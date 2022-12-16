Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
live5news.com
Authorities arrest 21-year-old in 2020 fatal shooting, has a history with law enforcement
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to a Nov. 2020 fatal shooting. Trey-Von Marquel Antoine Drayton-Fabor, 21, is being charged with murder after cell phone data put him with 18-year-old Tywon L. Washington the night of his murder. An affidavit...
WJCL
Months without answers, police raise reward to $15,000 to find killer of Savannah teen girl
SAVANNAH, Ga. — It's been more than seven months since a 15-year-old girl was fatally shot in Savannah's Yamacraw Village. But, to date, no arrests have been made in the case. On Monday, the Savannah Police Department increased the reward to $15,000 for information leading to an arrest in...
WJCL
Police: Domestic dispute leads to shooting in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Savannah are investigating a domestic dispute that resulted in a shooting. According to a statement from SPD on Wednesday, officers responded to Wilder Drive and found an adult male suffering from what was said to be non life-threatening injuries.
wtoc.com
One person injured following shooting on Wilder Drive
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting on Wilder Drive. A man was shot and is expected to survive, according to officials. Police say this was a result of a domestic-related dispute.
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Deputies search for teen girl believed to be with boyfriend out of state
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking the public for help finding a missing teenage girl. Viangisy Lusmagui Alva Gonzales left her home in North Charleston on Sunday and has not returned. It is believed she is with her boyfriend, whose identity is unknown, in the Raleigh, North Carolina area.
2 injured in St. Helena Island shooting: deputies
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a shooting that left two men injured. On Dec. 18, around approximately 9:50 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a home on Sea Island Parkway in Saint Helena Island for a report of a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, they found two men suffering […]
wtoc.com
The Weeping Time Coalition appears in court following lawsuit against the City of Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A lawsuit was filed against the City of Savannah, the housing authority, and the salvation army, by a group called ‘The Weeping Time Coalition.’. That coalition still claims the Salvation Army is planning to build on the site of the largest slave sale in US history.
wtoc.com
Two shot in home invasion on St. Helena Island
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Two men were shot in a home invasion on St. Helena Island on Sunday, Dec. 18, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a home on Sea Island Parkway at approximately 9:50 p.m. When they arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds.
WJCL
As investigation unfolds after Georgia school shooter hoaxes, 911 calls show similarities
SAVANNAH, Ga. — An active shooter hoax at the end of November shut down as many as 20 schools across Georgia,including in Savannah. It came just weeks after a similar string of incidents in South Carolina. Now authorities say there are similarities in the 911 calls placed that day.
WSAV-TV
BCSO searching for 2 suspects connected to shooting
BCSO searching for 2 suspects connected to shooting. BCSO searching for 2 suspects connected to shooting. Hundreds gather for Chanukah at Forsyth celebration. Large crowds were in Forsyth park for the 6th public Hanukah celebration in Savannah. Local Holiday Market helps to provide aid relief …. Local Holiday Market helps...
WCNC
Disgraced former SC attorney Alex Murdaugh won't face death penalty in trial for death of wife, son
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Disgraced former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh will not face the death penalty in his upcoming trial on charges that he killed his wife and son. “After carefully reviewing this case and all the surrounding facts, we have decided to seek life without parole for Alex Murdaugh," Attorney General Alan Wilson said in a statement released on Tuesday. "Because this is a pending case, we cannot comment further.”
counton2.com
Russell Laffitte requests hearing on dismissal of jurors
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Attorneys for Russell Laffitte filed a motion Tuesday requesting a hearing be held regarding perceived issues with the dismissal of jurors during a previous trial, in which Laffitte was found guilty of committing multiple financial crimes alongside disgraced former Hampton County attorney Alex Murdaugh. The...
wtoc.com
Man found not guilty of murder charges for June 2021 incident
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - David Brohawn was found not guilty on malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault charges in the death of 56-year-old Regner Arce. On June 15, 2021, police responded to the 1900 block of East Victory Drive where they found Arce suffering from injuries from an apparent altercation. He died from his injuries on June 25.
wtoc.com
How the justice system allows convicted killers to serve probation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In a Chatham County courtroom back in May, a man indicted for murder faced the victim’s mother. She spoke into a microphone, and told her son’s convicted killer she had forgiven him for what he did. But she was scared for her life, she...
live5news.com
Police investigating assault after victim shows up to downtown homeless shelter
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a woman was assaulted downtown with a golf club Monday night. Officers were called to One80 Place just around 6:15 p.m. for reports of an assault, according to Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen. Officers learned a woman was hit with a golf club and was taken to the hospital to be checked out.
live5news.com
Man arrested after mom discovers ‘inappropriate communication’ with 15-year-old daughter
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Goose Creek man is facing multiple charges after engaging in criminal sexual conduct with a 15-year-old girl, Dorchester County deputies said. Terry Lee Kostelak, 27, was charged with three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. A police report states the victim’s mother called the...
wtoc.com
Federal prosecutor starts new role for the City of Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As gun violence continues in Savannah, city council is making a bold move to get some help. We’re ending the year with a new federal prosecutor hired to work for the city. Four months in the making, the City of Savannah’s new partnership with the...
AG: State will not seek death penalty for Alex Murdaugh
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Attorney General Alan Wilson on Tuesday announced that the state will not seek the death penalty for disgraced former Hampton County lawyer Alex Murdaugh, who is accused of brutally murdering his wife and youngest son. “After carefully reviewing this case and all the surrounding facts, we have decided to seek life […]
Savannah Police looking for missing teen
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a missing teenager this afternoon. Police say that Luis Ortega, 16, was last seen at 11:30 p.m. on December 18 in the 2000 block of Florida Ave. Luis is described as being 5’5″ and weighs about 120 lbs with black hair and brown […]
Man jailed on charges that he held SC woman captive for months
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A man remains jailed in Georgia after police say he kidnapped a woman from South Carolina and held her captive for months in a motel while he raped her, beat her and forced her to perform work. Burke County jail records show Ismael Patricio Aguirre, 22, was arrested Tuesday by Waynesboro […]
