ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Ball screens problematic for WVU, but the ability to defend them appears to be present

In its first segment of games this year, West Virginia's men's basketball team guarded the mid-floor ball screen fairly well. With big men Jimmy Bell, Jr., Mo Wague and James Okonkwo showing excellent mobility, the Mountaineers were able to cover opposing dribblers and their screeners anytime they got within shouting distance of the 3-point line, and did a respectable job of either hedging and recovering, switching automatically or employing the left-right tactic (more on that in a moment).
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU Football Jahiem White

WVU Football 2023 Early Signing Period Running Recap. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
WVNews

WVU Football 2023 Early Signing Period Running Recap

As members of West Virginia's football recruiting class of 2023 sign their letters of intent, we'll track all of the action here leading up to the afternoon press conference with head coach Neal Brown discussing all of the signees. WVU Football Class of 2023 Signees.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Oryend Fisher LOI Signing

WVU Football 2023 Early Signing Period Running Recap. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Rodney Gallagher LOI Signing

WVU Football 2023 Early Signing Period Running Recap. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU adds second football portal commitment from Kent State

West Virginia obtained its second commitment from a Kent State player in the transfer portal late Sunday night when cornerback Montre Miller announced his move to the Mountaineer program. Miller joins wide receiver Ja'Shaun Poke, who announced his move to WVU earlier in the evening. The moves from the Golden...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Sports Briefs

FAIRMONT — The Fairmont State men’s basketball team (7-3) outscored Felician (3-7) by 21 points in the second half and cruised to a 108-76 win at Joe Retton Arena in Fairmont. Six Fighting Falcons reached double-digit point totals. Leading the way for Fairmont State was George Mangas, who...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Erik Stevenson is a go-to guy on and off the court

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — This was the ultimate backhanded compliment, which is defined as a remark which seems to be praising someone but which could also be understood as a criticism. It came from West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson, who has as much a way with a word...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Minutemen Wrestling crushes competition at Hardwood Duals

Lewis County had a big weekend in Webster County sweeping their way to victory in the Webster Hardwood Duals. The team dominated the competition, not allowing any of the four opposing teams they faced to score more than 10 team points. The Minutemen took down host Webster County 72-4, the...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

'Maids stay unbeaten with 56-42 win over Sissonville

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County picked up its fifth win in as many games on Tuesday night, using a strong opening quarter and 10 3-pointers to take down Sissonville for the second time this season by a score of 56-42. Lewis County continued to shoot well from long range, knocking down 10 of 28 3-point attempts on the night, including a pair each from Bryn Hunt and Ella Pinkney in the opening period as the Minutemaids got out to a 15-5 lead after one quarter.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Delays to start Tuesday in Harrison County, West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Division of Highways crews are planning periodic delays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 27 and 28 on W.Va. Route 57 in Harrison County to allow for canopy cutting. One lane will be open at all times, but delays are expected.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

West Virginia gov appoints Monongalia County circuit judge

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Perri Jo DeChristopher has been appointed as a circuit judge serving Monongalia County in West Virginia. Gov. Jim Justice announced DeChristopher's appointment Tuesday. She will fill the seat after the resignation of Phillip D. Gaujot effective on Dec. 31.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Russell Rodeheaver

TERRA ALTA, W.Va. — Russell William Rodeheaver, 77, of Terra Alta, W.Va., passed away on Dec. 17, 2022, in Terra Alta. Born Dec. 2, 1945, in Hutton, he was a son of the late Russell Ami Rodeheaver and Sylvia Almeda Margaret (Lewis) Rodeheaver.
TERRA ALTA, WV
WVNews

Marcia Malone Slaven

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Marcia Malone Slaven (born Margaret Marcia Malone) passed away peacefully at Monongalia General Hospital in Morgantown, WV, after a short illness on December 19, 2022. She was born on July 17, 1932, in Grafton, WV to her parents Paul E. Malone and Margaret N....
GRAFTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy