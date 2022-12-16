ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

JJ D
5d ago

Twitter: bans a former US president, bans accounts attempting to disseminate the Hunter Biden laptop story, shadow bans an entire political party, actively censures data by governance boards. *crickets*Twitter under Elon: suspends journalists revealing personal location data*Condemned by the UN and EU!!!*

The Independent

Elon Musk tells Jack Dorsey ‘most important data’ was hidden as former CEO asks for release of ‘Twitter Files’

Elon Musk told Twitter’s founder Jack Dorsey that there was allegedly important data being hidden from the former CEO during his tenure at the helm of the social media company after Mr Dorsey had called for “full transparency” around the so-called “Twitter Files”.On Wednesday, Mr Dorsey responded to a tweet from Mr Musk and asked him to publish all data from the microblogging platform, uncensored, in a Wikileaks-style dump. “If the goal is transparency to build trust, why not just release everything without filter and let people judge for themselves? Including all discussions around current and future actions?” tweeted...
The Independent

Pro-Trump conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell begs Elon Musk to contact him as he remains banned from Twitter

Pillow vendor and 2020 conspiracy mogul Mike Lindell publicly appealed to Elon Musk this week for his Twitter account to be reinstated.The MyPillow CEO was banned from the platform earlier this year after he created a second account to evade a temporary ban handed down by the platform’s moderators, who had flagged his account for spreading misinformation about the 2020 election.In a broadcast as part of his “Lindell TV” programme on a right-wing streaming site, he called on Mr Musk to make contact with him and claimed that the billionaire Tesla founder was ignoring him.“Why don’t you call me...
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden admin says ‘keeping an eye on’ Elon Musk’s Twitter; Musk responds

President Joe Biden’s administration is “keeping an eye on” Twitter, his press secretary said as the social media site’s new billionaire owner Elon Musk ramps up his drive for free speech. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s remarks came at a press conference Monday after a reporter suggested...
BBC

Elon Musk turns Twitter into 'hotel' for staff

The BBC has been given photos of Twitter office space that has been converted into bedrooms, which San Francisco authorities are probing as a possible building code violation. One image shows a room with a double bed, including a wardrobe and slippers. An ex-worker said new Twitter boss Elon Musk...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Engadget

Elon Musk says Twitter is developing a feature that shows if you've been 'shadowbanned'

Elon Musk has announced that Twitter is currently working on a software update that will give you access to a tool that can clearly show whether you've been shadowbanned. The term means different things for different platforms, but being shadowbanned typically makes your posts invisible to other users or makes your profile hard to find without your knowledge. Musk says the upcoming tool will also explain the reason why you've been shadowbanned and will give you instructions on how to submit an appeal.

