention to politics. But when husband Mark began his foray into elected office in their hometown of Buffalo, Jennie...
Inside The Control Room: Manning The Electronic Signs On Wyoming’s Roadways
Some days Chance Johnson feels like he's working for mission control at NASA. That's because he works surrounded by computer screens all day long, 10 of them at his own station, each one with an absolutely critical function. If...
‘Life-threatening’ windchills as low as minus 65 degrees coming to Wyoming; mountains to see up to foot of snow
CASPER, Wyo. — Areas of Wyoming could see some extremely cold windchills this week as an Arctic cold front moves into the region. "Extremely dangerous and life-threatening windchills" are expected in southeast Wyoming from 5 p.m. Wednesday until 11 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Windchills as low as minus 65 degrees are possible, with the most dangerous windchills expected Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
Remarkable 24,000 Photo Archive By Wyoming Woman Shows Life On The Frontier In Early 20th Century
The images are crystal clear. A young boy balancing a cat on his head. An emaciated man recovering from the Spanish flu epidemic. A woman brushing her ankle-length hair. Sisters peering over a wooden fence. These photographs are just a fragment...
Settlement: Wyoming’s Largest Homeless Shelter Can Refuse To Hire Non-Christians
Wyoming's largest homeless shelter has won the right to hire only Christians. Casper-based Wyoming Rescue Mission in September sued the state's Department of Workforce Services director, Robin Sessions Cooley, in her official capacity. The department had launched a 16-month...
