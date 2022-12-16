ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WKRC

1 twin infant found, 1 still missing in Ohio AMBER Alert

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - An AMBER Alert has been issued after a woman took off in a running car with twin babies inside. One of the babies was found at the Dayton International Airport. A traveler heard the baby's cries and found him in a car seat in a parking...
COLUMBUS, OH
WKRC

Kason Thomas: Parents take search for missing baby boy to Dayton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The parents of 5-month-old Kason Thomas told ABC 6 on Wednesday that they are living a nightmare. Chez and Wilhelmina spent the afternoon and evening driving from Columbus to Dayton and all around the city, looking for their little boy after he and his twin brother Kyair were abducted when the car they were in was stolen in the Short North area Monday night.
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

Local mother loses twins, hospital loses their remains

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local family is grieving the loss of their twin girls, and were grieving again over the disappearance of the girls' remains. The hospital informed them over the weekend, it had lost the remains and then informed Local 12 Tuesday afternoon that it had located the remains of the twins, who had been delivered stillborn last month.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Should you rebook your flight ahead of possible blizzard?

HEBRON, Ky. (WKRC) – If Cincinnati does get blizzard-like conditions later this week, it has the potential to bring CVG to a standstill. Many traveling Thursday or Friday may be asking if they should consider taking an earlier flight instead. “[If] this is your – the last Christmas that...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

BlaCk OWned Outerwear talks Bengals collaboration

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - "Stripes don't come easy" is a fashion line that's growing in popularity, right alongside the Bengals' winning ways. This is the second season for the line produced by Cincinnati's own BlaCk OWned Outerwear. The founder, Means Cameron, stopped by the Local 12 studio.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

'Texas Turnaround' opens in Northern Kentucky; should help ease traffic congestion

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - The new Texas Turnaround interchange at Pike St. in Covington opened at 5 a.m. Wednesday, according the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials. It should be safer and help a little with traffic congestion in the area. Drivers enter the highway without any traffic lights and will not need to merge with any traffic upon entering the highway.
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Growing Cincinnati restaurant brand opening new location at Factory 52

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A growing Cincinnati restaurant brand will open its third location inside the $100 million Factory 52 development in Norwood. Decibel Korean Fried Chicken, which first launched inside of Kroger's 1010 On the Rhine food hall in 2021 before expanding adjacent to Esoteric Brewing in Walnut Hills, has signed a lease to open a location inside the Gatherall Food Hall at Factory 52.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Medpace to invest $150M in Madisonville HQ, add more than 1k jobs

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Medpace announced a massive expansion effort in Cincinnati that includes 1,500 new jobs and another supersized addition to its global headquarters in Madisonville. The clinical contract research company pledged to add 1,500 jobs with an associated payroll of $90 million over the next six years....
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

City officials introduce Cincinnati's first female police chief

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - City leaders officially introduce Cincinnati’s first female police chief Tuesday. City manager Sheryl Long announced Teresa Theetge for the job after a months-long national search. "With this title comes great responsibility,” said Theetge. “As the city's first female police chief, I feel even more pressure to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Sugar n' Spice closed as new owner overhauls beloved restaurant

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Beloved Paddock Hills restaurant Sugar n' Spice is temporarily closed as its new owner overhauls the eatery. Sugar n' Spice Diner at 4381 Reading Road has been closed since Nov. 10 as owner Adam Mayerson renovates the restaurant, including adding 1,200 square feet to the 2,800-square-foot restaurant space. Mayerson told Cincinnati Business Courier he hopes to reopen as early as June 2023.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Historic train depot makes a slow move down Hamilton street

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - About a hundred people from the city of Hamilton braved the cold Tuesday morning to watch a piece of local history move to a new location. “It's history! History. Exciting. Haven't seen this before,” Aimee McGrath said. The building was hauled about 1,000 feet along...
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Average gas prices in Cincinnati approaching $3, national average dives

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Average gas prices in Cincinnati dropped again and were approaching $3 per gallon on Monday. Those prices fell 15.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.14 on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 637 stations in Cincinnati. Prices in Cincinnati were 57.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 10.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
CINCINNATI, OH

