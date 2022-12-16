ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB

Shooting reported at apartment complex on Burbank Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A shooting was reported at an apartment complex in Baton Rouge on Wednesday (Dec. 21) morning. According to officials, the shooting happened at Lark Baton Rouge Apartments, near W. Parker Blvd., just before 8 a.m. There is no word on what led up to the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Tree cutter allegedly shot juvenile after argument, says it was in self-defense

BATON ROUGE - A juvenile was wounded in a shootout with tree cutters on Sunday, and the man who admitted to shooting them said it was in self-defense. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, deputies arrested Roderick Thomas, 42, Tuesday for the alleged shooting of a juvenile on Satinwood Drive off Greenwell Street on Dec. 18. Surveillance of the shooting showed the juvenile walking down the street toward two men, one of which being Thomas, cutting trees.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Sheriff's deputies searching for man accused of breaking into home, stealing several items

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a man accused of breaking into a home and stealing almost $2,000 worth of items. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to Spring Cove Drive off Burbank Drive on Dec. 12. The victim told deputies someone broke into their home and stole multiple items worth $1800. A man could be seen on surveillance footage carrying a TV away from the home.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Thief walks off with snowball stand generator, comes back again

BATON ROUGE - A thief appears to be making a habit of visiting a snowball stand looking for generators. The owner of that stand isn't happy and wants that thief to pay for his crimes. Around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 9, 2022, a man is seen on surveillance video walking...
BAKER, LA
wbrz.com

BRPD considering bringing street racing task force back

BATON ROUGE - Police says officers are attempting to identify specific participants and people in videos posted to social media after a street racing meet up over the weekend. The event involved dozens of cars and spectators shutting down a portion of the interstate and lighting a ring of fire in a parking lot. It was filmed and posted to social media.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Man arrested after Baton Rouge family says babysitter beat, burned baby

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge family is in pain as their toddler fights for his life. A grandmother says her one-year-old grandchild was horribly abused. According to family members, the child, TyShawn Brumfield has been in the hospital for a few days and is in critical condition. His grandmother, Shelia Parker, said a babysitter identified as 36-year-old Howard Youngblood beat and burned TyShawn.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Man shot, killed inside Neighbors Food Mart along Dougherty Dr.

BATON ROUGE - A man was shot and killed inside a small grocery store Monday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 28-year-old Timothy Stewart got in a fight with an unknown person who pulled a gun and shot him. Officers said the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. at...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Livingston Parish man charged with DWI again

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man from Walker was arrested for DWI on Monday, December 19. This was the second time that 24-year-old Dylan Sasso was charged with this crime. Sasso was driving a Toyota truck when a traffic stop was initiated on Siegen Lane. The traffic stop...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

BRPD: 2021 flyer creating toy distribution confusion

BATON ROUGE - A year-old digital flyer is creating confusion, and the Baton Rouge Police Department wants the public to know that the event on that flyer is not taking place this Friday. The signage promotes the "5th Annual Toys, Tots & Turkeys" giveaway. It shows a date of December...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy