FOX Carolina
4 charged after 800 fentanyl pills found in NC home, deputies say
FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said four people were charged after 800 fentanyl pills were found at a home in Forest City. Deputies said they responded to a home on Park Circle because they had a information that blue “M30″ and yellow “T189″ pressed fentanyl pills were being sold from the home.
800 fentanyl pills found at NC house, 4 arrested
Four people were arrested following a tip that led deputies to find 800 fentanyl pills inside a Rutherford County home.
FOX Carolina
I-85 south moving again after crashes in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Traffic was backed up on Interstate 85 southbound in Spartanburg County on Tuesday afternoon after troopers said multiple crashes were reported. Collisions occurred at 12:27 p.m. near mile marker 62 and at 12:35 p.m. near mile marker 64, according to Highway Patrol. By 1:30...
FOX Carolina
Wife of Upstate Trooper critically injured in hit-and-run gives update of his condition
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The wife of an Upstate Trooper critically injured in a hit-and-run back in October, is opening up about his recovery journey. One thing we have learned is that God never sends evil or bad to teach us but instead He does bring good out of a bad situation. He has continued to bless us through this tragic event and we continue to be amazed by this community and the support they have shown us. We hope that the viewers and public understand the weight of our thankful hearts.
FOX Carolina
LIVE: Crews working to clear road after semi-truck overturned in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said the intersection of John B. White Sr. BLVD. and Blackstock Road is blocked after a semi-truck crashed. Crews are currently working to clear the area. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.
WLOS.com
10 people charged in crackdown on theft, habitual offenders in West Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A fourth special operation by the Asheville Police Department to target theft and habitual offenders resulted in 10 arrests and more than a dozen charges. A group of detectives and officers volunteering their time partnered with regional loss prevention personnel to organize a fourth blitz,...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Yancey County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report 12/16 – 12/20/22
(Press Release from Yancey County Sheriff’s Department. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.) Michelle Margaret Simmers Of West Main Street Burnsville, NC Was Arrested On 12/17/2022 And Charged With Possession Of Methamphetamine, Failure To Appear On Felony Charges Was Issued A $40,000.00 Bond. Jeremy Brandon Huskins Of Bailey...
Man charged in connection to deadly shooting at Spartanburg Co. hotel
A woman died following a shooting Monday night at a Spartanburg County hotel.
Man faces several charges in Asheville shooting
A man was arrested on Friday and faces several charges including drug trafficking and discharging a firearm in Asheville.
$1M+ drug bust in NC, 10 guns seized, sheriff says
Over $1 million in drugs will be off the streets after raids on two homes in Lenoir, the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office said Monday.
FOX Carolina
Woman charged in connection to crash that left pedestrian dead
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman from Asheville has been charged in connection to a crash that killed a pedestrian back on June 3. Police said Joanna Guy was driving a 2013 Honda Civic on College Street when she tried to turn left onto Martin Luther King Junior Drive. While making the turn, Guy ended up hitting David Vanderhost, 63, who was trying to cross the intersection around 1:21 p.m. on June 3.
2 dead in early morning shooting in western North Carolina
Two people were found shot to death Monday morning inside a vehicle at a gas station in Buncombe County.
WYFF4.com
Woman shot at Red Roof Inn hotel, deputies say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A woman was reported being shot at an Upstate hotel, according to Cpl. John Burgess with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. Burgess said that the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at a Red Roof Inn hotel on Pottery Road. The woman was shot in the back...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Two people have been charged with first-degree murder after deputies found two victims died from gunshot wounds early Monday morning. Buncombe County authorities say Godiet Corral was taken into custody Monday afternoon. Cody Wayne Dockins is wanted for first-degree murder. The men are believed to be responsible for the deaths of two people found in a gas station parking lot.
WYFF4.com
New details released about home invasion near downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — (Above video was published Sunday night.) Police released new details Monday about a home invasion near downtown Greenville that led to a police chase and crash. Sgt. Johnathan Bragg, with the Greenville Police Department, said that the suspect was still hospitalized and has not been formally...
FOX Carolina
Investigation into harassing text messages expands
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The investigation into who is sending Upstate women anonymous, harassing messages just got bigger. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office opened the first case last week. Today, another began in Oconee County. Jimmy Watt, spokesperson for the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, said the department...
FOX Carolina
Winter storm safety tips for families affected by dementia
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With a major storm projected to bring dangerously low temperatures, high winds and rain, the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is providing protective tips for families caring for loved ones living with a dementia-related illness. The AFA advises family caregivers to take the following...
Victim identified in fatal Augusta Road shooting
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting. Deputies responded to the report of a shooting on Augusta Road near White Horse Road in Greenville around 10:30AM Monday.
WYFF4.com
Victim identified in Greenville County barn fire
A man was found dead in a barn fire in Travelers Rest, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office. According to the coroner, the fire happened on Dec. 18 on Locust Hill Road in Travelers Rest. The coroner says that Leon McDaniel, 76, was found inside of the barn and...
WYFF4.com
Man found dead at Augusta Road address in Greenville, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A man was shot and killed Monday morning at a business on Augusta Road, in Greenville County, officials said. Carrie Weimer, with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, said a death investigation was being conducted at 6400 Augusta Road, near White Horse Road Extension, after a person was reportedly shot.
