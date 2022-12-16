Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
Denmark and Faienza shine on defense to keep New Britain girls unbeaten after win over Avon
NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Golden Hurricanes girls basketball team remained unbeaten on Tuesday night, defeating the Avon Falcons (3-1) 41-35 behind gritty performances from Kiatyanna Denmark and Aniah Faienza. The Canes struggled from the field in the first half and paid on the other end of the...
New Britain Herald
New Britain falls to Farmington in boys basketball
NEW BRITAIN - Demari Johnson scored 11 points – all in the second half – but no other Hurricane scored in double figures as New Britain fell to Farmington 50-38 in boys basketball Monday night. The loss dropped the Hurricanes to 1-1. “We have to get better, I...
New Britain Herald
Cucuta, Alexander win it for Newington in final minute
NEWINGTON – The Newington Nor’easters (2-0) hung on in Monday’s back-and-forth affair to beat the visiting Middletown Blue Dragons (0-2) 66-64 behind 27 points and 10 rebounds from Adam Alexander. Alexander’s 27 led all scorers and he added the final two with five seconds to play on...
newstalknewengland.com
Connecticut College Basketball Player Killed Over The Weekend In New Jersey
On Saturday night, Philip Urban, 20, of Manalapan, New Jersey was shot in Hopewell Township. Urban, a freshman basketball player at Post University in Waterbury, Connecticut found by police at the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve around 7 p.m., slumped over in the driver’s seat of his vehicle. Urban, was...
usjbluejays.com
Men's Basketball Claims No. 1 Spot in D3hoops National Rankings
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. - The University of Saint Joseph (USJ) men's basketball program continued its meteoric rise in the Division III national rankings, making history Monday evening when it was tabbed the No. 1 team in the nation, following the release of the fourth in-season D3hoops.com Top 25 of the 2022-23 campaign. USJ, who is in the midst of just its fifth season (fourth full season) since starting its men's basketball program in 2018-19, has climbed to the top spot in the land after receiving 21 of a possible 25 first-place votes and 619 poll points overall from the Top 25 voters. The Blue Jays are currently one of 12 remaining undefeated teams in Division III men's basketball and are 9-0 to start the season. Saint Joseph plays next at No. 14 WPI on Friday, December 30 at 2:00 p.m. in Worcester, Mass.
UConn fans cheer team on in Myrtle Beach Bowl from Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Husky fans are cheering the team on — both at home, and in South Carolina. The University of Connecticut is facing off against Marshall University in the Myrtle Beach Bowl Monday afternoon. UConn hopes to have its first winning season since 2010 and its first bowl win since 2011. Fans gathered […]
TMZ.com
College Basketball Player Phil Urban Dead At 20, Shot & Killed At Nature Preserve
College basketball player Phil Urban -- a freshman forward at Post University -- was tragically shot and killed at a nature preserve in New Jersey on Saturday, officials said. He was just 20 years old. According to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office, police responded to the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve...
zip06.com
Old Saybrook Native Making His Mark as West Coast Sports Anchor
Growing up in New England, working in sports was always a dream for Jake Gadon. The Old Saybrook High School graduate now finds himself realizing that dream thousands of miles from Town Beach and New Haven style pizza. Jake recently became the lead sports anchor for CBS News in Sacramento, California. In California, Jake keeps the Sacramento and Bay Area up to date on local sports coverage ranging from the Sacramento Kings’ promising young team, to the 49ers’ upcoming playoff run.
Manchester man shot, killed in Hartford
A Manchester man was found dead from a gunshot wound this morning in Hartford. Hartford police have identified the man as Jose Rodriguez, 23. According to police, officers found Rodriguez in a vehicle near Canton and Donald streets around 1:50 a.m.
Danbury Makes List of Top 10 Places in Connecticut You Should Never Move to
Nick Johnson is a Youtuber with hundreds of thousands of subscribers. He does the kind of videos that tell you this place is fun, this place is not fun, this is a good place to live and this is a bad place, etc. Nick has gotten so much feedback from his work on social media that he's become a consultant, telling families where they should/should not move based on their needs.
NBC Connecticut
Man Shot in Hartford Tuesday Morning
A man is hospitalized after he was shot in Hartford Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the area of 7 Gillette St. at 10:55 a.m. and found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was alert and conscious and he was transported to an area...
New Britain Herald
No injuries after motorist crashes into pole in Newington
NEWINGTON – A motorist crashed into a utility pole over the weekend. Newington volunteer firefighters said around 11:34 p.m. Saturday that they were responding to Louis Street for the report of a car versus pole. According to firefighters, no injuries were reported in the single-car crash, and no extrication...
Lanes reopen following Plainville three-car crash on I-84 west
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A three-car crash on I-84 westbound closed lanes in Plainville Wednesday morning. The crash occurred just before 11 a.m. in the area of Exit 33. All lanes are since reopened. A possible entrapment was reported, though police said there are no reported injuries at this time. See our live traffic map: […]
New Britain Herald
Sister Mary Gloriosa (Margaret Rosiecki)
Sister Mary Gloriosa (Margaret Rosiecki), 88, a member of the Daughters of Mary of the Immaculate Conception, died Dec. 18, 2022 at Monsignor Bojnowski Manor in New Britain. Born in Elizabeth, NJ, Sister was the daughter of the late Roman and Frances (Sosler) Rosiecki. Sister Gloriosa entered the Daughters of Mary on Aug. 15, 1951, professed first vows on Aug. 15, 1954, and perpetual vows on Aug. 15, 1957.
State to release $24 million to help restore brownfield sites
HARTFORD, Conn. — The state will release nearly $25 million in funds to investigate and clean up 41 parcels of land in 16 towns with the goal of returning them to productive use. Brownfields will be made green. Not just environmentally, but economically. The state is working with private...
Edward T. “Ned” Coll Dies; Hartford Activist Fought Racism, Poverty and Closed Beaches
Coll, best known for his efforts to dramatize the lack of public access to most CT salt water beaches, fought racism and poverty in Hartford.
Officials: Milford man killed in New Haven crash
It happened Friday afternoon at the intersection of Trumbull and Orange streets in New Haven.
New Britain Herald
Hazel Lenora Heidt Decker
Hazel was a beacon of light and a barrel of laughs. She passed away peacefully on Oct. 29, 2022 (just 12 days shy of her 102nd birthday) with her daughter Judy by her side. In her heyday, Hazel was full of life and love. She loved to chat, she was opinionated, she always had her hair and nails done up proper, she wore bright red lipstick, and made sure to smooch up all her grandbabies leaving that signature red smudge all over their faces.
1 injured in Glastonbury Route 2 rollover
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Part of Route 2 East was closed early Sunday afternoon for a rollover crash. The crash took place just before 11 a.m., and Rt. 2 was subsequently closed between Exits 10 and 12. The vehicle, a Honda Accord, was driving east when the driver, 32-year-old Alvin Ellison of East Hartford, lost […]
Interstate 95 North reopens in Old Saybrook after 2-car crash
A two-car crash caused delays on Interstate 95 North in Old Saybrook Tuesday morning.
