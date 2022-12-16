ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

CBS Sports

Providence vs. Marquette: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

The Providence Friars and the #24 Marquette Golden Eagles are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (7-7), but not for long. The Friars and Marquette will face off in a Big East battle at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Amica Mutual Pavilion. The teams split their matchups last year, with Marquette winning the first 88-56 at home and Providence taking the second 65-63.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ABC6.com

Bishop Feehan’s Case Mankins Commits To URI Football

Bishop Feehan senior OL/DL Case Mankins announcing on social media Monday his commitment to continue his career at URI. The son of former Patriot Logan Mankins was an all-stater this Fall for the Shamrocks and now takes his talents to Kingston.
ATTLEBORO, MA
ABC6.com

URI’s Thursday game called off due to COVID outbreak

KINGSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — URI’s men’s basketball game that was slated for Thursday against Milwaukee has been cancelled due to a COVID 19 outbreak. According to a release from the university, multiple staff and players on the Rams have tested positive for the virus. University officials said...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Daily Voice

Boston Marathon Winner Diana Kipyokei Stripped Of Her 2021 Title: Report

Boston Marathon winner Diana Kipyokei lost her 2021 title after it was confirmed she used doping to help her cross the finish line, NBC10 Boston reports. Kipyokei has been banned for six years after the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) confirmed on Tuesday, Dec. 20 she used doping and tampering to win the race on October 11, 2021, the outlet continued. Kipyokei was previously suspended for testing positive for doping at the race in October, as previously reported by Daily Voice.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Man wanted in connection to Providence’s 9th homicide arrested in Ohio

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man wanted in connection to Providence’s ninth homicide was arrested in Ohio. Police said the U.S. Marshal Service arrested Mayobanex Martinez-Abreau in a hotel in Youngstown, Ohio, Wednesday morning. Monday night, Providence police responded to Waverly Street, where they found 28-year-old Michael Luciano...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Search continues for suspect in Providence’s 9th homicide

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The search continues Tuesday for the suspect involved in a deadly shooting in Providence. Maj. David Lapatin told ABC 6 News that an update could come sometime on Wednesday. “[We have] nothing we’re ready to release,” said Lapatin. Monday, a 28-year-old man was...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

WEEI announces programming shuffle

If Boston sports radio sounds a bit different to you in 2023, you’re not hearing things. WEEI recently announced that the Audacy-owned station will be shuffling and rotating its radio hosts in 2023. Starting in January, current afternoon host Christian Fauria will flip to middays with Andy Gresh to anchor a 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. show.
BOSTON, MA
rinewstoday.com

In the news… update for Dec. 18, 2022

Rising to the Challenge is a program in Boston seeking to reduce homelessness for those 18-24. $5Million was invested and in 3 years the homeless numbers have fallen 44%. In Dedham, MA, the town decided not to put up a Christmas tree at the local public library because it was “insensitive” – now residents are battling in town with trees going up on residences’ property.
BOSTON, MA
soultracks.com

Tavares lead singer Chubby Tavares announces retirement

(December 19, 2022) Today is a day that was probably years in the making, but marks the end of an era. Antone “Chubby” Tavares, longtime lead singer of the legendary sibling vocal group Tavares, announced on social media that he will be retiring from the group on December 30, due to persistent health issues, including heart surgery in 2019. Chubby posted on Facebook:
NEW BEDFORD, MA
nrinow.news

New York-based grocer acquires Pascoag market for $1.2 million

BURRILLVILLE – A Pascoag grocery store run by a northern Rhode Island family for more than four decades has been sold for $1.2 million to a man who owns several supermarkets in New York and Connecticut. Brigido’s IGA Marketplace at 54 Sayles Ave. has been sold to Pascoag Strong,...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
ABC6.com

Providence police to provide update on fatal Waverly Street shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police will provide an update Wednesday afternoon on the city’s ninth homicide of the year. Earlier this week, a 28-year-old man was shot and killed on Waverly Street inside of a shop. Maj. David Lapatin said Monday that several shots were fired. No...
PROVIDENCE, RI

