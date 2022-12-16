Military’s new Red Hill clinic to staff skin, brain, stomach and behavioral health specialists

Read full article on original website
Honolulu shelter holds memorial service for dozens of homeless lives lost this year
At a memorial service today in Iwilei, the Institute for Human Services celebrated the lives of 34 shelter residents who died this year. "Not just in sadness and grief, but also to remember their contribution to society, their gifts," said IHS chaplain MacArthur Flournoy. "We consider those family members. It really is about being an 'ohana."
the university of hawai'i system
Hawaiian Word of the Week: Ahonui
—Patience; patient, enduring, long suffering; to tolerate. “I chose the word ahonui because patience is something I had to learn over the years to be successful in school, with my family, and with myself. Patience is needed to be able to see good results for something that cannot be rushed.”
Giving cardboard new life: Nanakuli students awarded for efforts in sustainability
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A west side high school was recently recognized for their efforts to reduce cardboard packaging and plastic waste. Students at Nanakuli High and Intermediate School were awarded $25,000 from American Savings Bank to grow the “The Scrappahz Union.”. Their group takes cardboard, runs it through a...
Friends remember ‘extraordinary’ flight nurse who died in air ambulance crash off Maui
Low levels of ‘forever chemicals’ found in drinking water
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health said that low levels of Perfluorooctanesulfonic acid, otherwise known as PFOS, have recently been found in water samples from Kipapa Acres C.P.R. water system. The levels are “very small” but are higher than the new EPA interim health advisory levels, which were set at 0.00002 micrograms per liter […]
Oahu nonprofit aims to build $25M ‘resilient’ hurricane community shelter
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu’s storm shelters, which are mostly Hawaii schools, are not built to withstand a powerful hurricane. That’s according to the head of Oahu’s emergency management. And that uncomfortable reality prompted Dotty Kelly Paddock and Ella Siroskey to lead an effort to build a more...
Extreme turbulence like the kind seen on Hawaiian Air flight is rare. But it’s not unheard of
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities say it’s extremely rare to have severe turbulence like the kind that rocked a Hawaiian Airlines flight to Honolulu on Sunday, leaving dozens injured. But the incident isn’t a first. In fact, over the past 15 years, there have been at least three cases...
'Terrifying': Passenger Recalls Severe Turbulence On Flight From Phoenix
"...it quickly just escalated to the point where we’re shaking so much that we were pretty much like floating off of our chairs."
Fire at an abandoned Kalihi house triggers 2-alarm response from HFD
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters rushed to a two-alarm building fire Tuesday morning in the Kalihi area. Firefighters received the call around 9 a.m. for the fire along Pohaku Street. That road, along with Ahiahi Street, was shut down as firefighters worked to get the fire under control. HFD responded...
What's Trending: So adorable! This 3-year-old is learning to say 'aloha'
Recruit numbers set to exceed retirements for Honolulu police
HONOLULU, Hawaii — The number of recruits working their way through the Honolulu Police Department's training regimen is on pace to exceed the number of officers retiring this year as the department works to fill 375 vacancies. The number of recruits working their way through the Honolulu Police Department's...
Kalaniana’ole Beach Park gets 1st tsunami hazard signs
Coastal areas are susceptible to tsunamis. In the case of Hawai'i, our islands are surrounded by coastal areas, making tsunami preparedness essential.
Injured hiker rescued on Koko Crater Trail
O'ahu has lots of trails to enjoy. Each trail has its own difficulty level and skill requirement to optimize the success of the experience.
Video Shows Severe Turbulence That Led To At Least 36 Passengers' Injuries
At least 36 passengers were injured due to 'severe turbulence.'
Passengers on Hawaiian Air flight: Severe turbulence hit without any warning
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Passengers on the Honolulu-bound flight that hit severe turbulence just before landing, sending some flying into the ceiling, said the loss of altitude came without any warning. Some 36 people, including three crew members, were injured in the incident. Eleven sustained serious injuries, emergency medical officials said.
Severe weather affecting flights at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport
HONOLULU (KITV4)-- A number of flights leaving the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Monday faced delays and outright cancellations. These include flights to San Diego, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and San Jose. A flight from Honolulu to Toronto on Air Canada was also delayed. It was scheduled to take...
‘It’s not good’: Delayed, canceled flights at Honolulu’s airport trigger big travel headaches
11 people seriously injured after Hawaiian Airlines flight hits severe turbulence, emergency response agency says
HONOLULU (AP) — 11 people seriously injured after Hawaiian Airlines flight hits severe turbulence, emergency response agency says. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Civil Air Patrol joins search for downed plane off Maui
The search for a downed air ambulance off Maui entered its second full day on Saturday, Dec. 17.
'I'm scared to go on a plane again' | Hawaiian Airlines passenger shares experience on turbulence-stricken flight
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Isabel Rose Castillo was one of the passengers on Hawaiian Airlines Flight 35 that experienced major turbulence Sunday afternoon. She says the turbulence felt like it was never-ending, but in reality lasted about a minute. That minute left a lot of damage.
