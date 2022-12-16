Rochester, N.Y. — Organizers for the Lilac Festival announced the dates for the 2023 festivities on Tuesday. The 2023 festival will begin on May 12th and run through May 21st - a return to its original 10-day format. It will feature live music, beer and wine tasting, art showcases, and of course, blooming lilacs. It is also one of Rochester's oldest traditions, taking place in Highland Park annually since 1898.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO