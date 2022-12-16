ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleves, OH

WKRC

Local mother loses twins, hospital loses their remains

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local family is grieving the loss of their twin girls, and were grieving again over the disappearance of the girls' remains. The hospital informed them over the weekend, it had lost the remains and then informed Local 12 Tuesday afternoon that it had located the remains of the twins, who had been delivered stillborn last month.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Kason Thomas: Parents take search for missing baby boy to Dayton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The parents of 5-month-old Kason Thomas told ABC 6 on Wednesday that they are living a nightmare. Chez and Wilhelmina spent the afternoon and evening driving from Columbus to Dayton and all around the city, looking for their little boy after he and his twin brother Kyair were abducted when the car they were in was stolen in the Short North area Monday night.
DAYTON, OH
linknky.com

Monday NKY HS hoops round-up: Covington Catholic withstands 9th Region road challenge from NewCath

It is nothing new for the Covington Catholic basketball team. The state’s second-ranked team in the latest Associated Press poll has been receiving the best shots from opponents, especially in the 9th Region, starting in 2014 when the undefeated Colonels (8-0 overall) started their run of six region crowns in the last nine years and two state championships. The host Newport Central Catholic Thoroughbreds (5-4) hung with the Colonels for about two and half quarters.
PARK HILLS, KY
WKRC

Educator of the Week creates songs, skits and edible maps to help teach

MILFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - Our Educator of the Week is Brittani Fryman. Fryman is a sixth-grade teacher at Milford Christian Academy. She’s spent the last 20 years in education and the last three years at Milford Christian Academy. She was nominated by one of her students who is at the school for his first year.
MILFORD, OH
247Sports

Penn OL transfer Trevor Radosevich commits to Cincinnati

Cincinnati has landed a commitment from Penn offensive line transfer Trevor Radosevich. The 6-foot-4 and 290-pound Radosevich started 30 straight games for the Quakers and was a two-time All-Ivy League selection along with being a two-time captain for Penn. Radosevich, a 2018 recruit, entered the transfer portal on Nov. 21...
CINCINNATI, OH
getnews.info

Cincinnati Native’s Brilliant Performance Brings Home Prized Top 10 Finish At The Miss America Competition

Miss Ohio 2022, Elizabetta Nies, was the youngest contestant in the national Miss America pageant at the Mohegan Sun last week and walked away with a top 10 placement. She took the audience’s breath away with her classsical Chopin piano performance, as well with as her grace and authenticity. As a first-time candidate, she competed courageously at the highest caliber, with the majority of other contestants having previously represented their state at a national teen competition with years of experience.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Commercial jet engines donated to Cincinnati State for aviation maintenance program

HARRISON, Ohio (WKRC) - Students studying how to maintain airplanes will get hands-on training on state-of-the-art engines. GE Aerospace donated two turbofan jet engines to Cincinnati State's Harrison campus where the college's FAA-certified aviation maintenance technology program is based. 160 students are enrolled in the program. The engines are commercial...
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

O Captain! My Captain! Historic Covington Home Prepares for a New Chapter

It’s not exactly uncommon to spot bronze placards dotting front porches in historic neighborhoods like Covington. What might be slightly less likely is having a home that connects so deeply to local history, the city itself would have been different without it. Tucked comfortably within the shady rows of...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

1 twin infant found, 1 still missing in Ohio AMBER Alert

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - An AMBER Alert has been issued after a woman took off in a running car with twin babies inside. One of the babies was found at the Dayton International Airport. A traveler heard the baby's cries and found him in a car seat in a parking...
COLUMBUS, OH
WKRC

Former Reds pitcher Tom Browning, author of perfect game, dead at 62

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Former Reds pitcher Tom Browning, who pitched a perfect game in 1988, died on Monday. According to the Boone County's Sheriff's office, deputies responded to the 62-year-old Browning's home in Union, around 1 p.m. and found him unresponsive on a couch inside the home. Deputies and E.M.S....
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

This Cincinnati vending machine has reversed more than 1,100 overdoses

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati-based nonprofit is expanding its mission to fight the opioid crisis by making Narcan easily available. The so-called “harm reduction vending machine” is located behind Caracole behind Hamilton Avenue in Northside. All the addiction-fighting resources in the machine are available free of charge to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Shooting victim found at North College Hill bar

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a shooting victim was found at a North College Hill bar. Police went to the area of Sundale and Savannah Avenue for a report of a gunshot at about 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 17. They found the gunshot victim at...
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Former Reds pitcher Tom Browning, 62, dies

UNION, Kentucky (WCMH) — Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning was pronounced dead after Boone County deputies found him unresponsive in his home Monday afternoon. He was 62. According to a release from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to Browning’s house in Union, Kentucky just after 1 p.m. and found him on a […]
UNION, KY
WKRC

Xavier's Boum selected Big East Conference Player of the Week

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Xavier guard Souley Boum was named Big East Conference Player of the Week on Monday. Boum averaged 22.5 points, 7.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 steals in Xavier's wins over Southern on Dec. 13 and at Georgetown on Dec. 16. Boum shot 59.5 percent (16-27) from the...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

The Fringe Coffee House reopens in new Hamilton location ― with a drive-thru

The Fringe Coffee House is back up and running. Owners Patrick and Sarah Davis had the grand opening of the new location at 604 High St. last week, and supporters of the coffee house and its mission were eager for it to reopen. Sarah Davis said they’ve already seen as much traffic as they had during peak days at the old location three blocks east on High Street.
HAMILTON, OH

