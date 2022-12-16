Iconic Beachfront Resort has New Owners for First Time in Nearly 60 years. Wrightsville Beach, NC – Castle Peak Holdings (“Castle Peak”), a hospitality investment and development company, is adding to their growing portfolio of hotels in iconic outdoor destinations across the country with the acquisition of the Blockade Runner Beach Resort (“Blockade Runner”) from the Baggett family, longtime local owners. The 151-room full-service oceanfront resort is fifteen minutes from the historic port city of Wilmington, 2 hours from Raleigh-Durham, and 3.5 hours from Charlotte. Recently named a top 25 beach town in America, Wrightsville Beach is an unforgettable coastal experience with activities ranging from kayaking and surfing to biking and boating with a vibrant downtown.

