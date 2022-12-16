ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Cowboys Star Has Been Ruled Out For The Eagles Game

Leighton Vander Esch won't play against the Philadelphia Eagles this Saturday, but the Dallas Cowboys avoided worse news. The linebacker exited Sunday's game with what appeared to be a neck injury. Head coach Mike McCarthy admitted to being concerned given Vander Esch's history with neck issues. However, an MRI revealed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Reacts To Death Of Longtime Teammate Franco Harris

The NFL community lost a legend this week. Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris has passed away at the age of 72. Harris had an iconic career with the Steelers, rushing for 11,950 yards and 91 touchdowns. Of course, he'll always be known for the "Immaculate Reception" against the Raiders in the AFC Divisional Round in 1972.
PITTSBURGH, PA
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Wife Controversy

Patrick Mahomes' wife was once again trending on social media during his team's game on Sunday. This time, Brittany Mahomes took issue with the NFL referees and the opposing team's players. Brittany Mahomes' controversial tweets went viral on social media. It's not hard to see why. "Im confused, we are...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Report: Popular NFL Sunday Show Could Be Canceled

DirecTV's 18-year run of Sunday Ticket Red Zone could be coming to an end . With Google's YouTube poised to purchase the rights to "Sunday Ticket" for YouTube TV, the popular show could be eliminated, per Front Office Sports. DirecTV launched Red Zone with host Andrew Siciliano back in 2005....
The Spun

Look: Josh Allen Has Scary Message For Rest Of NFL

The Buffalo Bills are going to need Josh Allen firing on all cylinders to win a title this winter. Allen has been bothered by an ailing elbow since he hurt it against the New York Jets on Nov. 6, but according to the fifth-year pro, he's been feeling better lately.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday's Jalen Hurts Update

The good news is that Jalen Hurts' shoulder injury doesn't seem to be as serious as feared. But the latest update on his status doesn't bode well for Week 16. Hurts did not practice for the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday. Quarterbacks Gardner Minshew and Ian Book took all reps at quarterback instead.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Reportedly In Hospice At 31

Onetime Denver Broncos offensive lineman Orlando Franklin shared sad news about a former teammate on Tuesday. According to Franklin, former Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman is dealing with a severe health issue and is in hospice. "#BroncosCountry please pray for Ronnie Hillman he’s in hospice and not doing well," Franklin...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: NFL World Praying For Colt McCoy On Sunday

Colt McCoy's Sunday is reportedly done after the Cardinals QB went down with a scary concussion that saw him down and in pain for several minutes. Fans were very worried about the veteran after seeing the reaction on the field and immediately sent prayers his way. "McCoy recently talked about...
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Travis Hunter's Announcement

Earlier this week, former five-star recruit Travis Hunter made it clear he doesn't know what his football future holds. “I don’t know what I’m going to do next,” Hunter said. "I want to follow Coach Prime too, but I need to know if it’s a fit for me. If it’s not a fit for me, I’m not going. I just want everybody to know that.”
COLORADO STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Rex Ryan Said About Cowboys

Rex Ryan had a harsh assessment of the Dallas Cowboys' defense following Sunday's 40-34 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. On ESPN's Get Up, the former New York Jets head coach called the defense "overrated" and said the Cowboys "ain't the team you think they are." "They're soft," Ryan said of...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Julian Edelman Calls Out Mac Jones Over Last Sunday's Antics

Former Patriots star Julian Edelman didn't hold back when talking about Mac Jones on the latest episode of "Inside The NFL." After Brandon Marshall said that Jones doesn't practice tackling, Edelman made a telling comment about the second-year quarterback's antics. Edelman is clearly not a fan of Jones' antics -...
The Spun

Look: Ex-Eagles Star Uses 1 Word To Describe Dak Prescott

Former Eagles running back and FS1 co-host LeSean McCoy had plenty to say about Dak Prescott's performance in the Cowboys' OT loss to the Jags on Wednesday. Appearing on "Speak" with colleagues Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor and Dave Helman, the six-time Pro Bowler called Dallas' $160 million man "ass" after throwing a game-losing pick-six to Jacksonville's defense.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
691K+
Followers
87K+
Post
403M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy