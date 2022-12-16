Read full article on original website
Former STM star Bech transferring to TCU
Jack Bech is headed to Fort Worth. The former St. Thomas More multi-sport star and LSU wide receiver announced on social media on Sunday that he has committed to continue his college career at Texas Christian University — better known as TCU. Bech tweeted out a photo of him...
Movies at Moncus Park This Wednesday
Moncus Park will be hosting Movies at Moncus Park this Wednesday night. Bring the children to enjoy “Dr. Suess’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas “on the big screen. This is film version that was released in the year 2000. The event starts at 6:00 pm. There will...
The Salvation Army Needs Our Help
The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is their primary annual fundraiser. The need is greatest this time of year. The Salvation Army is short of reaching their goal and asking for help. The Salvation Army served more than 1,400 struggling Acadiana families last year. Christmas is just a few days away, and this organization is asking for the public’s help.
