PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An area of low pressure will move east of our area this evening taking the swath of rain with it tonight. Lows will fall into the 40s area wide. Winds will be NE at 10-15 mph. On Wednesday skies will be mostly cloudy and it will be breezy and cool with 50s inland and near 60 at the coast. Winds will be NE at 10-15 mph. The arctic cold front moves toward NWFL Thursday bringing a final round of rain to our area. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s. On Friday temps will fall into the 30s over the course of the day. By Saturday morning expect lows in the upper teens inland with low to mid 20s at the coast. Feels like temps will range from the single digits inland to teens at the coast. Christmas eve will remain frigid with highs only near 40. Lows Christmas morning will again be in the teens/20s with highs in the 40s under sunny skies. Expect a slow warm up next week.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO