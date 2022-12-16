ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parris Island, SC

WJCL

Police: Domestic dispute leads to shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Savannah are investigating a domestic dispute that resulted in a shooting. According to a statement from SPD on Wednesday, officers responded to Wilder Drive and found an adult male suffering from what was said to be non life-threatening injuries.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Missing in South Carolina: Deputies search for teen girl believed to be with boyfriend out of state

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking the public for help finding a missing teenage girl. Viangisy Lusmagui Alva Gonzales left her home in North Charleston on Sunday and has not returned. It is believed she is with her boyfriend, whose identity is unknown, in the Raleigh, North Carolina area.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

2 injured in St. Helena Island shooting: deputies

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a shooting that left two men injured. On Dec. 18, around approximately 9:50 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a home on Sea Island Parkway in Saint Helena Island for a report of a gunshot victim.  Upon arrival, they found two men suffering […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Two shot in home invasion on St. Helena Island

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Two men were shot in a home invasion on St. Helena Island on Sunday, Dec. 18, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a home on Sea Island Parkway at approximately 9:50 p.m. When they arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV-TV

BCSO searching for 2 suspects connected to shooting

BCSO searching for 2 suspects connected to shooting. BCSO searching for 2 suspects connected to shooting. Hundreds gather for Chanukah at Forsyth celebration. Large crowds were in Forsyth park for the 6th public Hanukah celebration in Savannah. Local Holiday Market helps to provide aid relief …. Local Holiday Market helps...
SAVANNAH, GA
WCNC

Disgraced former SC attorney Alex Murdaugh won't face death penalty in trial for death of wife, son

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Disgraced former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh will not face the death penalty in his upcoming trial on charges that he killed his wife and son. “After carefully reviewing this case and all the surrounding facts, we have decided to seek life without parole for Alex Murdaugh," Attorney General Alan Wilson said in a statement released on Tuesday. "Because this is a pending case, we cannot comment further.”
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Russell Laffitte requests hearing on dismissal of jurors

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Attorneys for Russell Laffitte filed a motion Tuesday requesting a hearing be held regarding perceived issues with the dismissal of jurors during a previous trial, in which Laffitte was found guilty of committing multiple financial crimes alongside disgraced former Hampton County attorney Alex Murdaugh. The...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Man found not guilty of murder charges for June 2021 incident

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - David Brohawn was found not guilty on malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault charges in the death of 56-year-old Regner Arce. On June 15, 2021, police responded to the 1900 block of East Victory Drive where they found Arce suffering from injuries from an apparent altercation. He died from his injuries on June 25.
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

Police investigating assault after victim shows up to downtown homeless shelter

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a woman was assaulted downtown with a golf club Monday night. Officers were called to One80 Place just around 6:15 p.m. for reports of an assault, according to Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen. Officers learned a woman was hit with a golf club and was taken to the hospital to be checked out.
CHARLESTON, SC
wtoc.com

Federal prosecutor starts new role for the City of Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As gun violence continues in Savannah, city council is making a bold move to get some help. We’re ending the year with a new federal prosecutor hired to work for the city. Four months in the making, the City of Savannah’s new partnership with the...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

AG: State will not seek death penalty for Alex Murdaugh

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Attorney General Alan Wilson on Tuesday announced that the state will not seek the death penalty for disgraced former Hampton County lawyer Alex Murdaugh, who is accused of brutally murdering his wife and youngest son. “After carefully reviewing this case and all the surrounding facts, we have decided to seek life […]
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police looking for missing teen

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a missing teenager this afternoon. Police say that Luis Ortega, 16, was last seen at 11:30 p.m. on December 18 in the 2000 block of Florida Ave. Luis is described as being 5’5″ and weighs about 120 lbs with black hair and brown […]
SAVANNAH, GA

