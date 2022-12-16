ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers News: Further Intel On Lakers' Bojan Bogdanovic Trade Offer

By Alex Kirschenbaum
AllLakers
AllLakers
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KA1wW_0jkQe1Qo00

L.A.'s front office apparently likes to haggle.

It's no secret that your Los Angeles Lakers have been pursuant of Utah Jazz-turned-Detroit Pistons sharpshooting veteran forward Bojan Bogdanovic. L.A. was apparently interested in securing Bogdanovic's services over the summer while he was still in Salt Lake City, and the team continues to be just as interested in adding him now that he's kicking butt for the Motor City.

Sources inform Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports that L.A. reached out to Detroit with a pitch for a possible deal: the expiring contracts of Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn (combined, they're worth $18.3 million) and, much more importantly, a "heavily protected" future first-round draft pick. That money would work in a deal to take on Bogdanovic's $19.3 million contract.

Fischer notes that the deal was hung up on the exact terms of said draft pick. Detroit wanted what Fischer terms a "more tangible draft asset" in return for its highest scorer.

The 6'7" Bogdanovic, 33, is averaging 21.1 points per game on .504/.432/.888 shooting splits, a borderline 50/40/90 slash line on volume (he's taking 14 field goals total, including 6.1 triples, and 4.9 free throws).

With second-leading scorer and former 2021 No. 1 draft pick Cade Cunningham now sidelined for the season due to a shin injury, and the rest of the roster populated primarily by young and developing players, the 8-22 Pistons don't exactly seem to need Bogdanovic's services this season when it comes to piling up wins, though he could help them nab just enough victories to hurt their odds in a tank job for projected top lottery picks Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson.

That said, it does always help young players to have a solid veteran around them to teach them winning habits, and Bogdanovic has the postseason pedigree (thanks to his time in Utah) to do just that.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

LeBron James ends GOAT debate by hiding from Suns in Lakers loss

The Los Angeles Lakers have hit probably the lowest point of the season, which is saying something considering they started 2-10. LeBron James sat out Monday’s game against the Phoenix Suns for an “ankle injury” for the second time this season against a team that would expose his level of play. This was brought up against the Toronto Raptors when he left his teammates out to dry in a blowout…
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Latest Anthony Davis news puts an end to his incredible run

The injury is an unfortunate setback for a player with a history of injuries who's been playing perhaps the best basketball of his career. Los Angeles (12-16, 12th in Western Conference) defeated Denver (17-11, third in Western Conference) 126-108 on Friday. Davis left before halftime and didn't return. Over the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy