Pint Sized Crook Robs Man with His Crew at GunpointBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Body Found in Bronx’s Central ParkBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Congressman Accused of Lying Throughout ResumeNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Texas Bussed Migrants to New York City and Expects a $6 Billion BillTom HandyNew York City, NY
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126Mark StarNew York City, NY
NBC New York
2 Killed by Subway in Manhattan After Woman Followed Man Down Onto Tracks: Police
A woman and a man were struck and killed by a subway in Manhattan Tuesday, according to sources with knowledge of the investigation, though few details were available regarding the circumstances. Emergency crews responding to a call at the West 14th Street and Sixth Avenue station shortly before 10:30 a.m....
Teens Kick NJ Transit Driver On Ground Before He Pulls Gun, Shoots In Jersey City (VIDEO)
Newly-surfaced video footage shows the moment a 48-year-old NJ Transit driver shot a group of teens after an alleged assault (scroll for video).Footage posted by HudPost shows the group kicking Staten Island's Charles Fieros — identified by authorities – on the ground outside the bus at Monticello …
Exclusive: Woman recounts horrifying attack in Brooklyn apartment building
The victim is sharing her story to serve as a warning to other women and to help catch her attacker.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
NYC SHOOTINGS | Two men killed in separate shootings in the Bronx and Manhattan
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Gunfire broke out in Manhattan and the Bronx on Thursday, leaving two men dead and another injured in separate incidents. At 4:06 p.m. on Dec. 15, officers from the 34th Precinct responded...
Bronx man shot to death by housemate over noise complaints
A man was shot to death over ongoing noise complaints outside the Bronx house he shared with his killer, police said Sunday. The 39-year-old victim was shot in the chest just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday outside the three-story multifamily home on Morgan Ave. near Arnow Ave. in Pelham Gardens, cops said. Medics rushed the victim to Jacobi Medical Center but he could not be saved. His name was not ...
bronx.com
Naima Bahadi, 59, Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 41st Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Naima Bahadi. 1115 Westchester Avenue. Bronx, NY 10459. It was reported to the...
‘Bling Bishop’ Lamor Whitehead laying low in NJ McMansion after fed fraud charges
Controversial Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead was laying low at his gaudy New Jersey McMansion Tuesday, one day after getting slammed with federal charges for allegedly scamming a member of his congregation. Whitehead, 44, was holed up at home Tuesday morning before he briefly emerged from the sprawling, two-story brick house around noon to tell a Post reporter to scram — and yelled out “Not guilty!” when pressed about the allegations lodged by Manhattan federal prosecutors Monday. “Everybody who got arrested is not guilty,” said Whitehead, who was sporting designer clothes, including Gucci shoes and a large belt, also by the luxury label. “OK, brother?” At one point, a black Chevy Suburban...
morrisfocus.com
Shoplifter Arrested at ShopRite Stealing Almost $3,000 in Merchandise
HANOVER TOWNSHIP — Hanover Township Police Officer Anthony D’Angelo charged Ms. Anibal Rodriguez-Alverez, 27, Elizabeth, with several counts of shoplifting from the ShopRite, Cedar Knolls, on Tuesday, November 15. Ms. Rodriguez-Alverez was observed on surveillance video on several dates in October, shoplifting $2680.60 worth of merchandise. A warrant...
Career burglar caught inside Robert De Niro’s Upper East Side home stealing presents under Christmas tree
A real-life Grinch broke into actor Robert De Niro’s Upper East Side home early Monday morning and tried to steal gifts from under his Christmas tree, police said. The legendary performer came rushing down to the second floor of his townhouse to find police arresting 30-year-old Shanice Aviles. She was allegedly grabbing presents from under De Niro’s tree and had fiddled around with his iPad, ...
norwoodnews.org
Fordham Manor: Search for Missing Woman, 39
The NYPD is seeking the public’s help locating a person reported missing on Friday, Dec. 16, who lives in Fordham Manor. It was reported to police that Esmeralda Tejada, 39, of 2609 Briggs Avenue, Bronx, NY was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 15, at approximately 8 a.m. inside her home. She is described as female, is around 5 feet, 4 inches tall, Hispanic, weighs around 180 pounds and has a heavy build. She was last seen wearing a red sweater, gray skirt and black sneakers.
Cops investigate Brooklyn woman’s mysterious death
Police on Saturday were investigating the mysterious death of a 43-year-old Brooklyn woman. The victim had a broken bone in her neck as if she had been strangled, a police source with knowledge of the case said. Cops were called to the Albany Houses on Troy Ave. about 11:15 a.m. Thursday on a report of a foul odor coming from an eighth-floor apartment. Forcing open the door, cops found the ...
Man robbed woman at gunpoint in the Bronx, police say
MELROSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man robbed a 58-year-old woman at gunpoint in the Bronx last week, police said. The victim was walking near Wales Avenue and East 149th Street in Melrose at around 7 p.m. Monday when the suspect came up from behind her and threatened her with a gun, officials said. He […]
Deadly shooting caught on video inside Inwood deli
NEW YORK -- Police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a man after some kind of argument in an Inwood deli Thursday, all while the victim's daughter was in the store.The video shows one customer shouting at another with his hand tucked into his green jacket. He leaves, then seconds later he barges back in, takes out a gun and lunges at the other customer."I heard the shots, boom boom, twice," said a customer who asked to remain anonymous. "I'm still in shock."She says the victim's 9-year-old daughter was in the store with him, so when an...
Worker killed by digger at Bronx construction site
An unidentified construction worker was killed by a digger at a job site in the Bronx on Thursday, according to police. The worker was struck at a construction site on Carter Avenue near East 176th Street in Mount Hope around 11:30 a.m.
Man, 32, slashed in the cheek in Times Square
A 32-year-old man was slashed in the cheek by a man who bumped into him at Times Square Wednesday night, authorities said.
pix11.com
Death of Manhattan girl, 2, ruled homicide; drugs found in system: NYPD
HARLEM, NY (PIX11) – After a year and a half, investigators have deemed a Manhattan toddler’s death a homicide due to a drug overdose, police said on Friday. Mariya Huebler, 2, was found unconscious in her home on Hamilton Place in Harlem on June 7, 2021, around 11:40 p.m. after police received a 911 call. First responders transported the toddler to Mount Sinai Saint Luke’s Hospital, where she was declared dead, authorities said.
NBC New York
Army Soldier from NYC Charged With Murder in Deadly Shooting of Sergeant at Base
The Army has charged a 28-year-old soldier from New York City with murder in the fatal shooting of a sergeant at a Georgia base. Officials at Fort Stewart identified the suspected gunman Friday as Spc. Shay A. Wilson, of Queens. He has been charged in a military court in the Monday killing of 30-year-old Sgt. Nathan Hillman of Plum, Pennsylvania.
Death of girl, 2, at NYC shelter deemed homicide; autopsy finds she OD'd
The death of a 2-year-old girl at a New York City shelter was deemed a homicide Friday amid reports the child died of a drug overdose. The NYPD confirmed it’s now investigating the June death of Mariya Huebler as a homicide.
