ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rew-online.com

Leading CRE Data Platform CompStak Doubles NYC Footprint; Signs Five-Year 25,644 SF Lease at 675 Avenue of the Americas in Chelsea

GFP Real Estate, LLC is pleased to announce that leading national commercial real estate data platform CompStak, Inc. has signed a new, five-year lease for 25,644 square feet on the fourth floor of 675 Avenue of the Americas in Chelsea. The new space, which is more than double its existing office space, will serve as the company’s new global headquarters.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rew-online.com

Taconic Capital Advisors Provides Burnett Equities with $95 Million Senior Mortgage Refinancing for the Martinique New York on Broadway, Curio Collection by Hilton

Taconic Capital Advisors LP (“Taconic”) today announced it has provided Burnett Equities (“Burnett”), an Oklahoma City-based real estate development and advisory firm, with a $95 million senior mortgage refinancing for the Martinique New York on Broadway, Curio Collection by Hilton (the “Martinique”), a 531-key, award-winning member of the Historic Hotels of America.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rew-online.com

Two industrial buildings in Northern New Jersey refinanced for $12.2M

JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged $12.2 million in refinancing for 481 and 491 Edward H. Ross Drive, two single-tenant industrial properties totaling 113,700 square feet in Elmwood Park, New Jersey. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, Alfred Sanzari Enterprises Inc., in securing the 10-year, fixed-rate...
ELMWOOD PARK, NJ
rew-online.com

Leasing Activity Accelerates at Marcus Garvey Village – Building I

Leasing is ratcheting up at 224 West 124th Street, the first of two mixed-use buildings at the much anticipated Marcus Garvey Village project being developed by Carthage Real Estate Advisors. In addition to the recent increase in on-site tours led by leasing teams from Nooklyn and REAL New York, the building’s website and social media are generating substantial queries from prospective renters from across the U.S. and as far away as China.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rew-online.com

Lee & Associates NYC Represents the Queens County Bar Association and Queens Volunteer Lawyers Project in New Lease at 8814 Sutphin Blvd

Lee & Associates NYC announced today that it has represented Queens County Bar Association (QCBA) and Queens Volunteer Lawyers Project (QVLP) in a new lease at the brand-new 8814 Sutphin Blvd, located directly across from the New York Supreme Court. Both tenants took identical 2,400 sf spaces on the 3rd and 4th floors and are expected to move in February of 2023.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rew-online.com

Boutique Williamsburg Condo 99 Conselyea Launches Sales

New York City-Based Real Estate Firm The InHouse Group is pleased to share that sales at 99 Conselyea, a collection of six new condominium residences located in the heart of Williamsburg, Brooklyn, have officially commenced. Developed by New York City-based developer Cleopatra Real Estate and located between Leonard St. and...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy