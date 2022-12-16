Read full article on original website
HARD TRUTH
4d ago
1. Safety. Must remove criminal loitering and panhandling. Punish all crime with no probation but maximum punishment. 2. Entice smaller retail locations so beginning businesses can flourish. 3. Tax incentives to developers to create spaces. 4. Safety again.
Guest
5d ago
Why would Minneapolis stick money into the downtown areas and storefronts when nothing but crime down there period! I would never set foot downtown anytime day or nite due to all the homeless, thugs, criminals, wannabe gang bangers, felons waiting to pounce on the ppl that do go downtown period. U can have the downtown nothing interested there anymore.
Lemon Grass Thai Cuisine in Brooklyn Park to close in March
Lemon Grass Thai Cuisine will close in 2023, ending an 18-year run in Brooklyn Park. In a Facebook announcement Tuesday, chef and owner Ann Ahmed said the restaurant's last day will be March 31. "Lemon Grass has held a very special place in our heart, and we will never forget...
mprnews.org
Where to grab a bowl of soup in the Twin Cities
Here in the cold dark expanse of Minnesota winter, soup season is upon us. There’s something about soup — maybe the endless recipe possibilities, or the compatibility with a thermos — that makes delicious, liquidized food the cornerstone of chilly-weather cuisine. If you don’t feel up for...
Restaurant News: Two Big Chefs Opening Two New Eateries
Are you ready for a noodle-shop from Chef Yia Vang? How about a Loring Park spot from Chef Ann Ahmed? The end of the year means big changes in restaurants, and the end of 2022 is no exception. First up is Vang and the Slurp Noodle Shop. Vang has been in the Lyn/Lake neighborhood for […] The post Restaurant News: Two Big Chefs Opening Two New Eateries appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
Popular Longtime Running Minnesota Festival gets License Revoked?
At the beginning of December I was sharing how the Scott County officials had a meeting to discuss several items. The one item on the agenda, that was the biggest of them all, is whether or not Mid-America Festivals, who run the Minnesota Renaissance Festival, should have their permit revoked.
mprnews.org
What to know to avoid getting fined for not shoveling your sidewalks
Are you tired of shoveling, snow blowing or sweeping snow from your sidewalks? That’s understandable. Many parts of the state have already been hit with several “shovelable” snow falls so far this season. And some of us will get a lot more snow in the coming days.
LEGO event coming to the Twin Cities
MINNEAPOLIS — A LEGO event is happening in the Twin Cities when the Minnesota Brick Convention comes to town in 2023. On April 14 and 15, LEGO artists from around the country will gather in the Eagan Civic Arena to showcase their LEGO creations. There will also be "meet-and-greets with LEGO celebrities, including cast from the LEGO Masters TV show" according to a press release.
Vikings reward woman who gave her shoes to homeless man in Brooklyn Center
At KARE-TV Samie Solina says, “A woman continues to be showered with praise after she gave her pair of sneakers to a homeless man without shoes at a liquor store this week. Ta Leia Thomas — better known as Ace — was working at a Brooklyn Center liquor store last Tuesday when she saw a homeless man make a pair out of some boxes, trying to protect his feet from the cold. She then gave him her favorite pair of shoes, telling KARE 11, ‘I didn’t care about the shoes, I cared about him’. … On Saturday, she not only received seats to what turned out to be a legendary Minnesota Vikings game, but the team surprised her with autographed — and worn — Justin Jefferson cleats.”
Activists call on Minneapolis to stop winter homeless encampment evictions
MINNEAPOLIS – There were more calls Sunday for the city of Minneapolis to put a stop to evictions at homeless encampments.With temperatures plunging, the community grassroots group the Minneapolis People's Council held a cold-gear supply drive for people without housing. There was also a meeting for unhoused people to speak on the realities of living without a home."Just because I look like this doesn't mean I'm like some super grimy, out-here-on-dirt person," said Nate, an unhoused man. "I'm not looking for pity. I don't want like anybody to feel bad for me. Because it's my bed, I made it. I'm...
Delta Airlines Just Added 7 New Flights Leaving From Minnesota
While earlier this year, several airlines announced they were canceling flights and sometimes entire routes due to post-pandemic staffing shortages, those days seem to be behind us (thankfully!) and, in fact, the largest airline here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes just announced that it is added seven new flights leaving from Minnesota in 2023.
Airlines start issuing travel waivers for MSP as blizzard bears down on Minnesota
Airlines have started issuing travel waivers to those flying to and from Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, and Rochester and Duluth airports ahead of this week's life-threatening blizzard. Major airlines are announcing they will be offering free changes to flights in and out of Minnesota between Wednesday and Friday, when the state...
tcbmag.com
2022 People of the Year: The Pohlads
Back before the pandemic, in the halcyon days when downtown Minneapolis vaulted from win to win, one of its nagging troubles was a lack of a true luxury hotel. “We had certain celebrities and musicians who would not overnight here,” says Mayor Jacob Frey. “They’d fly up from Chicago for the performance and fly back,” rendering the city a blank slate in the eyes of the global cultural elite.
As some hospitals roll out MyChart charges, MN hospitals appear to hold back
MINNEAPOLIS — Some health systems in Chicago, San Francisco and Cleveland are now charging patients for sending certain messages to doctors through online portals like MyChart. While prescription refills, scheduling visits, and asking follow-up questions shortly after a visit would likely not result in a charge, sending a picture...
tcbmag.com
Should Basic Income Be the Path to Economic Security?
The City of St. Paul launched its People’s Prosperity Project (PPP) between October 2020 and April 2022 to test the outcomes of guaranteed income efforts at the local level. One of the first programs among many pilots subsequently launched nationally, St. Paul’s PPP provided 150 families with $500 per month in unrestricted support for 18 months. Before being entered into PPP’s random selection process, families had to meet criteria such as having their incomes reduced by the Covid-19 pandemic. City of St. Paul employees were excluded from taking part in the prosperity project.
Have You Seen This Over-The-Top Christmas Bar In Minnesota?
Nothing gets you in the holiday spirit quite like going somewhere that is fully decked out in Christmas decorations and lights! Even the biggest Grinch can appreciate places decked out in holiday decor. There are many spots in the midwest that go all out when it comes to Christmas. I...
redlakenationnews.com
Nurse, barbershop owner among 17 to win state pardons
The owner of the Clientele Barbershop in north Minneapolis and a Regions Hospital intensive care unit nurse were among the 17 applicants pardoned by the Minnesota Board of Pardons on Monday. "I'm so happy and excited I got that 'X' off my back," shop owner Rory Purnell Jr. said after...
Snipers who killed Tekle Sundberg in Minneapolis will not be charged
The police snipers who fatally shot 20-year-old Tekle Sundberg at a Minneapolis apartment building in July will not be charged, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced Wednesday. "Mr. Sundberg’s death was a tragedy," Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said in a prepared statement. "Our hearts go out to the family...
This Minnesota Pizza Place Is A Nostalgic Trip Back In Time
There's one pizza joint in the Land of 10,000 Lakes that will make you question what year it is. From arcade machines to old movie posters, this place is a trip back in time. For me; pizza, video games, and old movies sound like the best combo. I went out of town and walked into what might be one of my favorite places.
redlakenationnews.com
Frostbite patient tells how the cold landed him in the Hennepin Healthcare burn unit
As Minnesotans brace for a blizzard on the first official day of winter - and the arctic blast that's expected to follow - Jeffrey Love has a message for anybody who plans to venture outdoors. "Pay attention to what your body is telling you," he said. "This is serious." Love,...
ccxmedia.org
Safety Measures Offered for ‘Challenging’ Maple Grove Intersection
There’s a plan to bring more safety measures to an intersection in Maple Grove that has a high number of traffic crashes. The intersection of Elm Creek Boulevard and Hemlock Lane is one that engineers call “challenging.”. “We looked from 2019 to 2021, there were 47 crashes during...
Schools announce snow closures for Wednesday, Thursday
With heavy snow hitting Minnesota on Wednesday, followed by a blizzard and dangerously low temperatures Thursday and Friday, schools have started announcing closures. While some school districts – including Minneapolis and St. Paul – are already on their winter break, others are not starting until this Friday. In...
