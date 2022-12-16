Read full article on original website
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Cowboys Star Has Been Ruled Out For The Eagles Game
Leighton Vander Esch won't play against the Philadelphia Eagles this Saturday, but the Dallas Cowboys avoided worse news. The linebacker exited Sunday's game with what appeared to be a neck injury. Head coach Mike McCarthy admitted to being concerned given Vander Esch's history with neck issues. However, an MRI revealed...
Legendary Green Bay Packers Hall Of Famer Has Passed Away
Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer Gary Knafelc passed away on Monday at his home in Florida. Knafelc was 90 years old. A second-round draft pick of the Chicago Cardinals in 1954, Knafelc played for Green Bay from 1954-62 before spending his final season in San Francisco. A wide receiver...
Terry Bradshaw Reacts To Death Of Longtime Teammate Franco Harris
The NFL community lost a legend this week. Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris has passed away at the age of 72. Harris had an iconic career with the Steelers, rushing for 11,950 yards and 91 touchdowns. Of course, he'll always be known for the "Immaculate Reception" against the Raiders in the AFC Divisional Round in 1972.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
'Big-Time' Quarterback Recruit Flipped His Commitment This Morning
Late Tuesday night football fans received news that a "big-time" quarterback would be flipping his commitment today. "Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow. Get some sleep, ladies and gentlemen, it's going to be a wild ride," Ari Wasserman of the Athletic said. Some...
Bill Belichick Made Controversial Decision After Shocking Loss
The NFL World is desperate to hear from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick following Sunday afternoon's shocking loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. New England was stunned by Las Vegas in truly shocking fashion on Sunday afternoon. The Patriots lost in the worst way imaginable as time expired against the...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Wife Controversy
Patrick Mahomes' wife was once again trending on social media during his team's game on Sunday. This time, Brittany Mahomes took issue with the NFL referees and the opposing team's players. Brittany Mahomes' controversial tweets went viral on social media. It's not hard to see why. "Im confused, we are...
Report: Popular NFL Sunday Show Could Be Canceled
DirecTV's 18-year run of Sunday Ticket Red Zone could be coming to an end . With Google's YouTube poised to purchase the rights to "Sunday Ticket" for YouTube TV, the popular show could be eliminated, per Front Office Sports. DirecTV launched Red Zone with host Andrew Siciliano back in 2005....
Look: Josh Allen Has Scary Message For Rest Of NFL
The Buffalo Bills are going to need Josh Allen firing on all cylinders to win a title this winter. Allen has been bothered by an ailing elbow since he hurt it against the New York Jets on Nov. 6, but according to the fifth-year pro, he's been feeling better lately.
NFL World Reacts To Wednesday's Jalen Hurts Update
The good news is that Jalen Hurts' shoulder injury doesn't seem to be as serious as feared. But the latest update on his status doesn't bode well for Week 16. Hurts did not practice for the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday. Quarterbacks Gardner Minshew and Ian Book took all reps at quarterback instead.
Former NFL Running Back Reportedly In Hospice At 31
Onetime Denver Broncos offensive lineman Orlando Franklin shared sad news about a former teammate on Tuesday. According to Franklin, former Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman is dealing with a severe health issue and is in hospice. "#BroncosCountry please pray for Ronnie Hillman he’s in hospice and not doing well," Franklin...
Look: Lions Fans Hating Aaron Rodgers For Postgame Comment
Aaron Rodgers managed to tweak the fanbase of an NFC North rival during his postgame interview Monday night. Rodgers and the Packers moved to 6-8 on the season with their win over the Los Angeles Rams. Green Bay still has a slim chance at the playoffs, but needs to win out and get some help.
Patrick Mahomes Says 1 NFL Quarterback Throws 'Perfect Spiral'
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is seen as the best quarterback in the league right now. He'll likely go down in history as one of the best to ever play the position. However, even he gets jealous of other quarterbacks from time to time. Earlier this week, Mahomes revealed...
Look: NFL World Praying For Colt McCoy On Sunday
Colt McCoy's Sunday is reportedly done after the Cardinals QB went down with a scary concussion that saw him down and in pain for several minutes. Fans were very worried about the veteran after seeing the reaction on the field and immediately sent prayers his way. "McCoy recently talked about...
Look: Football World Reacts To Travis Hunter's Announcement
Earlier this week, former five-star recruit Travis Hunter made it clear he doesn't know what his football future holds. “I don’t know what I’m going to do next,” Hunter said. "I want to follow Coach Prime too, but I need to know if it’s a fit for me. If it’s not a fit for me, I’m not going. I just want everybody to know that.”
NFL World Reacts To What Rex Ryan Said About Cowboys
Rex Ryan had a harsh assessment of the Dallas Cowboys' defense following Sunday's 40-34 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. On ESPN's Get Up, the former New York Jets head coach called the defense "overrated" and said the Cowboys "ain't the team you think they are." "They're soft," Ryan said of...
Look: Julian Edelman Calls Out Mac Jones Over Last Sunday's Antics
Former Patriots star Julian Edelman didn't hold back when talking about Mac Jones on the latest episode of "Inside The NFL." After Brandon Marshall said that Jones doesn't practice tackling, Edelman made a telling comment about the second-year quarterback's antics. Edelman is clearly not a fan of Jones' antics -...
Look: Ex-Eagles Star Uses 1 Word To Describe Dak Prescott
Former Eagles running back and FS1 co-host LeSean McCoy had plenty to say about Dak Prescott's performance in the Cowboys' OT loss to the Jags on Wednesday. Appearing on "Speak" with colleagues Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor and Dave Helman, the six-time Pro Bowler called Dallas' $160 million man "ass" after throwing a game-losing pick-six to Jacksonville's defense.
