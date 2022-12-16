Read full article on original website
Bay senior soccer player is this week’s Student Athlete of the Week
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Cai McLaughlin is a senior at Bay who’s been kicking it and killing it in school and on the pitch. ”Cai is an excellent student on an every day basis.” says Bay soccer coach Mike Chrivia “He’s also a leader on our team, he’s one of our captains.”
This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - McKinlee Williams is a sophomore at Arnold High School Panama City Beach. She says the staff at Arnold make it easy to come to school. “Arnold is really, it just feels like a home kind of environment,” Williams said. “And I feel like all of the faculty and everyone here really supports me. I feel so at home whenever I’m here.”
Snowbirds are flocking to PCB
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Just as things start slowing down in Panama City Beach, snowbirds come flocking in for the winter. “We’re seeing people, they are starting to show up,” Mugsy Parens, President of the Panama City Beach Senior Center, said. “They’re coming even earlier than what I expected.”
Time Travel Tuesday with Bill Hudson
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Discovering forgotten history can be a lot like finding treasure. This week Local Historian Bill Hudson brought back a piece of treasure from 1959. The clip featuring the very first Gulf Coast State College yearbook shows off many locals still heavily involved in the community...
1 dead following crash in northwest Florida
Updated at 11:45 a.m. PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) —Police have confirmed a Panama City Beach man was killed in a traffic trash Tuesday morning. It happened at 7 a.m. at the intersection of Back Beach Road and Griffin Boulevard. Officers said 28-year-old David Savage was driving a black Honda sedan westbound on Back Beach […]
Missing Bay High eagle found after 50 years
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A nearly 100-year-old cast eagle that hung above the entryway of the original Bay High School building will soon return to its former glory. Bay High School has been undergoing a multiphase remodeling project. “As we are starting to look into renovating building one,...
Getting ready for New Years with Aubrey and Oliver
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Whether you are going out or staying in, New Year’s celebrations are all about taking in the excitement of what’s to come, and what better way to do that than with sparkles. Erin Chaffin, the owner of Aubrey and Oliver, said the...
Giving back this Christmas season
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The First Annual Greyslak Cookie Swap benefiting the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center is tomorrow at 5 p.m. Hayley Greyslak is teaming up with her mom, Janice Brooks, and sister, Abby Brooks, to host this give back event. Visitors are asked to bring...
Tuesday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An area of low pressure will move east of our area this evening taking the swath of rain with it tonight. Lows will fall into the 40s area wide. Winds will be NE at 10-15 mph. On Wednesday skies will be mostly cloudy and it will be breezy and cool with 50s inland and near 60 at the coast. Winds will be NE at 10-15 mph. The arctic cold front moves toward NWFL Thursday bringing a final round of rain to our area. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s. On Friday temps will fall into the 30s over the course of the day. By Saturday morning expect lows in the upper teens inland with low to mid 20s at the coast. Feels like temps will range from the single digits inland to teens at the coast. Christmas eve will remain frigid with highs only near 40. Lows Christmas morning will again be in the teens/20s with highs in the 40s under sunny skies. Expect a slow warm up next week.
Contractors testify about debris pits, Finch health in Lynn Haven corruption case
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — During last week’s hearing in the Lynn Haven corruption case, the defense called on several contractors to testify about the investigation and, at times, on behalf of one of the suspects. James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, and Margo Anderson, the former mayor of Lynn Haven, are accused by federal […]
Discussing holiday photos on Monday’s Coffee Chat
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Monday morning’s Coffee Chat, the NewsChannel 7 Today team discussed the difficulties holiday family photos can bring, especially those tricky Santa pictures. Determined to get the perfect photo over the years, Jessica and Sam shared a few stories depicting the chaos that...
Breakfast Point Academy students get ready for Santa
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Breakfast Point Academy Kindergarteners answer questions about Santa Claus ahead of Christmas break. The countdown has begun. Santa and his reindeer will soon light up the night sky. Kindergartener Cason says he is counting down the nights. “Four more sleeps and then Santa will come,”...
The Philip Griffitts Sr. Parkway Project will expand to east
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County leaders are making an effort to reduce traffic congestion on the beach. Commissioners awarded a $4 million study and design contract to Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. They said the engineering firm will be doing the environmental studies and design phase for the Philip Griffitts Sr. Parkway Phase III Project.
Project to help drainage woes in 231, Transmitter Rd. area
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County officials are trying to alleviate storm water problems in growing communities. They said storm water drainage continues to be an issue along Hwy. 231 and Transmitter Road. That’s why they voted to purchase around 120 acres in the area. It will be used as a storm water basin.
Jackson County Sheriff patrol car involved in crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy and patrol car were involved in a crash Sunday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers. Troopers said the deputy was responding to a medical-related 911 call in Jackson County. They report the deputy hit the side of a white SUV while making a sharp turn right onto Sand Basin Road.
Rotary Club of Panama City to award six local agencies
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Tuesday, The Rotary Club of Panam City awarded $4,500 to local agencies at their weekly local meeting at St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club. Recipients of $500 community grants included United Way of Northwest Florida, Angel House Bereavement Center, Kaleidoscope Theatre, Club 360, FSU-PC Early Childhood Autism Program, Martin Theatre, DADSRA – Panhandle, Panama City Music Association, and Salvation Army.
Tracking a strong front and significant temperature drop
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Showers overnight have mostly cleared out this morning, leaving only some spotty activity behind. Otherwise, it’s chilly and cloudy this morning, and it will likely stay that way through much of the day with some more on/off showers. The culprit for the rainfall today is an area of low pressure moving across the Gulf Coast. Late tonight, it will push over the Atlantic Ocean, and the rain will come to an end.
Experience a winter of fun at the Village of Baytowne Wharf
MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This winter season, the Village of Baytowne Wharf, is hosting several events that’s fun for the whole family. Ice skating is happening now until Feb. 5 and is open Christmas day. “We keep it open through the first week of February,” Kensley Brooks, Events...
FHP investigating crash with injuries in Washington County
Two drivers were transported to area hospitals with injuries sustained in a crash involving a Washington County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle and a pickup truck Monday evening. According to a Florida Highway Patrol press release, FHP is investigating a traffic crash that occurred about 6:45 p.m. at the intersection...
Cloudy and cool day today
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!. It’s a cloudy morning with a bit of spitting mist or drizzle out early. Overall, we won’t have much chance at any substantial rain today. But the mist may stick around for the early morning drive to keep things wet, and the clouds will likely remain thick through much of the day.
