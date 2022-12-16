Read full article on original website
Miami Herald
Epic recruiter Mario Cristobal pulls off historic top-5 haul for Miami on signing day
The worst-kept secret during college football’s initial signing period — Miami coach Mario Cristobal recruiting his way out of a depressing 5-7 2022 inaugural season into a hopeful 2023 — got kick-started with a resounding boom! Wednesday.
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Notre Dame named among college football's signing day losers
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman signed what was an impressive first recruiting class as college football’s early signing period officially opened on Wednesday. The Irish landed 24 letters of intent in what is seen nationally as a top ten recruiting class. As impressive as the class is (you...
Scorebook Live
Jaden Milliner-Jones signs with Colorado; DeSoto DB was committed to SMU before flipping to Buffs
Jaden Milliner-Jones, a senior defensive back from DeSoto, surprised many college football fans when he unexpectedly flipped his commitment to Colorado from SMU at his national signing day ceremony Wednesday afternoon
Dabo Swinney’s quote about NIL goes viral
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has taken an old school approach to the big changes in the college football world. He isn’t a transfer portal guy, nor does he think name, image and likeness rules are a positive. But Swinney does say his program has been positively influenced by NIL. While speaking with reporters on... The post Dabo Swinney’s quote about NIL goes viral appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Eastern Illinois shocks Iowa on road as 31.5-point underdog
Eastern Illinois became the first underdog of 30 or more points to win outright in the past 30 seasons, stunning Iowa 92-83 on Wednesday as a 31.5-point underdog.
