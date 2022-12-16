ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Police offers safety tips for holiday shoppers

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As many shoppers rush to complete their holiday shopping, Wilmington Police is offering reminders on how to ensure you remain safe when shopping. Lt. Leslie Irving says if you’re out shopping in the crowds, to stay alert, and be aware of your surroundings. Avoid...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

ILM expecting to be busy the week of Christmas

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — With Christmas just days away, Wilmington International Airport expects to deal with a heavy week of air travel. According to officials at ILM, the busiest day for travel will be Wednesday. Jeff Bourk is the airport director. He says, no matter which day you...
WILMINGTON, NC
luminanews.com

Castle Peak Holdings Acquires Blockade Runner Beach Resort

Iconic Beachfront Resort has New Owners for First Time in Nearly 60 years. Wrightsville Beach, NC – Castle Peak Holdings (“Castle Peak”), a hospitality investment and development company, is adding to their growing portfolio of hotels in iconic outdoor destinations across the country with the acquisition of the Blockade Runner Beach Resort (“Blockade Runner”) from the Baggett family, longtime local owners. The 151-room full-service oceanfront resort is fifteen minutes from the historic port city of Wilmington, 2 hours from Raleigh-Durham, and 3.5 hours from Charlotte. Recently named a top 25 beach town in America, Wrightsville Beach is an unforgettable coastal experience with activities ranging from kayaking and surfing to biking and boating with a vibrant downtown.
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

CFPUA reminds customers how to keep pipes safe in freezing temps

CAPE FEAR, NC (WWAY)– WWAY’s meteorologists are forecasting temperatures to dip below freezing starting Friday night. The Cape Fear Publicly Utility Authority is reminding people to take precautions to protect their pipes from the incoming artic blast. To help prevent pipes from bursting, CPFUA says that customers should...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Burgaw to host its 5th Annual New Year’s Eve Blueberry Drop

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking for a fun event the whole family can enjoy to welcome in the New Year, head to downtown Burgaw. The town, Pender County Tourism, Pender County Parks and Recreation, and the North Carolina Blueberry Festival will be hosting its 5th Annual New Year’s Eve Blueberry Drop on Saturday, December 31, from 5 – 7 p.m.
BURGAW, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

EMS vehicle hits pedestrian on Carolina Beach road in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A pedestrian has died after he was hit by an EMS vehicle on Carolina Beach Road late Tuesday night. It happened in the 3800 block of Carolina Beach Road, near Independence Boulevard, just before 11:00 p.m. According to a news release, the pedestrian was attempting...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Leland grows by 2,100+ acres after annexing land in northern Brunswick County

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland got more than 2,000 acres bigger on Monday night. The town council unanimously approved a voluntary annexation request of two plots of land just south of US Highway 74/76 and between Malmo Loop Road and Colon Mintz Road. The two parcels total about 2,118 acres.
LELAND, NC
WECT

Cape Fear residents catch glimpses of SpaceX rocket launch

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch took off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 5:48 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16., according to SpaceX. Despite the station’s location in Florida, residents of southeastern North Carolina still got a chance to see the rocket flying through the sky.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Final judgement ordered in Brunswick County nuisance case

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — After a long history of disturbances, drug violations, and even two homicides, one community in Brunswick County can expect to see some long awaited changes. According to a release from Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Superior Court Judge R. Roupe signed a consent judgment on...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

‘Teacher of the Month’ inspires apprehensive students to excel

WINNABOW, NC (WWAY) — Not all children enjoy going to class each day, but one Brunswick County elementary school teacher is trying to change that. Kasey Bienkowski is a second grade teacher at Town Creek Elementary School. She’s only in her second year at the school, but she’s already making a big impact.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Leland in Lights sees lots of visitors despite cold weather

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The cold did not keep people from getting into the holiday spirit on Monday night. The Leland in Lights display at Founders Park saw no shortage of visitors despite the chilly weather. People like 9-year-old Lilly came out to see the lights with her grandma...
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Emergency warming shelter temporarily opening in Wilmington this weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –With temperatures expected to dip below the 30s this upcoming weekend, an emergency shelter is opening for those experiencing homelessness. The Warming Shelter ILM is an overnight pop-up shelter that opens when temperatures drop below freezing for two consecutive nights. According to a news release, the...
WILMINGTON, NC

