New Britain, CT

New Britain Herald

New Britain falls to Farmington in boys basketball

NEW BRITAIN - Demari Johnson scored 11 points – all in the second half – but no other Hurricane scored in double figures as New Britain fell to Farmington 50-38 in boys basketball Monday night. The loss dropped the Hurricanes to 1-1. “We have to get better, I...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Cucuta, Alexander win it for Newington in final minute

NEWINGTON – The Newington Nor’easters (2-0) hung on in Monday’s back-and-forth affair to beat the visiting Middletown Blue Dragons (0-2) 66-64 behind 27 points and 10 rebounds from Adam Alexander. Alexander’s 27 led all scorers and he added the final two with five seconds to play on...
NEWINGTON, CT
usjbluejays.com

Men's Basketball Claims No. 1 Spot in D3hoops National Rankings

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. - The University of Saint Joseph (USJ) men's basketball program continued its meteoric rise in the Division III national rankings, making history Monday evening when it was tabbed the No. 1 team in the nation, following the release of the fourth in-season D3hoops.com Top 25 of the 2022-23 campaign. USJ, who is in the midst of just its fifth season (fourth full season) since starting its men's basketball program in 2018-19, has climbed to the top spot in the land after receiving 21 of a possible 25 first-place votes and 619 poll points overall from the Top 25 voters. The Blue Jays are currently one of 12 remaining undefeated teams in Division III men's basketball and are 9-0 to start the season. Saint Joseph plays next at No. 14 WPI on Friday, December 30 at 2:00 p.m. in Worcester, Mass.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

UConn fans cheer team on in Myrtle Beach Bowl from Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Husky fans are cheering the team on — both at home, and in South Carolina. The University of Connecticut is facing off against Marshall University in the Myrtle Beach Bowl Monday afternoon. UConn hopes to have its first winning season since 2010 and its first bowl win since 2011. Fans gathered […]
HARTFORD, CT
zip06.com

Old Saybrook Native Making His Mark as West Coast Sports Anchor

Growing up in New England, working in sports was always a dream for Jake Gadon. The Old Saybrook High School graduate now finds himself realizing that dream thousands of miles from Town Beach and New Haven style pizza. Jake recently became the lead sports anchor for CBS News in Sacramento, California. In California, Jake keeps the Sacramento and Bay Area up to date on local sports coverage ranging from the Sacramento Kings’ promising young team, to the 49ers’ upcoming playoff run.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
Journal Inquirer

Manchester man shot, killed in Hartford

A Manchester man was found dead from a gunshot wound this morning in Hartford. Hartford police have identified the man as Jose Rodriguez, 23. According to police, officers found Rodriguez in a vehicle near Canton and Donald streets around 1:50 a.m.
HARTFORD, CT
Sports Radio 940

Danbury Makes List of Top 10 Places in Connecticut You Should Never Move to

Nick Johnson is a Youtuber with hundreds of thousands of subscribers. He does the kind of videos that tell you this place is fun, this place is not fun, this is a good place to live and this is a bad place, etc. Nick has gotten so much feedback from his work on social media that he's become a consultant, telling families where they should/should not move based on their needs.
DANBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Shot in Hartford Tuesday Morning

A man is hospitalized after he was shot in Hartford Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the area of 7 Gillette St. at 10:55 a.m. and found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was alert and conscious and he was transported to an area...
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

No injuries after motorist crashes into pole in Newington

NEWINGTON – A motorist crashed into a utility pole over the weekend. Newington volunteer firefighters said around 11:34 p.m. Saturday that they were responding to Louis Street for the report of a car versus pole. According to firefighters, no injuries were reported in the single-car crash, and no extrication...
NEWINGTON, CT
WTNH

Lanes reopen following Plainville three-car crash on I-84 west

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A three-car crash on I-84 westbound closed lanes in Plainville Wednesday morning. The crash occurred just before 11 a.m. in the area of Exit 33. All lanes are since reopened. A possible entrapment was reported, though police said there are no reported injuries at this time. See our live traffic map: […]
PLAINVILLE, CT
New Britain Herald

Sister Mary Gloriosa (Margaret Rosiecki)

Sister Mary Gloriosa (Margaret Rosiecki), 88, a member of the Daughters of Mary of the Immaculate Conception, died Dec. 18, 2022 at Monsignor Bojnowski Manor in New Britain. Born in Elizabeth, NJ, Sister was the daughter of the late Roman and Frances (Sosler) Rosiecki. Sister Gloriosa entered the Daughters of Mary on Aug. 15, 1951, professed first vows on Aug. 15, 1954, and perpetual vows on Aug. 15, 1957.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Hazel Lenora Heidt Decker

Hazel was a beacon of light and a barrel of laughs. She passed away peacefully on Oct. 29, 2022 (just 12 days shy of her 102nd birthday) with her daughter Judy by her side. In her heyday, Hazel was full of life and love. She loved to chat, she was opinionated, she always had her hair and nails done up proper, she wore bright red lipstick, and made sure to smooch up all her grandbabies leaving that signature red smudge all over their faces.
PLAINVILLE, CT
WTNH

1 injured in Glastonbury Route 2 rollover

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Part of Route 2 East was closed early Sunday afternoon for a rollover crash. The crash took place just before 11 a.m., and Rt. 2 was subsequently closed between Exits 10 and 12. The vehicle, a Honda Accord, was driving east when the driver, 32-year-old Alvin Ellison of East Hartford, lost […]
GLASTONBURY, CT

