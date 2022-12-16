Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
19-year-old in coma after trying to stop pair of thieves from robbing family business
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge police say two women stole from a beauty supply shop and likely put an employee in the hospital. "These two women they have no feelings for human life," Abdel Hatal said. It happened Sunday at the Diva Beauty Supply on Airline Highway. Abdel's brother Ferris...
Shooting reported at apartment complex on Burbank Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A shooting was reported at an apartment complex in Baton Rouge on Wednesday (Dec. 21) morning. According to officials, the shooting happened at Lark Baton Rouge Apartments, near W. Parker Blvd., just before 8 a.m. There is no word on what led up to the...
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge police chief pledges 'proactive' effort to curb street stunts
BATON ROUGE - Police Chief Murphy Paul on Wednesday said his department will look to "engage in more community efforts" to proactively address organized street stunts like the one that shut down a part of I-10 in Baton Rouge last weekend. Paul said that incident was the first of its...
wbrz.com
Tree cutter allegedly shot juvenile after argument, says it was in self-defense
BATON ROUGE - A juvenile was wounded in a shootout with tree cutters on Sunday, and the man who admitted to shooting them said it was in self-defense. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, deputies arrested Roderick Thomas, 42, Tuesday for the alleged shooting of a juvenile on Satinwood Drive off Greenwell Street on Dec. 18. Surveillance of the shooting showed the juvenile walking down the street toward two men, one of which being Thomas, cutting trees.
brproud.com
Two women accused of taking clothing and electronics from Walmart in Ascension Parish
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s would like to know if you “recognize these ladies?”. The two women pictured above are accused of stealing from the Walmart located at 17585 Airline Hwy. The suspects allegedly took clothing and electronics valued at over $1,000. APSO said...
wbrz.com
Multi-agency response to apprehend booze thieves turns into rescue mission as temps drop
PORT ALLEN - A chase that started with suspects stealing merchandise from a convenience store and a manager driving off in pursuit ended with a car driving into the Whiskey Bay woods. According to the Iberville Sheriff's Office, the chase started when three people stole items from a Circle K...
wbrz.com
Sheriff's deputies searching for man accused of breaking into home, stealing several items
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a man accused of breaking into a home and stealing almost $2,000 worth of items. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to Spring Cove Drive off Burbank Drive on Dec. 12. The victim told deputies someone broke into their home and stole multiple items worth $1800. A man could be seen on surveillance footage carrying a TV away from the home.
wbrz.com
Thief walks off with snowball stand generator, comes back again
BATON ROUGE - A thief appears to be making a habit of visiting a snowball stand looking for generators. The owner of that stand isn't happy and wants that thief to pay for his crimes. Around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 9, 2022, a man is seen on surveillance video walking...
wbrz.com
BRPD considering bringing street racing task force back
BATON ROUGE - Police says officers are attempting to identify specific participants and people in videos posted to social media after a street racing meet up over the weekend. The event involved dozens of cars and spectators shutting down a portion of the interstate and lighting a ring of fire in a parking lot. It was filmed and posted to social media.
wbrz.com
One person injured in targeted shooting at Krispy Kreme Monday, officers say
BATON ROUGE - One person was shot in a targeted attack Monday morning at the Krispy Kreme store on Plank Road. According to Baton Rouge Police officials, shooters jumped out of their car and started firing at the building around 11:15 a.m. Officers said the shooters were targeting one person in the store.
wbrz.com
21-year-old killed in shooting following robbery attempt at Broadmoor Plantation Apartments
BATON ROUGE - At least one person was killed in a shooting Monday evening at an apartment complex off Florida Boulevard. According to authorities, the shooting happened at the Broadmoor Plantation Apartments around 7 p.m. Police later identified Timothy Chapman, 21, as the victim, who died during a robbery attempt.
brproud.com
Man arrested after Baton Rouge family says babysitter beat, burned baby
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge family is in pain as their toddler fights for his life. A grandmother says her one-year-old grandchild was horribly abused. According to family members, the child, TyShawn Brumfield has been in the hospital for a few days and is in critical condition. His grandmother, Shelia Parker, said a babysitter identified as 36-year-old Howard Youngblood beat and burned TyShawn.
wbrz.com
Baker police investigating deadly hit and run on Plank Road; officers searching for vehicle involved
BAKER - Police are investigating a deadly hit and run that happened on Plank Road early Tuesday morning. According to the Baker Police Department, officers were called to the 1400 block of Plank Road where a body was lying in the roadway. The man died on the scene, and there vehicle that hit him was no longer present.
wbrz.com
Man shot, killed inside Neighbors Food Mart along Dougherty Dr.
BATON ROUGE - A man was shot and killed inside a small grocery store Monday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 28-year-old Timothy Stewart got in a fight with an unknown person who pulled a gun and shot him. Officers said the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. at...
wbrz.com
Pot left on a stove ruled cause of fire that burned down Tiger Plaza apartments Tuesday evening
BATON ROUGE - Fire officials said a pot that was left on a stove was the cause of a fire that burned down an apartment complex Tuesday night. The fire started around 6 p.m. at the Tiger Plaza Apartments on Alvin Dark Avenue. Fire officials said two apartment buildings were...
WTVM
Toddler suffers life-threatening injuries in babysitter’s care, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) – A toddler in Louisiana was hospitalized Thursday with life-threatening injuries while in the care of a babysitter. A probable cause report obtained by WAFB states Howard Youngblood, 36, was arrested for second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. According to the report, Youngblood told authorities...
wbrz.com
Police activity temporarily shuts down I-110 off-ramp; officials say one in critical condition
BATON ROUGE - The I-110 south off-ramp at Evangeline Street was temporarily shut down Wednesday morning due to police activity. According to Total Traffic, the off-ramp was closed due to police activity Wednesday, with traffic being directed to exit at Hollywood Street instead of Evangeline Street. Officials later confirmed that...
an17.com
26-year-old from Denham arrested for theft of two school buses, other charges
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with the breaking in and driving of two school buses that occurred between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. today, causing damage to the two Livingston Parish Public School buses. The buses had been securely parked at South Fork...
brproud.com
Livingston Parish man charged with DWI again
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man from Walker was arrested for DWI on Monday, December 19. This was the second time that 24-year-old Dylan Sasso was charged with this crime. Sasso was driving a Toyota truck when a traffic stop was initiated on Siegen Lane. The traffic stop...
wbrz.com
BRPD: 2021 flyer creating toy distribution confusion
BATON ROUGE - A year-old digital flyer is creating confusion, and the Baton Rouge Police Department wants the public to know that the event on that flyer is not taking place this Friday. The signage promotes the "5th Annual Toys, Tots & Turkeys" giveaway. It shows a date of December...
Comments / 2