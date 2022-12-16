WEST HARTFORD, Conn. - The University of Saint Joseph (USJ) men's basketball program continued its meteoric rise in the Division III national rankings, making history Monday evening when it was tabbed the No. 1 team in the nation, following the release of the fourth in-season D3hoops.com Top 25 of the 2022-23 campaign. USJ, who is in the midst of just its fifth season (fourth full season) since starting its men's basketball program in 2018-19, has climbed to the top spot in the land after receiving 21 of a possible 25 first-place votes and 619 poll points overall from the Top 25 voters. The Blue Jays are currently one of 12 remaining undefeated teams in Division III men's basketball and are 9-0 to start the season. Saint Joseph plays next at No. 14 WPI on Friday, December 30 at 2:00 p.m. in Worcester, Mass.

WEST HARTFORD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO