WVU's Brown shares recent recruiting schedule, expected numbers and changes
West Virginia football head coach Neal Brown outlined some of the next steps and plans in the recruiting process as the Mountaineers waited for more Letters of Intent on the first day of the early signing period. As of 11:30 a.m. 16 high school players had sent in their LOIs...
Ball screens problematic for WVU, but the ability to defend them appears to be present
In its first segment of games this year, West Virginia's men's basketball team guarded the mid-floor ball screen fairly well. With big men Jimmy Bell, Jr., Mo Wague and James Okonkwo showing excellent mobility, the Mountaineers were able to cover opposing dribblers and their screeners anytime they got within shouting distance of the 3-point line, and did a respectable job of either hedging and recovering, switching automatically or employing the left-right tactic (more on that in a moment).
WVU Football Jahiem White
WVU Football 2023 Early Signing Period Running Recap.
WVU Football 2023 Early Signing Period Running Recap
As members of West Virginia's football recruiting class of 2023 sign their letters of intent, we'll track all of the action here leading up to the afternoon press conference with head coach Neal Brown discussing all of the signees. WVU Football Class of 2023 Signees.
Oryend Fisher LOI Signing
WVU Football 2023 Early Signing Period Running Recap.
Rodney Gallagher LOI Signing
WVU Football 2023 Early Signing Period Running Recap.
WVU adds second football portal commitment from Kent State
West Virginia obtained its second commitment from a Kent State player in the transfer portal late Sunday night when cornerback Montre Miller announced his move to the Mountaineer program. Miller joins wide receiver Ja'Shaun Poke, who announced his move to WVU earlier in the evening. The moves from the Golden...
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins Buffalo Postgame 12/18/22
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins details the issues his team had in defending the ball screen against Buffalo, but excellent play in other areas helped keep his mood up after the Mountaineers' 96-78 win.
Junior Wrestlers' season continues
Lewis County Jr. Wrestling continues to stay busy with another pair of meets last week in Glenville and Buckhannon.
Sports Briefs
FAIRMONT — The Fairmont State men’s basketball team (7-3) outscored Felician (3-7) by 21 points in the second half and cruised to a 108-76 win at Joe Retton Arena in Fairmont. Six Fighting Falcons reached double-digit point totals. Leading the way for Fairmont State was George Mangas, who...
Erik Stevenson is a go-to guy on and off the court
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — This was the ultimate backhanded compliment, which is defined as a remark which seems to be praising someone but which could also be understood as a criticism. It came from West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson, who has as much a way with a word...
Hot shooting Maids take down Liberty, Fairmont Senior to stay unbeaten
The Maids moved to 4-0 on year this week, picking up a pair of quality wins over Liberty and Fairmont Senior. Lewis County used 16 three pointers, including seven by Bryn Hunt, to outduel a talented Liberty team 73-52 at home Wednesday and move to 3-0 on the season.
Minutemen Wrestling crushes competition at Hardwood Duals
Lewis County had a big weekend in Webster County sweeping their way to victory in the Webster Hardwood Duals. The team dominated the competition, not allowing any of the four opposing teams they faced to score more than 10 team points. The Minutemen took down host Webster County 72-4, the...
'Maids stay unbeaten with 56-42 win over Sissonville
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County picked up its fifth win in as many games on Tuesday night, using a strong opening quarter and 10 3-pointers to take down Sissonville for the second time this season by a score of 56-42. Lewis County continued to shoot well from long range, knocking down 10 of 28 3-point attempts on the night, including a pair each from Bryn Hunt and Ella Pinkney in the opening period as the Minutemaids got out to a 15-5 lead after one quarter.
Delays to start Tuesday in Harrison County, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Division of Highways crews are planning periodic delays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 27 and 28 on W.Va. Route 57 in Harrison County to allow for canopy cutting. One lane will be open at all times, but delays are expected.
West Virginia gov appoints Monongalia County circuit judge
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Perri Jo DeChristopher has been appointed as a circuit judge serving Monongalia County in West Virginia. Gov. Jim Justice announced DeChristopher's appointment Tuesday. She will fill the seat after the resignation of Phillip D. Gaujot effective on Dec. 31.
Upshur, West Virginia, shooting case on hold while sides study whether it was justifiable self defense
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — With more questions than answers, and the bullet-riddled alleged victim still hospitalized with an uncertain prognosis, the sides met in the middle Wednesday in a Buckhannon shooting case. Defendant Charles Rickey Wolford of Buckhannon agreed to waive his right to a speedy probable cause...
Russell Rodeheaver
TERRA ALTA, W.Va. — Russell William Rodeheaver, 77, of Terra Alta, W.Va., passed away on Dec. 17, 2022, in Terra Alta. Born Dec. 2, 1945, in Hutton, he was a son of the late Russell Ami Rodeheaver and Sylvia Almeda Margaret (Lewis) Rodeheaver.
Marcia Malone Slaven
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Marcia Malone Slaven (born Margaret Marcia Malone) passed away peacefully at Monongalia General Hospital in Morgantown, WV, after a short illness on December 19, 2022. She was born on July 17, 1932, in Grafton, WV to her parents Paul E. Malone and Margaret N....
Screen Shot 2022-12-21 at 4.07.17 PM.png
BURLINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) - The youths who are in placement at Burlington United Methodist…
