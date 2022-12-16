Read full article on original website
1 twin infant found, 1 still missing in Ohio AMBER Alert
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - An AMBER Alert has been issued after a woman took off in a running car with twin babies inside. One of the babies was found at the Dayton International Airport. A traveler heard the baby's cries and found him in a car seat in a parking...
Kason Thomas: Parents take search for missing baby boy to Dayton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The parents of 5-month-old Kason Thomas told ABC 6 on Wednesday that they are living a nightmare. Chez and Wilhelmina spent the afternoon and evening driving from Columbus to Dayton and all around the city, looking for their little boy after he and his twin brother Kyair were abducted when the car they were in was stolen in the Short North area Monday night.
Local mother loses twins, hospital loses their remains
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local family is grieving the loss of their twin girls, and were grieving again over the disappearance of the girls' remains. The hospital informed them over the weekend, it had lost the remains and then informed Local 12 Tuesday afternoon that it had located the remains of the twins, who had been delivered stillborn last month.
Sports betting preview: FanDuel and Hard Rock only live in person windows open on Jan. 1
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - There will only be two places gamblers can place bets in person on sports when Ohio launches sports betting on Jan. 1. Local 12 got a preview of FanDuel’s location inside Belterra Park Cincinnati, while Hard Rock Casino also plans to be open on New Year’s Day for in-person betting.
Should you rebook your flight ahead of possible blizzard?
HEBRON, Ky. (WKRC) – If Cincinnati does get blizzard-like conditions later this week, it has the potential to bring CVG to a standstill. Many traveling Thursday or Friday may be asking if they should consider taking an earlier flight instead. “[If] this is your – the last Christmas that...
Ohio AMBER Alert: What caused the communication lapse among police brass?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police officials said during a news conference Tuesday that issuing an AMBER Alert was a top priority. Many people across the state, however, did not get that alert until several hours after police said the Thomass twins had been abducted. Police said first reports of...
BlaCk OWned Outerwear talks Bengals collaboration
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - "Stripes don't come easy" is a fashion line that's growing in popularity, right alongside the Bengals' winning ways. This is the second season for the line produced by Cincinnati's own BlaCk OWned Outerwear. The founder, Means Cameron, stopped by the Local 12 studio.
'Texas Turnaround' opens in Northern Kentucky; should help ease traffic congestion
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - The new Texas Turnaround interchange at Pike St. in Covington opened at 5 a.m. Wednesday, according the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials. It should be safer and help a little with traffic congestion in the area. Drivers enter the highway without any traffic lights and will not need to merge with any traffic upon entering the highway.
Police search for information on Colerain grad killed near OSU campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - Columbus Police continue to look for tips in the death of an Ohio State student from the Cincinnati area who was killed nearly six years ago. Tarak Underiner was shot several times in January 2017. The Colerain grad was found in his home off-campus. He was...
Growing Cincinnati restaurant brand opening new location at Factory 52
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A growing Cincinnati restaurant brand will open its third location inside the $100 million Factory 52 development in Norwood. Decibel Korean Fried Chicken, which first launched inside of Kroger's 1010 On the Rhine food hall in 2021 before expanding adjacent to Esoteric Brewing in Walnut Hills, has signed a lease to open a location inside the Gatherall Food Hall at Factory 52.
Medpace to invest $150M in Madisonville HQ, add more than 1k jobs
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Medpace announced a massive expansion effort in Cincinnati that includes 1,500 new jobs and another supersized addition to its global headquarters in Madisonville. The clinical contract research company pledged to add 1,500 jobs with an associated payroll of $90 million over the next six years....
City officials introduce Cincinnati's first female police chief
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - City leaders officially introduce Cincinnati’s first female police chief Tuesday. City manager Sheryl Long announced Teresa Theetge for the job after a months-long national search. "With this title comes great responsibility,” said Theetge. “As the city's first female police chief, I feel even more pressure to...
Sugar n' Spice closed as new owner overhauls beloved restaurant
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Beloved Paddock Hills restaurant Sugar n' Spice is temporarily closed as its new owner overhauls the eatery. Sugar n' Spice Diner at 4381 Reading Road has been closed since Nov. 10 as owner Adam Mayerson renovates the restaurant, including adding 1,200 square feet to the 2,800-square-foot restaurant space. Mayerson told Cincinnati Business Courier he hopes to reopen as early as June 2023.
Tips for hosting family and friends for the holidays
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The holidays don't need to be a headache. CEO and founder of Organize 365 Lisa Woodruff shares tips for hosting friends and family this year.
Be Concerned Christmas store still offering toys for families, despite rising need
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Covington food pantry, Be Concerned, is continuing its Christmas Store tradition for 2022. The free store helped more than 700 families in 2021 and it's expecting to serve nearly 1,000 for 2022. "It's that long term tradition of caring and sharing with your neighbors and it...
Historic train depot makes a slow move down Hamilton street
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - About a hundred people from the city of Hamilton braved the cold Tuesday morning to watch a piece of local history move to a new location. “It's history! History. Exciting. Haven't seen this before,” Aimee McGrath said. The building was hauled about 1,000 feet along...
Owner of Luken's Fish, Seafood, and Poultry stepping down, new generation taking over
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you have been to Findlay Market in the past four decades, you've probably passed by Luken's Fish, Seafood, and Poultry. Founder Mike Luken is stepping away from the business, but a new generation of seafood experts is taking over. Richard Barlion and Andrew Ralston from the...
Ky. Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of arctic front, flash freeze
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKRC) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency due to an incoming arctic front. A flash freeze is expected, with severely cold temperatures and rain turning to snow Thursday night. Temperatures may stay below freezing through Christmas and early into the following week. Meteorologists...
Average gas prices in Cincinnati approaching $3, national average dives
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Average gas prices in Cincinnati dropped again and were approaching $3 per gallon on Monday. Those prices fell 15.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.14 on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 637 stations in Cincinnati. Prices in Cincinnati were 57.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 10.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
