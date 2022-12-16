ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, NC

FOX Carolina

4 charged after 800 fentanyl pills found in NC home, deputies say

FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said four people were charged after 800 fentanyl pills were found at a home in Forest City. Deputies said they responded to a home on Park Circle because they had a information that blue “M30″ and yellow “T189″ pressed fentanyl pills were being sold from the home.
FOREST CITY, NC
FOX Carolina

I-85 south moving again after crashes in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Traffic was backed up on Interstate 85 southbound in Spartanburg County on Tuesday afternoon after troopers said multiple crashes were reported. Collisions occurred at 12:27 p.m. near mile marker 62 and at 12:35 p.m. near mile marker 64, according to Highway Patrol. By 1:30...
FOX Carolina

Wife of Upstate Trooper critically injured in hit-and-run gives update of his condition

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The wife of an Upstate Trooper critically injured in a hit-and-run back in October, is opening up about his recovery journey. One thing we have learned is that God never sends evil or bad to teach us but instead He does bring good out of a bad situation. He has continued to bless us through this tragic event and we continue to be amazed by this community and the support they have shown us. We hope that the viewers and public understand the weight of our thankful hearts.
GREENVILLE, SC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Yancey County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report 12/16 – 12/20/22

(Press Release from Yancey County Sheriff’s Department. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.) Michelle Margaret Simmers Of West Main Street Burnsville, NC Was Arrested On 12/17/2022 And Charged With Possession Of Methamphetamine, Failure To Appear On Felony Charges Was Issued A $40,000.00 Bond. Jeremy Brandon Huskins Of Bailey...
YANCEY COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Woman charged in connection to crash that left pedestrian dead

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman from Asheville has been charged in connection to a crash that killed a pedestrian back on June 3. Police said Joanna Guy was driving a 2013 Honda Civic on College Street when she tried to turn left onto Martin Luther King Junior Drive. While making the turn, Guy ended up hitting David Vanderhost, 63, who was trying to cross the intersection around 1:21 p.m. on June 3.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Woman shot at Red Roof Inn hotel, deputies say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A woman was reported being shot at an Upstate hotel, according to Cpl. John Burgess with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. Burgess said that the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at a Red Roof Inn hotel on Pottery Road. The woman was shot in the back...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Two people have been charged with first-degree murder after deputies found two victims died from gunshot wounds early Monday morning. Buncombe County authorities say Godiet Corral was taken into custody Monday afternoon. Cody Wayne Dockins is wanted for first-degree murder. The men are believed to be responsible for the deaths of two people found in a gas station parking lot.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

New details released about home invasion near downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — (Above video was published Sunday night.) Police released new details Monday about a home invasion near downtown Greenville that led to a police chase and crash. Sgt. Johnathan Bragg, with the Greenville Police Department, said that the suspect was still hospitalized and has not been formally...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Investigation into harassing text messages expands

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The investigation into who is sending Upstate women anonymous, harassing messages just got bigger. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office opened the first case last week. Today, another began in Oconee County. Jimmy Watt, spokesperson for the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, said the department...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Winter storm safety tips for families affected by dementia

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With a major storm projected to bring dangerously low temperatures, high winds and rain, the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is providing protective tips for families caring for loved ones living with a dementia-related illness. The AFA advises family caregivers to take the following...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Victim identified in Greenville County barn fire

A man was found dead in a barn fire in Travelers Rest, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office. According to the coroner, the fire happened on Dec. 18 on Locust Hill Road in Travelers Rest. The coroner says that Leon McDaniel, 76, was found inside of the barn and...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Man found dead at Augusta Road address in Greenville, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A man was shot and killed Monday morning at a business on Augusta Road, in Greenville County, officials said. Carrie Weimer, with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, said a death investigation was being conducted at 6400 Augusta Road, near White Horse Road Extension, after a person was reportedly shot.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

