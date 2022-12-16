Once-disgruntled Jets receiver Elijah Moore producing after benching

Mike LaFleur didn’t have to think for very long on Thursday when he was asked what he’s “seen’’ of receiver Elijah Moore lately.

“His smile,’’ the Jets offensive coordinator said of the second-year receiver who earlier in the season demanded to be traded. “He’s having fun out there. His numbers are up in terms of just his speeds and all that, and he’s just in a good place. I thought he came back after the bye and just talked himself into making sure that he’s having fun out there, and it all correlates.”

LaFleur was referring to Moore taking his frustration from early-season neglect in terms of lack of targets to Twitter.

“When you just have a positive attitude and you’re excited to come to work every day, good stuff is usually going to follow,” LaFleur said. “He’s a great kid and he works his butt off. It stinks … it’s no one’s fault, it’s what happened, but he’s in a good spot right now, and I couldn’t be happier for him.’’

Asked how he’s “responded’’ after the trade-demand controversy, LaFleur said, “Like a true pro. He’s not a rookie, but he’s a second-year guy [and] he’s a young man still, who’s got a lot of football in this league, and he’s still going to continue to grow and we’ve had those talks.”

Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) celebrates after a reception in front of tight end Tyler Conklin (83) during the first half against the Chicago Bears on Nov. 27, 2022. USA TODAY Sports

“Just because you’re getting into your second year, doesn’t mean everyone’s got it all figured out yet. There’s always going to be a growth and he went through a period that was just different for him. He’s had such a good string of games, not just statistically, but just the way he was playing.’’

In his first seven games, Moore was targeted 30 times and had 16 catches for 203 yards. After he was benched for a game following the public trade demand, he’s been targeted 22 times in the past four games and has 12 catches for 148 yards and a touchdown.

Asked Thursday about his mood in recent weeks, Moore said, “I feel good. I’m happy. Blessed, grateful. I wouldn’t change anything.’’

Elijah Moore has 12 catches for 148 yards and a touchdown his last four games. Bill Kostroun/New York Post

LaFleur called the ordeal “a great learning experience’’ adding, “You don’t want to ever have to go through that, but we did, he battled through it, we battled through it as an offense and he’s in a great place.’’

Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams again didn’t practice Thursday and remains a question mark for the game with his calf injury. Head coach Robert Saleh has said all week Williams is “50/50,’’ and this is likely to go right up until pregame Sunday.

Williams, who had two sacks in 1 1/2 quarters Sunday at Buffalo before suffering the calf injury, is having a monster season, already with a career-high 11 sacks.

“He’s impossible to replace because he’s playing at such an elite level,’’ defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said Thursday. “But we do have tremendous depth in that group. We’re hoping he gets back by Sunday, but if he doesn’t, we’ve got guys that obviously have played a lot of football. It’s another benefit to our rotation that we have on our defensive line, that a lot of guys play, a lot of guys have game experience, so we’ll roll either way.’’

Another key injured player is receiver Corey Davis, who suffered a concussion at Buffalo and remained in concussion protocol Thursday and didn’t practice.

LaFleur praised rookie quarterback Zach Wilson for the way he’s handled himself since being benched and this week elevated to backup.

“He approached it in the right way, his mindset is in the right place, he understood why this was needed and he made the most of it,’’ LaFleur said. “He’s done a good job with it, he’s attacked it, and that’s why we elevated him back to No. 2. He’s in a good place in terms of just that mental reset of not having to put all the time and thought into the scheme of what needed to get done on a Sunday and just go out there and play football, the essence of football, and having fun, and getting your completions, playing fundamentally sound in going about that.’’

Asked about his confidence level in Wilson should he have to play Sunday, LaFleur said, “I am [confident], because he has confidence in himself, the players have confidence in him.’’