fox34.com
Lubbock man pleads guilty to Halloween murder
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Joshua Angel Rosales, 31, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of 39-year-old Paul Anthony Luna at a party on Halloween night in 2020. PREVIOUS STORY: Arrest warrant details deadly Halloween party, suspect still wanted. The arrest warrant says...
fox34.com
Injury reported in hit and run on 98th near University
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a hit-and-run involving a white passenger car and a black Dodge. LPD is reporting the black Dodge left the scene. LPD received the call around 5:30 p.m. The driver of the white passenger car sustained moderate injuries. This story is...
fox34.com
Two vehicle crash at Frankford and West Loop 289
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Frankford Avenue and West Loop 289 in front of Alliance Credit Union. LPD received the call at 2:46 p.m. Two minor injuries have been reported. It was initially reported that one of the occupants was trapped in their vehicle, though LPD confirms that the occupant has been extricated.
fox34.com
2 hospitalized after crash in south Lubbock County
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in south Lubbock County Tuesday afternoon. Lubbock Sheriff’s deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash near 146th and Highway 87 just before 2 p.m. The cause of the crash is under investigation. The injuries of those...
fox34.com
Army dad surprises Irons Middle School student
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An Irons Middle Schooler received a surprise just in time for the holidays. The student’s father, U.S. Army Private Christian Salinas surprised her with a return to Lubbock after spending the past four months in Virginia for training. Private Salinas was able to visit his...
fox34.com
Hale Center teacher arrested, charged with improper relationship with student
HALE CENTER, Texas (KCBD) - The Hale County Sheriff’s Office reports a Hale Center teacher has been arrested and is facing charges for an improper relationship between an educator and a student. Amy Gilly, 46, was arrested on Dec. 20, 2022, and booked into the Hale County Jail. According...
fox34.com
Once homeless woman gets new home
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tina Valdez used to spend her nights on the streets of Lubbock, not knowing where she would lay her head for the night. Valdez says losing her children was the final straw. She knew it was time to turn her life around. “Before you can fix...
fox34.com
Man charged with aggravated assault, accused of unprovoked attack
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Isaac Harris, 33, has been charged by a Lubbock grand jury with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after, according to police, he attempted to stab someone outside of their apartment in March 2022. Police were called to a Central Lubbock apartment complex around 9 p.m....
fox34.com
Fugitive arrested in Lubbock faces multiple charges after evading law enforcement
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man arrested in Lubbock County Monday evening now faces multiple charges after evading law enforcement. The Garza County Sheriff’s Office reports fugitive 38-year-old Scotie Glenn Armstrong was a passenger of a vehicle going down U.S. Highway 84 when he got out and evaded deputies on foot. He was arrested a short time later by a Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputy with the assistance of Buffalo Springs Police and Garza County Sergeant Rick Elizondo.
fox34.com
Pedestrian killed in crash south of Woodrow
LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews have responded to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian Tuesday morning. The crash occurred just after 6 a.m. south of Woodrow near County Road 2300 and County Road 7700. Troopers are investigating the crash, according to DPS officials. LPD’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit...
fox34.com
Man indicted accused of choking woman while intoxicated
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a man accused of trying to choke a woman he knew while he was intoxicated. 35-year-old Tony Lewis is charged with assault by strangulation. On Saturday, Dec. 3, officers responded to a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex near 58th...
fox34.com
WATCH: Gov. Abbott provides weather briefing ahead of arctic blast
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Abbott gave a power update at the State Operations Center in Austin Wednesday morning head of bitterly cold temperatures across the state. The governor was joined by several state leaders including the CEO of ERCOT. State leaders discussed the arctic blast that is going to...
fox34.com
LSO requests public help to locate man wanted for identity theft
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a wanted man. Daniel Lopez, Jr., 43, is wanted for a felony warrant for identity theft, according to a release. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Lubbock CrimeLine at...
Lorenzo coach situation described as ‘personnel matter’ by the school district
LORENZO, Texas — A social media post on Monday said an employee and coach with the Lorenzo ISD was “suspended for the entire year.” The post named the coach but did not name the violation and whether the suspension was for a violation of rules. EverythingLubbock.com for now will withhold the name. Lorenzo ISD Superintendent […]
VIDEO: Woman from Lubbock admits to ‘revenge’ stabbing in Las Vegas hotel over death of Iranian leader
New details were revealed about woman from Lubbock who was accused of stabbing her online date "for revenge" over a U.S. military drone strike that killed an Iranian leader, according to police body camera videos obtained by EverythingLubbock.com's affiliate, KLAS.
KCBD
25-year-old dies after car rolls, catches fire in Central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man has died after a Friday evening crash caused his vehicle to roll and catch fire. Lubbock police officers were called to the 4900 block of 34th Street at 6:20 p.m. for reports of a serious crash, according to a release. There, they found 25-year-old Erik Montgomery with serious injuries.
fox34.com
Man pleads guilty to federal money laundering charge
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cornelius Neufeld Fehr pleaded guilty to a federal charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering today following his arrest in Seagraves this past October. According to law enforcement records, Homeland Security Investigations received information stating Fehr became involved with a Mexican Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) in...
fox34.com
South Plains Electric Co-op gives back to community
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - South Plains Electric Cooperative’s Operation Round Up has poured $265,000 back into the communities they serve, just in 2022. The Operation Round Up Board met in October and donated $39,000 to area volunteer fire departments and sent $19,500 to area non-profits for Community Grants.
philadelphiaobserver.com
‘This Is the Only Way’: Black Texas Student Slapped Bully Who Called Her the N-Word; She Faced Severe Discipline, Driving Her Into a Mental Institution
A 17-year-old student endured constant racist harassment at her predominantly white school in Texas, and when she fought back, the student was sent to an alternative program where she would have to wear an orange jumpsuit, driving the girl to be hospitalized in a mental facility. Before Autumn Roberson-Manahan’s mental...
fox34.com
‘We’re in a much stronger position:’ State, local officials claim power grid is ready for arctic blast
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Nearly two years after hundreds of Texans died in a winter storm, state and Lubbock power officials claim the grid is ready for below-freezing temperatures later this week. Lubbock Power and Light spokesman Matt Rose says with major reforms implemented regarding reliability, leadership, and communication between state agencies, the ERCOT grid should withstand the storm without any systemic issues.
