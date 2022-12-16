Winning numbers drawn in ‘Badger 5’ game

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The high-profile campaign in which incumbent Democratic Gov. Janet Mills defeated former Republican Gov. Paul LePage was the state’s most expensive race for governor, according to campaign disclosure reports. More than $28.5 million was spent by candidates, party committees and outside groups to influence the race, according to the reports. That included just about $8.3 million spent by the candidates. The race was won by Mills, who collected 55% of the vote to LePage’s 42%. The first woman to serve as governor of the state, Mills had touted pragmatic leadership during the pandemic and stewardship of the state budget in seeking a second term. LePage accused her of being an “elitist” who didn’t care about regular Mainers in his attempt to become the longest-serving governor in Maine history.

