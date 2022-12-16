Read full article on original website
Bay senior soccer player is this week’s Student Athlete of the Week
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Cai McLaughlin is a senior at Bay who’s been kicking it and killing it in school and on the pitch. ”Cai is an excellent student on an every day basis.” says Bay soccer coach Mike Chrivia “He’s also a leader on our team, he’s one of our captains.”
This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - McKinlee Williams is a sophomore at Arnold High School Panama City Beach. She says the staff at Arnold make it easy to come to school. “Arnold is really, it just feels like a home kind of environment,” Williams said. “And I feel like all of the faculty and everyone here really supports me. I feel so at home whenever I’m here.”
Time Travel Tuesday with Bill Hudson
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Discovering forgotten history can be a lot like finding treasure. This week Local Historian Bill Hudson brought back a piece of treasure from 1959. The clip featuring the very first Gulf Coast State College yearbook shows off many locals still heavily involved in the community...
Snowbirds are flocking to PCB
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Just as things start slowing down in Panama City Beach, snowbirds come flocking in for the winter. “We’re seeing people, they are starting to show up,” Mugsy Parens, President of the Panama City Beach Senior Center, said. “They’re coming even earlier than what I expected.”
Getting ready for New Years with Aubrey and Oliver
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Whether you are going out or staying in, New Year’s celebrations are all about taking in the excitement of what’s to come, and what better way to do that than with sparkles. Erin Chaffin, the owner of Aubrey and Oliver, said the...
Tuesday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An area of low pressure will move east of our area this evening taking the swath of rain with it tonight. Lows will fall into the 40s area wide. Winds will be NE at 10-15 mph. On Wednesday skies will be mostly cloudy and it will be breezy and cool with 50s inland and near 60 at the coast. Winds will be NE at 10-15 mph. The arctic cold front moves toward NWFL Thursday bringing a final round of rain to our area. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s. On Friday temps will fall into the 30s over the course of the day. By Saturday morning expect lows in the upper teens inland with low to mid 20s at the coast. Feels like temps will range from the single digits inland to teens at the coast. Christmas eve will remain frigid with highs only near 40. Lows Christmas morning will again be in the teens/20s with highs in the 40s under sunny skies. Expect a slow warm up next week.
Giving back this Christmas season
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The First Annual Greyslak Cookie Swap benefiting the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center is tomorrow at 5 p.m. Hayley Greyslak is teaming up with her mom, Janice Brooks, and sister, Abby Brooks, to host this give back event. Visitors are asked to bring...
The Philip Griffitts Sr. Parkway Project will expand to east
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County leaders are making an effort to reduce traffic congestion on the beach. Commissioners awarded a $4 million study and design contract to Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. They said the engineering firm will be doing the environmental studies and design phase for the Philip Griffitts Sr. Parkway Phase III Project.
Cloudy and cool day today
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!. It’s a cloudy morning with a bit of spitting mist or drizzle out early. Overall, we won’t have much chance at any substantial rain today. But the mist may stick around for the early morning drive to keep things wet, and the clouds will likely remain thick through much of the day.
Two-vehicle traffic accident of Panama City Beach Parkway
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A two-vehicle traffic accident near the intersection of Panama City Beach Parkway and Griffin Boulevard has traffic backed up. Westbound traffic is being diverted onto Griffin Boulevard and Ashley Drive. Expect delays. Drivers may want to take Front Beach Road.
Celebrate the season with these holiday party tips
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you are tasked with throwing the perfect holiday party, these tips and tricks will help. April Crosby and Olivia Crosby Sanchez joined the NewsChannel 7 Today team in-studio to share some great holiday party ideas. April and Olivia offered some advice to make...
Project to help drainage woes in 231, Transmitter Rd. area
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County officials are trying to alleviate storm water problems in growing communities. They said storm water drainage continues to be an issue along Hwy. 231 and Transmitter Road. That’s why they voted to purchase around 120 acres in the area. It will be used as a storm water basin.
Experience a winter of fun at the Village of Baytowne Wharf
MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This winter season, the Village of Baytowne Wharf, is hosting several events that’s fun for the whole family. Ice skating is happening now until Feb. 5 and is open Christmas day. “We keep it open through the first week of February,” Kensley Brooks, Events...
Adopt a pet just in time for Christmas
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Chocolate truffles and puppy snuggles?. This two-year-old pup named Truffles may look like the Grinch’s dog, Max, but she is all about the holiday cheer. Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Services explained that Truffles would thrive in any type of home. She is...
Rotary Club of Panama City to award six local agencies
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Tuesday, The Rotary Club of Panam City awarded $4,500 to local agencies at their weekly local meeting at St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club. Recipients of $500 community grants included United Way of Northwest Florida, Angel House Bereavement Center, Kaleidoscope Theatre, Club 360, FSU-PC Early Childhood Autism Program, Martin Theatre, DADSRA – Panhandle, Panama City Music Association, and Salvation Army.
Breakfast Point Academy students get ready for Santa
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Breakfast Point Academy Kindergarteners answer questions about Santa Claus ahead of Christmas break. The countdown has begun. Santa and his reindeer will soon light up the night sky. Kindergartener Cason says he is counting down the nights. “Four more sleeps and then Santa will come,”...
Light showers expected today
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!. It’s an active morning on satellite and radar with cloudy skies and passing showers. Most of the early batch of rain will have moved out by sunrise. However, another batch sits back to the west for the afternoon and evening commute. While we’ll catch a break in the rain through much of the morning and midday, you’ll still want the umbrella or rain jacket for the afternoon and evening.
PCBPD Holiday Helpers deliver Christmas cheer to those in need
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - While Christmas may be the most wonderful time of year for many, it’s a much tougher holiday for others. Tuesday, Panama City Beach Police officers were up bright and early getting ready to deliver a little holiday cheer to those who need it most.
Fountain to get new multi-use center and fire station
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Fountain community will receive a new multi-use center in the next couple of years. County commissioners approved a $9,181,311 HUD grant to build a center in the area. It will serve as a shelter for when a natural disaster strikes. However, it will also...
Panama City temple holds Hanukkah celebration
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sunday at sunset marked the first night of Hanukkah this year. Temple B’nai Israel on Frankford Avenue in Panama City kicked off the eight-day holiday with a celebration. “Well, we’re going to enjoy some singing, some dancing, and some lovely music,” Daniel Sternlicht, the...
