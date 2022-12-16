Read full article on original website
World of Inquiry students march to celebrate college admissions
Rochester, N.Y. — Seniors at a Rochester high school celebrated a rite of passage Tuesday. The class of 2023 at World of Inquiry School took part in the annual College March to City Hall. Participating students mailed their letters of intent to colleges, along with letters to those who...
Greece schools provide meals for those in need
Greece, N.Y. — The Greece Central School District teamed up with Foodlink and Lakeshore Community Church to assemble and distribute more 300 meals for those in need in the community this holiday season. The district said there's been been an uptick in families saying they need help, amid rising...
Rochester clergy leaders urge city to approve software meant to prevent police misconduct
Rochester, N.Y. — United Christian Leadership Ministry of Western New York announced its support of the Rochester Police Department's purchase of new software designed to predict any potential misconduct on the force. City Council is expected to vote this week on the proposal to purchase Benchmark Analytics’ First Sign...
Graduating nurses get ceremonial pin
Henrietta, N.Y. — Celebrating a wave of future caretakers as they get ready to take the next step in their careers. Bryant and Stratton college held a ceremony to honor the newest graduates from the school's nursing program. 13WHAM's photojournalist Michaela Fiato captured the sights and sounds from Saturday...
Monroe County seeking volunteers for jury duty to clear backlog of trials
Rochester, N.Y. — At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, most jury trials across the country were halted. Two and a half years later, Monroe County is experiencing a backlog of trials. With a heavy trial schedule, the central jury room at the Hall of Justice can be filled...
Rochester City Council passes PAB reform measures
Rochester, N.Y. – City Council approved three measures Tuesday night in efforts to reform the Police Accountability Board. The measures include: mandate training requirements for both PAB staff and board members, extend the moratorium on spending and the freeze on hiring through June 2023, and shift any budgeted funds the PAB does not spend this year to other community needs such as housing & homelessness, substance abuse treatment, mental health and public safety.
Second town hall meeting held to discuss future of RG&E
Rochester, N.Y. — Some members of Rochester City Council and the activist organization Metro Justice held a town hall meeting Monday night to discuss the possibility of transitioning Rochester Gas & Electric into a public utility. Proponents believe that a community-owned utility would be more affordable, as RG&E recently...
Downtown Rochester businesses, neighbors frustrated by construction's impact
Rochester, N.Y. — Road construction isn't just hard on your vehicle. It can also be hard on nearby businesses. "It has not helped us at all," said Chris Staffieri. "There’s nowhere for people to park." Staffieri manages Pizza Stop on State Street downtown. The street has been under...
City of Rochester suing gun manufacturers
Rochester, N.Y. — Mayor Malik Evans announced Tuesday the city is suing several gun manufacturers, accusing them of fueling the gun violence crisis. Defendants in the case include Beretta, Smith & Wesson, Glock, Remington and Bushmaster, along with ghost gun companies including Polymer 80 and Arm or Ally. The city said the companies have manufactured or distributed thousands of guns recovered at crime scenes.
Parolee accused of making terroristic threat toward Unity Hospital
Greece, N.Y. — A man accused of making a terroristic threat Monday toward Unity Hospital has a previous conviction for the same charge. Rochester Regional Health said a contracted worker who was fired Friday called and threatened a leader in his previous department Monday morning. The threat prompted a...
Hundreds flood the streets of Rochester for annual 'Santa Stampede'
Rochester, N.Y. — If you saw multiple Santa Claus' around Rochester today- no, you're not crazy. Over 240 Santas ran around Rochester to benefit the Bivona Children Advocacy Center on Sunday. Fleet Feet hosted its 'Santa Stampede' event- where everyone, young or old, dressed as Santa Claus for their...
Lilac Festival announces 2023 dates, return to original format
Rochester, N.Y. — Organizers for the Lilac Festival announced the dates for the 2023 festivities on Tuesday. The 2023 festival will begin on May 12th and run through May 21st - a return to its original 10-day format. It will feature live music, beer and wine tasting, art showcases, and of course, blooming lilacs. It is also one of Rochester's oldest traditions, taking place in Highland Park annually since 1898.
Man sentenced for nationwide Ponzi scheme in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A man convicted of defrauding hundreds of investors out of millions of dollars in a nationwide Ponzi scheme that's being called the largest ever in Western New York has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison. Prosecutors said Christopher Parris and Perry Santillo pitched investment...
Judge from Orleans County resigns amid investigation into inappropriate Facebook posts
A judge from Orleans County has resigned amid an investigation into inappropriate Facebook posts. Dawn Keppler, justice of the Shelby Town Court, was apprised by the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct in April. The investigation stemmed from a complaint that Keppler had "improperly promoted prejudicial and inflammatory content...
Penfield holds Menorah lighting ceremony
Penfield, N.Y — Residents in Penfield celebrated the third night of Hanukkah with a Menorah lighting ceremony Tuesday night. The lighting of the candles was accompanied by music, food, and the reading of blessings. The eight days of Hanukkah began on Sunday and run through December 26th.
Roc Holiday Village's last day moved up to Thursday
Rochester, N.Y. — This year's Roc Holiday Village festival will end one day earlier than expected. Due to potentially dangerous winter weather conditions in the forecast, the festival's last day, scheduled for Friday, has been cancelled. Festivities are still on as scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday. "While we are...
Rochester man among 'Proud Boys' on trial for Capitol insurrection
WASHINGTON — Jury selection is now underway in the trial of a Rochester man charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Dominic Pezzola and four other members of the far-right Proud Boys group are each charged with nine counts, including seditious conspiracy, obstruction, interfering with law enforcement and damaging federal property.
Two sentenced for kidnapping, assault and murder back in 2020
Rochester, N.Y. — Two men have been sentenced in connection with a beating death that happened on Smith Street in February of 2020. Prosecutors say Raymond Dukes, 48, was sentenced to 20 years and William Crenshaw, 48, was sentenced to 15 years for the kidnapping, assault and murder of Tim Lewis, 59.
Rochester firefighters battle house fire on Arnett Blvd.
Rochester, NY - Rochester firefighters say no one was injured in a house fire on Arnett Boulevard Tuesday night. It started just after 10:00 p.m. in an apartment on the second floor. Investigators say it appears the fire was sparked by a spontaneous combustion of rags soaked in polyurethane. We’re...
DOT announces ramp, lane closures near 490-590 split Tuesday
Rochester, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Transportation is warning drivers that lane and ramp closures will impact a busy stretch of expressway in Rochester on Tuesday. The ramp connecting Interstate 490 East to Interstate 590 South will be closed from 10 a.m.-noon, along with 590's right...
