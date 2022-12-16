ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Aqib Talib sued by family of youth coach allegedly shot, killed by brother

By Brian Wacker
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rnqzl_0jkQbfD200

Former NFL star Aqib Talib is among those being sued by the family of youth football coach Michael Hickmon , who was allegedly shot and killed by Talib’s brother, Yaqub, in August.

The wrongful death lawsuit, the Dallas Morning News reported, alleges that 36-year-old Aqib Talib, a former cornerback for five teams including the Broncos, played a significant role in starting the brawl that led to his brother allegedly shooting Hickmon. The suit also claims Big XII Sports League and Family Services failed to properly vet coaches and provide a safe environment for participants. Yaqub Talib, 39, is also named in the suit.

Hickmon’s family is seeking punitive damages of more than $1 million from the three parties.

Hickmon was the coach of the Dragons Elite Academy 9-and-under youth football team, which was playing the North Dallas United Bobcats, coached by the Talibs, on Aug. 13 in Dallas suburb Lancaster. A video obtained by TMZ showed a fight break out between multiple adults before shots can be heard.

According to the lawsuit, when the Dragons scored a touchdown following a taunting penalty against the Bobcats, the Talibs were upset and ended the game. The plaintiffs claim that when Hickmon went to get the game ball he was “confronted” by Aqib Talib, who allegedly threw a punch. Witnesses also told Dallas station WFAA that Aqib Talib instigated the fight when he punched Hickmon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30dKcY_0jkQbfD200
Aqib Talib
Getty Images

“Surprised and outnumbered,” the Hickmon family said in the lawsuit, Hickmon “defensively backpedaled.”

Hickmon’s family alleges that Yaqub Talib pulled out a handgun and fired five times. Hickmon later died at Methodist Central Hospital in Dallas.

Yaqub Talib was indicted in September on felony murder charges .

One of the partial owners of Big XII Sports League and Family Services, meanwhile, claims the organization had no involvement in the game because it was a preseason fundraiser and that Yaqub never applied to be a coach for the league.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OW6lR_0jkQbfD200
Yaqub Salik Talib
AP

Aqib Talib spent a dozen years in the NFL from 2008-2019, also playing for the Buccaneers, Patriots and Rams. The five-time Pro Bowler is a former first-team All-Pro and won a Super Bowl with the Broncos in 2015. He was also an analyst for Fox Sports in 2020 and was slated to be a studio analyst for Amazon’s Thursday Night Football coverage this season but stepped away from the role in the wake of the tragedy to spend time with his family .

Aqib Talib has yet to publicly comment on the lawsuit.

Comments / 10

Related
New York Post

Video of ex-NFLer Damon Arnette’s arrest emerges: ‘You’re a f–king idiot’

Former Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette was given a verbal whooping by the police officer who pulled him over during his arrest in July for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license. In police bodycam footage on the night of the arrest, one cop can be heard telling Arnette, who was 25 at the time: “We gave you a f–king break! You knew your f–king license was suspended.” “I got practice in the morning, “Arnette responded, to which the officer retorted, “It doesn’t matter bro, you’re going to jail, bro. We can’t keep giving you...
NEVADA STATE
Distractify

Packers Rookie Christian Watson Has Taken His Love Life to the Next Level

Another week in the 2022-23 NFL season has come and gone, or has it?. Nope, thanks to a little program we like to call Monday Night Football. For those wondering, the Dec. 19 matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers looks much more impressive on paper — both teams were predicted as Super Bowl contenders, but now it seems they will both miss the playoffs ... yikes!
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL Reporter Crushed For What She Tweeted Sunday

Everyone has takes that age poorly from time to time, but few, if any, have aged as poorly as quickly as Josina Anderson's did on Sunday. In the first half of the World Cup final on Sunday, Anderson said that she was waiting for France star Kylian Mbappe to impress her this tournament.
The Spun

Video: Disturbing Fight Breaks Out At NFL Stadium

A disturbing fight broke out at an NFL stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Tennessee Titans at home on Sunday. But while the Chargers were beating the Titans on the field, the fans were fighting in the stadium. This is just the latest of many fan...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Golf Digest

Bettor wins $2.8 million on Patriots-Raiders lateral, the last leg of the most miraculous NFL parlay of all time

NFL weekends don’t come crazier than the one we just saw. On Saturday, the Vikings completed the largest comeback in NFL history, storming back from a 33-0 halftime deficit to beat the Colts 39-36 in overtime. The Bills and the Chargers both drilled walk-off field goals, there was an NFL-record three comebacks of 17 points or more, and the Patriots handed the Raiders the most shocking Christmas gift since The Immaculate Reception...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
121K+
Followers
68K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy