Free Days At The Philadelphia Museum of Art

I was looking into visiting the Philadelphia Museum of Art and saw that they have special offers on admission that can’t be beaten. Did you know that you can see some beautiful art pieces for an insanely cheap price?. Under the Admission tab on their website, there’s an option...
Neighbors save the life of NJ woman getting mugged on street

WESTVILLE — Neighbors in a Gloucester County neighborhood are being credited for chasing a man who assaulted a woman as she walked on her street Thursday night. Westville police said the woman was walking on Cedar Street around 8:30 p.m. when Andre Graig, 43, walked up from behind, grabbed her and carried her onto the front porch of a home.
A great New Jersey town for a day trip

If you live in South Jersey, you know that Collingswood has been on the upswing for many years. It's a sort of trendy, simple, homey, small-town-America kind of place. The town has so many different kinds of restaurants and cool shops, you could spend all day eating and window shopping.
60-ton crane truck flips over on South Jersey road

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A 60-ton hydraulic crane truck overturned early Tuesday afternoon, causing a car to hit a tree as its driver tried to get out of the way. Gloucester Township police said the initial investigation determined the crane truck’s extension arm became dislodged around 1:35 p.m. while traveling on Little Gloucester Road in the area of Golfview Drive. The arm struck a utility line brace pole, which was knocked down.
First loaded gun of 2022 caught at Trenton-Mercer Airport security

TRENTON — A Florida man was arrested on Sunday after TSA officers topped him with a loaded gun in his carry-on bag at the Trenton-Mercer Airport security checkpoint. The man was in possession of a loaded .380 caliber handgun, plus two loaded gun magazines and a pellet gun, all of which are not permitted through a TSA security checkpoint.
Disabled boat with 14,000 pounds of squid rescued off Jersey Shore

BARNEGAT LIGHT — Five people on board a boat carrying 14,000 pounds of squid have the Coast Guard to thank for making it safely back to shore. The Yankee Pride, a 78-foot vessel, became disabled 90 miles off the coast of Barnegat Light on Dec. 15, according to USCG Station Atlantic City. Coast Guard spokesperson Carmen Caver told New Jersey 101.5 on Sunday that the boat reported a shaft issue and that the crew requested assistance to the closest port.
Toms River, NJ men, standing next to car, killed on Parkway

Two Toms River men were killed Sunday afternoon in a crash on the northbound Garden State Parkway. State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said a Chevrolet Equinox driven by Jerome Digiovanni, 75, was stopped at 1:30 p.m. in the right shoulder and right travel lane near Exit 98 (Route 195/Route 34) in Wall.
Warning: Don’t fall for this threatening phone scam in NJ

If you get a phone call telling you there’s a warrant for your arrest, don’t believe it. It turns out bad actors are researching potential victims on the internet and social media, and if they’re able to find a phone number they will call them and announce there’s a warrant for their arrest or other legal issues.
Wall, NJ police official accused of stealing $75K from union

A Wall police sergeant has been accused of stealing more than $75,000 from his local union chapter. James R. Cadigan, 40, was charged with second-degree theft by unlawful taking. Wall Township Police Benevolent Association Local No. 234 discovered that a "significant amount of cash" was missing following an annual fundraising...
