Do you know why seat heaters in cars are called "seat heaters"? Because the name "rear defroster" was already taken 😁
When they were were first produced over a hundred years ago, they were called a "caramobile"...It was later shortened to car...
A "banger" is a British term used for cars that are well used and worn, in need of repair, but still able to be repaired and driven. Or a derogatory word for a new car that someone doesn't like.
