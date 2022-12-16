Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in New Mexico Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensAlbuquerque, NM
Unraveling the Mysterious Disappearance of Anthonette Cayedito: A Cold Case AnalysisLord GaneshAlbuquerque, NM
Albuquerque Welcomes National UFO Historical Records CenterBryan DijkhuizenAlbuquerque, NM
New Mexico Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanAlbuquerque, NM
4 Great Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Related
losalamosreporter.com
Grinch Visits Los Alamos Chiropractic/Acupuncture Center
The Grinch visits Los Alamos Chiropractic/Acupuncture Center. It was reported that after his treatment, his heart grew three sizes! Courtesy photo. The Grinch seems to have been quite friendly during his Tuesday visit to Los Alamos Chiropractic/Acupuncture. Courtesy photo.
losalamosreporter.com
Celebrate Christmas Eve At Ashley Pond
Scene from previous Christmas Eve candlelight service at Ashley Pond. Courtesy photo. Start a new holiday tradition this year with a memorable candlelight service on Christmas Eve night. Families, friends, and co-workers from Los Alamos gather together at Ashley Pond for a festive time of singing traditional Christmas carols, drink...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Litter of Lounging Lynx Thrill a Santa Fe Couple, But Raise Questions About Whereabouts of their Mother
A Santa Fe, New Mexico-based couple with Colorado connections contacted Ark Valley Voice this week with a wildlife story readers may appreciate. Just a few days earlier they say, what appeared to be three Canadian Lynx kittens had curled up together in the sun, on their property bordering an arroyo, only ten minutes from the downtown Santa Fe Plaza.
Rare Moose Spotted in New Mexico Causes Onlooker’s Jaw to ‘Hit the Floor’
Not something you see every day in New Mexico, some bystanders were left in shock when they spotted a rare moose walking around in the southwestern state. According to The State, a moose was walking around the southern portion of New Mexico. The large animal was considered the first known moose to venture that far south. Those who saw the animal were at the Santa Fe ski resort. They captured a video of it just walking around the road. “That thing’ll kill you,” the driver, identified as Adam Ronan, is heard saying as the moose passed by his vehicle.
losalamosreporter.com
LAPS Acting Superintendent Jennifer Guy Announces District Leadership Changes For The New Year
Los Alamos Public Schools Acting Supt. Jennifer Guy on Tuesday announced several personnel changes in an email to parents and staff. Los Alamos High School Principal will move to the district office in January as Assistant Superintendent. LAHS Asst. Principal Renee Dunwoody will take the LAHS Principal position. Dean of Students Suzanne Montoya will take the Asst. Principal’s position. Mike Johnson will continue in his role as Topper Freshman Academy Principal.
KRQE News 13
Another moose sighting surprises people near Ski Santa Fe
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There has been another moose sighting in New Mexico. Theresa Ronan captured video of the moose trotting down the road near Ski Santa Fe on Sunday. Moose sightings in New Mexico are considered rare, with only about a dozen confirmed sightings in the last decade. However, over the last year, there have been quite a few near Mora, Questa and Bloomfield of the same moose.
pinonpost.com
Patient transported by ambulance from ABQ abortion mill
On Tuesday, an ambulance was spotted transporting a patient from the late-term abortion mill Southwestern Women’s Options (SWO) in Albuquerque. The pro-life legal group Abortion On Trial shared the photos taken by pro-life sidewalk counselor Christina Garza with the caption, “Yet another person was sent away from Southwestern Women’s Options in an ambulance today.”
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Retired & Senior Organization’s Board Of Directors Meets Thursday, Holds Community Forum
The Los Alamos Retired and Senior Organization’s Board Of Directors will hold their monthly meeting at 9 a.m. this Thursday at the White Rock Senior Center. The meeting will include a community forum portion at the start. If you have comments or questions about the renovations or programs you’d like to have you are welcome to attend. Call (505) 672-2034 with question. Courtesy photo.
rrobserver.com
Rio Rancho man found guilty in Social Security scheme
United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico, Alexander M.M. Uballez, announced that James Anthony Sandoval, 57, of Rio Rancho, was found guilty on Dec. 16 by a Federal jury. He was convicted on 33 counts of theft of government property and one count each of making false statements...
KRQE News 13
KRQE Newsfeed: Belen PD Facebook post, Homeless man sues city, Christmas decorations destroyed, Student boost
[1] Belen Police Facebook post stirs up mixed reactions – A Facebook post from the Belen Police Department is causing controversy. The post has been shared hundreds of times so far. The Belen Police Department says it was meant to bring humor to a drug arrest this weekend. It reads, “Welcome to the premier episode of ‘To Bust A Drug Dealer’ let’s meet today’s contestants.” It pokes fun at two suspects, Pete Chavez and Brittany Ann Williams. After an operation in Belen, police found drugs and $13,000 in cash. Chief James Harris says the intent was not to offend anyone. Even after negative feedback, he says he will not apologize for the content. Belen’s mayor also released a statement saying he supports the police department’s continued and innovative efforts to combat the drug problem.
KOAT 7
La Cueva High School principal assaulted, student arrested
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — La Cueva principal Dana Lee was assaulted at the high school after trying to break up a fight. Once Lee approached, a student threw a knife into a trash can, according to associate superintendent Troy Hughes. The student then attacked Lee once she attempted to get the knife.
rrobserver.com
Historian covers Indian Captives in Placitas
Retired State Historian, Robert Torrez will be at the Placitas Community Library, in the Gracie Lee Room as he reviews the practice of incorporating Indian Captives into Hispano Households in Spanish, Mexican and Territorial-era New Mexico at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, January 21, 2023. He will review the process by which...
New Mexico Film Office announces filming of “Dark Winds’
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office Director, Amber Dodson has announced the filming of “Dark Winds”. Season two of the filming started in November and will continue through 2023 in and around Santa Fe and Tesuque Pueblo. The series is directed by Betsy Burke and produced by George R.R. Martin along with […]
losalamosreporter.com
Blue Bus Schedule Changes For Christmas And New Year Holidays
The North Central Regional Transit District (NCRTD) RTD Blue Buses and administrative offices will not be in operation on Dec. 23, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays respectively. Exceptions will include the following:. 255 Mountain Trail to Ski Santa Fe will...
losalamosreporter.com
Key Club Raises $1,000 To Provide Clean Water For Life For Life Through The Thirst Project
LAHS Key Club President Ming-Yuan Lo presents a check for $1,000 recently to Lt. Gov. Adeline Feng of the Southwest District’s Sangre de Cristo Division. Courtesy photo. Millions of people worldwide are without clean, fresh drinking water. The Thirst Project is a nonprofit organization that works with the support of young people to end the global water crisis by building freshwater wells in developing communities that need safe, clean drinking water.
KRQE News 13
Hearing for man accused in Albuquerque double murder reset again
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A man accused of a double murder was scheduled to be back before a judge Tuesday to ask for the charges against him to be dismissed. However, the hearing had to be reset once again. Dakota Briscoe is accused of killing two Albuquerque men in...
A New Mexico Christmas: Red and green chiles
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas on the streets of Santa Fe, New Mexico. The central plaza sparkles with lights; farolitos ("little lanterns") line the rooftops; even City Hall is showered in shades of bright red and green. But you can find those colors all year long in the kitchens of New Mexico, where the meaning of "Christmas" takes on a different flavor.
losalamosreporter.com
‘It’s Housing Driven’: LANL, Hiring And Local Housing
In the last election cycle, one issue that dominated local news and social-media discussion was housing: the lack of it, the need for it, and where (if anywhere) it should go. A lot of conflicting assertions were made. I wondered, where can people go to find out the facts?. This...
This City in New Mexico Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of New Mexico was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
losalamosreporter.com
DPU Remains Vigilant Of Winter Storm Elliott Impact
As Winter Storm Elliott promises to drive temperatures down across the western United States, combined with already increasing gas pricing, officials with the Los Alamos Department of Public Utilities (DPU) would like to remind natural gas customers to be cognizant of their gas usage this holiday season. “Dropping temperatures mean...
Comments / 1