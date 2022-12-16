COLUMBIA, S.C. — Disgraced former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh will not face the death penalty in his upcoming trial on charges that he killed his wife and son. “After carefully reviewing this case and all the surrounding facts, we have decided to seek life without parole for Alex Murdaugh," Attorney General Alan Wilson said in a statement released on Tuesday. "Because this is a pending case, we cannot comment further.”

