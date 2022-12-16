Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina witness describes football-shaped object at tree lineRoger MarshNavassa, NC
North Carolina witness describes two spheres hovering over beachRoger MarshWrightsville Beach, NC
What Snowflakes and DNA Have in CommonJohn D. FieldsWilmington, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
WECT
Wilmington was home to ‘World’s Largest Living Christmas Tree’ for more than 80 years
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Christmas tree New York’s Rockefeller Plaza may be the world’s most famous — but did you know the unofficial “World’s Largest Living Christmas Tree” called Wilmington home?. At its peak, the live oak stood at 75 feet tall and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police offers safety tips for holiday shoppers
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As many shoppers rush to complete their holiday shopping, Wilmington Police is offering reminders on how to ensure you remain safe when shopping. Lt. Leslie Irving says if you’re out shopping in the crowds, to stay alert, and be aware of your surroundings. Avoid...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
ILM expecting to be busy the week of Christmas
NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — With Christmas just days away, Wilmington International Airport expects to deal with a heavy week of air travel. According to officials at ILM, the busiest day for travel will be Wednesday. Jeff Bourk is the airport director. He says, no matter which day you...
luminanews.com
Castle Peak Holdings Acquires Blockade Runner Beach Resort
Iconic Beachfront Resort has New Owners for First Time in Nearly 60 years. Wrightsville Beach, NC – Castle Peak Holdings (“Castle Peak”), a hospitality investment and development company, is adding to their growing portfolio of hotels in iconic outdoor destinations across the country with the acquisition of the Blockade Runner Beach Resort (“Blockade Runner”) from the Baggett family, longtime local owners. The 151-room full-service oceanfront resort is fifteen minutes from the historic port city of Wilmington, 2 hours from Raleigh-Durham, and 3.5 hours from Charlotte. Recently named a top 25 beach town in America, Wrightsville Beach is an unforgettable coastal experience with activities ranging from kayaking and surfing to biking and boating with a vibrant downtown.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
CFPUA reminds customers how to keep pipes safe in freezing temps
CAPE FEAR, NC (WWAY)– WWAY’s meteorologists are forecasting temperatures to dip below freezing starting Friday night. The Cape Fear Publicly Utility Authority is reminding people to take precautions to protect their pipes from the incoming artic blast. To help prevent pipes from bursting, CPFUA says that customers should...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Eagle’s Dare of Downtown Wilmington to offer free Friday concerts this summer
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Wilmington’s newest beer garden and bar will offer free concerts on Friday nights this summer. The Eagle’s Dare is located in Downtown Wilmington on 3rd Street and is a refurbished gas station. The free Friday night concert series is scheduled to run from May 5th...
WECT
Pop-up warming shelter to be set up in Wilmington this weekend, staff volunteers requested
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Warming Shelter Wilmington has announced that a pop-up shelter will be set up in Wilmington from Friday, Dec. 23 through Sunday, Dec. 25. Per the announcement, the shelter will be open to anyone experiencing homelessness in Wilmington. It will provide respite from the low temperatures expected over the holiday weekend.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington homeless population braces for cold weather as Warming Shelter prepares to open
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds of people across the Cape Fear are dealing with homelessness and it can be especially difficult for them this time of year as temperatures continue to drop. Blankets, empty food containers, and backpacks line the sidewalk at the corner of Third and Grace Streets...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Burgaw to host its 5th Annual New Year’s Eve Blueberry Drop
BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking for a fun event the whole family can enjoy to welcome in the New Year, head to downtown Burgaw. The town, Pender County Tourism, Pender County Parks and Recreation, and the North Carolina Blueberry Festival will be hosting its 5th Annual New Year’s Eve Blueberry Drop on Saturday, December 31, from 5 – 7 p.m.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
EMS vehicle hits pedestrian on Carolina Beach road in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A pedestrian has died after he was hit by an EMS vehicle on Carolina Beach Road late Tuesday night. It happened in the 3800 block of Carolina Beach Road, near Independence Boulevard, just before 11:00 p.m. According to a news release, the pedestrian was attempting...
Jacksonville homeless shelter preparing for winter, increase in number of people
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One community’s local homeless shelter is taking precautions for cold weather. Onslow Community Outreach’s homeless shelter is prepared to add more cots and sleeping bags to account for a larger number of homeless individuals unable to be outside during the low temperatures. The outreach has called this their “white flag” shelter. […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Port City United partners with Coast 97.3 for family-friendly holiday event
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Port City United put together a holiday event Sunday evening to bring cheer to the community. The family-friendly “Soul Sunday” was a team effort between PCU and WMNX Coast 97.3. The event was held at ‘The Selfie Lounge’ located on Carolina Beach Road,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland grows by 2,100+ acres after annexing land in northern Brunswick County
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland got more than 2,000 acres bigger on Monday night. The town council unanimously approved a voluntary annexation request of two plots of land just south of US Highway 74/76 and between Malmo Loop Road and Colon Mintz Road. The two parcels total about 2,118 acres.
WECT
Cape Fear residents catch glimpses of SpaceX rocket launch
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch took off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 5:48 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16., according to SpaceX. Despite the station’s location in Florida, residents of southeastern North Carolina still got a chance to see the rocket flying through the sky.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Gov. Cooper pardons man for 2001 crime committed in New Hanover County
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has commuted the sentences of six people in North Carolina prisons and granted pardons of forgiveness to four others. Cooper pardoned Eric Colburn, 46, who was convicted of drug offenses and discharging a weapon into an occupied property in New Hanover County in 2001.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Final judgement ordered in Brunswick County nuisance case
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — After a long history of disturbances, drug violations, and even two homicides, one community in Brunswick County can expect to see some long awaited changes. According to a release from Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Superior Court Judge R. Roupe signed a consent judgment on...
WECT
Wilmington church to provide Christmas Eve meals to people in need
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Pine Valley Methodist Church plans to serve thousands of meals to the community on Christmas Eve this year. Per a church release, prepared meals will be served starting at 8:30 a.m. at the church. They plan to serve dinner there at 6 p.m. as well.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Teacher of the Month’ inspires apprehensive students to excel
WINNABOW, NC (WWAY) — Not all children enjoy going to class each day, but one Brunswick County elementary school teacher is trying to change that. Kasey Bienkowski is a second grade teacher at Town Creek Elementary School. She’s only in her second year at the school, but she’s already making a big impact.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland in Lights sees lots of visitors despite cold weather
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The cold did not keep people from getting into the holiday spirit on Monday night. The Leland in Lights display at Founders Park saw no shortage of visitors despite the chilly weather. People like 9-year-old Lilly came out to see the lights with her grandma...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Emergency warming shelter temporarily opening in Wilmington this weekend
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –With temperatures expected to dip below the 30s this upcoming weekend, an emergency shelter is opening for those experiencing homelessness. The Warming Shelter ILM is an overnight pop-up shelter that opens when temperatures drop below freezing for two consecutive nights. According to a news release, the...
