Firefighters Contain House Fire to Basement in BrooklynQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Rhode Island Regulators Licensed a Sixth Recreational Marijuana Store as Sales Figures Reach $1.4 MillionWilliam DavisExeter, RI
Breaking: TJ Maxx Temporarily Closed After Building Caught Fire in Rhode IslandBryan DijkhuizenCranston, RI
The richest person in Providence wants to give his fortune awayAsh JurbergProvidence, RI
ABC6.com
Bryant Prepares For Nonconference Finale Against Towson Thursday
The Bryant Bulldogs practicing Tuesday in Smithfield, getting ready for their nonconference finale against Towson Thursday at Noon. Jared Grasso is looking for his team to bounce back from the twenty-point loss to Liberty this past weekend.
CBS Sports
Providence vs. Marquette: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The Providence Friars and the #24 Marquette Golden Eagles are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (7-7), but not for long. The Friars and Marquette will face off in a Big East battle at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Amica Mutual Pavilion. The teams split their matchups last year, with Marquette winning the first 88-56 at home and Providence taking the second 65-63.
ABC6.com
Bishop Feehan’s Case Mankins Commits To URI Football
Bishop Feehan senior OL/DL Case Mankins announcing on social media Monday his commitment to continue his career at URI. The son of former Patriot Logan Mankins was an all-stater this Fall for the Shamrocks and now takes his talents to Kingston.
ABC6.com
URI’s Thursday game called off due to COVID outbreak
KINGSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — URI’s men’s basketball game that was slated for Thursday against Milwaukee has been cancelled due to a COVID 19 outbreak. According to a release from the university, multiple staff and players on the Rams have tested positive for the virus. University officials said...
Valley Breeze
Williams retires again, this time as North Providence's longtime athletic director
NORTH PROVIDENCE – For the third time since 2019, Glenn Williams is retiring. But unlike his last two retirements, the first three years ago as a coach in the North Providence Jets’ youth football program, and the second after the 2021 season as the North Providence High head football coach, this is the major one – the end of his professional career.
GoLocalProv
This Accomplished Fashion Industry Exec Relocated to Providence - And Just Launched a New Company
Accomplished fashion industry executive Jennifer Cassara wants to help change women’s lives by helping them to create not just timeless, effortless wardrobes, but “GoodRobes.”. Cassara, who recently moved to Providence with her husband Chris, just launched “GoodRobe & Co,” to make it easy for women to look their...
Boston Marathon Winner Diana Kipyokei Stripped Of Her 2021 Title: Report
Boston Marathon winner Diana Kipyokei lost her 2021 title after it was confirmed she used doping to help her cross the finish line, NBC10 Boston reports. Kipyokei has been banned for six years after the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) confirmed on Tuesday, Dec. 20 she used doping and tampering to win the race on October 11, 2021, the outlet continued. Kipyokei was previously suspended for testing positive for doping at the race in October, as previously reported by Daily Voice.
ABC6.com
Man wanted in connection to Providence’s 9th homicide arrested in Ohio
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man wanted in connection to Providence’s ninth homicide was arrested in Ohio. Police said the U.S. Marshal Service arrested Mayobanex Martinez-Abreau in a hotel in Youngstown, Ohio, Wednesday morning. Monday night, Providence police responded to Waverly Street, where they found 28-year-old Michael Luciano...
The 5 Best Neighborhoods In Providence, Rhode Island
If you are considering moving to this sprawling urban area in Rhode Island, keep reading to see the best neighborhoods we've picked based on real metrics.
Turnto10.com
Providence man, 80, continues family tradition with 400+ piece Nativity scene
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — An 80-year-old Providence man who lives right off of Federal Hill has created a larger-than-life Nativity scene that's 50 years in the making. Eugenio "Geno" Milano said it all started many years ago, when he was just a kid. His father, a proud Italian-Catholic, started...
ABC6.com
Search continues for suspect in Providence’s 9th homicide
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The search continues Tuesday for the suspect involved in a deadly shooting in Providence. Maj. David Lapatin told ABC 6 News that an update could come sometime on Wednesday. “[We have] nothing we’re ready to release,” said Lapatin. Monday, a 28-year-old man was...
GoLocalProv
Old School Patriarca Boss “Cadillac Frank” Salemme Dies in Prison
Francis “Cadillac Frank” Salemme, the once powerful New England Mafia boss who was serving a life sentence behind bars for the 1993 killing of a Boston nightclub owner who grew up in Providence, has died at the age of 89, according to the Bureau of Prisons. Salemme died...
WEEI announces programming shuffle
If Boston sports radio sounds a bit different to you in 2023, you’re not hearing things. WEEI recently announced that the Audacy-owned station will be shuffling and rotating its radio hosts in 2023. Starting in January, current afternoon host Christian Fauria will flip to middays with Andy Gresh to anchor a 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. show.
Sixth RI dispensary gets greenlight to sell recreational marijuana
The dispensary will be the first to sell recreational cannabis in South County.
Man killed in Providence shooting
Police in Providence are investigating the city's ninth homicide of the year.
rinewstoday.com
In the news… update for Dec. 18, 2022
Rising to the Challenge is a program in Boston seeking to reduce homelessness for those 18-24. $5Million was invested and in 3 years the homeless numbers have fallen 44%. In Dedham, MA, the town decided not to put up a Christmas tree at the local public library because it was “insensitive” – now residents are battling in town with trees going up on residences’ property.
The Nitro Bar took Southie by Storm on Sunday
On Sunday morning, The Nitro Bar, a wildly popular coffee shop from Rhode Island, popped up inside of 75 West Broadway (the old Mul’s) – and Southie came out in droves. There was a line from the time it opened until they kicked the last keg of coffee!
soultracks.com
Tavares lead singer Chubby Tavares announces retirement
(December 19, 2022) Today is a day that was probably years in the making, but marks the end of an era. Antone “Chubby” Tavares, longtime lead singer of the legendary sibling vocal group Tavares, announced on social media that he will be retiring from the group on December 30, due to persistent health issues, including heart surgery in 2019. Chubby posted on Facebook:
nrinow.news
New York-based grocer acquires Pascoag market for $1.2 million
BURRILLVILLE – A Pascoag grocery store run by a northern Rhode Island family for more than four decades has been sold for $1.2 million to a man who owns several supermarkets in New York and Connecticut. Brigido’s IGA Marketplace at 54 Sayles Ave. has been sold to Pascoag Strong,...
ABC6.com
Providence police to provide update on fatal Waverly Street shooting
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police will provide an update Wednesday afternoon on the city’s ninth homicide of the year. Earlier this week, a 28-year-old man was shot and killed on Waverly Street inside of a shop. Maj. David Lapatin said Monday that several shots were fired. No...
