Honolulu, HI

Military’s new Red Hill clinic to staff skin, brain, stomach and behavioral health specialists

By Mahealani Richardson
hawaiinewsnow.com
 5 days ago
the university of hawai'i system

Hawaiian Word of the Week: Ahonui

—Patience; patient, enduring, long suffering; to tolerate. “I chose the word ahonui because patience is something I had to learn over the years to be successful in school, with my family, and with myself. Patience is needed to be able to see good results for something that cannot be rushed.”
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Low levels of ‘forever chemicals’ found in drinking water

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health said that low levels of Perfluorooctanesulfonic acid, otherwise known as PFOS, have recently been found in water samples from Kipapa Acres C.P.R. water system. The levels are “very small” but are higher than the new EPA interim health advisory levels, which were set at 0.00002 micrograms per liter […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Oahu nonprofit aims to build $25M ‘resilient’ hurricane community shelter

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu’s storm shelters, which are mostly Hawaii schools, are not built to withstand a powerful hurricane. That’s according to the head of Oahu’s emergency management. And that uncomfortable reality prompted Dotty Kelly Paddock and Ella Siroskey to lead an effort to build a more...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Fire at an abandoned Kalihi house triggers 2-alarm response from HFD

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters rushed to a two-alarm building fire Tuesday morning in the Kalihi area. Firefighters received the call around 9 a.m. for the fire along Pohaku Street. That road, along with Ahiahi Street, was shut down as firefighters worked to get the fire under control. HFD responded...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

What's Trending: So adorable! This 3-year-old is learning to say 'aloha'

Giving cardboard new life: Nanakuli students awarded for efforts in sustainability. A west side high school was recently recognized for their efforts to reduce cardboard packaging and plastic waste. Entertainment: The Rock gives an update on 'Black Adam'. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said there will...
HONOLULU, HI
police1.com

Recruit numbers set to exceed retirements for Honolulu police

HONOLULU, Hawaii — The number of recruits working their way through the Honolulu Police Department's training regimen is on pace to exceed the number of officers retiring this year as the department works to fill 375 vacancies. The number of recruits working their way through the Honolulu Police Department's...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Passengers on Hawaiian Air flight: Severe turbulence hit without any warning

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Passengers on the Honolulu-bound flight that hit severe turbulence just before landing, sending some flying into the ceiling, said the loss of altitude came without any warning. Some 36 people, including three crew members, were injured in the incident. Eleven sustained serious injuries, emergency medical officials said.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Severe weather affecting flights at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport

HONOLULU (KITV4)-- A number of flights leaving the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Monday faced delays and outright cancellations. These include flights to San Diego, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and San Jose. A flight from Honolulu to Toronto on Air Canada was also delayed. It was scheduled to take...
HONOLULU, HI

