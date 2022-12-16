ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Badger 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery’s “Badger 5” game were:

07-17-18-19-31

(seven, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $48,000

¶ Maximum prize: $45,000

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

