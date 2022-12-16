Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5’ game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Nebraska Lottery’s “Pick 5” game were:
09-11-12-15-36
(nine, eleven, twelve, fifteen, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $74,000
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Nebraska Lottery’s “Pick 5” game were:
09-11-12-15-36
(nine, eleven, twelve, fifteen, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $74,000
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0