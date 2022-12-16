Read full article on original website
Body Found in Bronx’s Central ParkBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Texas Bussed Migrants to New York City and Expects a $6 Billion BillTom HandyNew York City, NY
Pint Sized Crook Robs Man with His Crew at GunpointBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126Mark StarNew York City, NY
New York is traditionally the rat capital of the USA. A new ranking shows another metropolis as the roden capital.Anna S.New York City, NY
Two industrial buildings in Northern New Jersey refinanced for $12.2M
JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged $12.2 million in refinancing for 481 and 491 Edward H. Ross Drive, two single-tenant industrial properties totaling 113,700 square feet in Elmwood Park, New Jersey. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, Alfred Sanzari Enterprises Inc., in securing the 10-year, fixed-rate...
The Moinian Group Completes 18,783-SF Architecture Firm Relocation to 60 Madison Ave
The Moinian Group, which is celebrating its 40th year in operation, announced today that it has completed a 18,783-square-foot office lease with London-based architectural firm Grimshaw Services USA, with the tenant signing a long-term lease for the entire 4th floor at the owner’s 60 Madison Avenue. Grimshaw, which will...
Taconic Capital Advisors Provides Burnett Equities with $95 Million Senior Mortgage Refinancing for the Martinique New York on Broadway, Curio Collection by Hilton
Taconic Capital Advisors LP (“Taconic”) today announced it has provided Burnett Equities (“Burnett”), an Oklahoma City-based real estate development and advisory firm, with a $95 million senior mortgage refinancing for the Martinique New York on Broadway, Curio Collection by Hilton (the “Martinique”), a 531-key, award-winning member of the Historic Hotels of America.
Leasing Activity Accelerates at Marcus Garvey Village – Building I
Leasing is ratcheting up at 224 West 124th Street, the first of two mixed-use buildings at the much anticipated Marcus Garvey Village project being developed by Carthage Real Estate Advisors. In addition to the recent increase in on-site tours led by leasing teams from Nooklyn and REAL New York, the building’s website and social media are generating substantial queries from prospective renters from across the U.S. and as far away as China.
Boutique Williamsburg Condo 99 Conselyea Launches Sales
New York City-Based Real Estate Firm The InHouse Group is pleased to share that sales at 99 Conselyea, a collection of six new condominium residences located in the heart of Williamsburg, Brooklyn, have officially commenced. Developed by New York City-based developer Cleopatra Real Estate and located between Leonard St. and...
JRM Developing Elevated Multifamily Building Focused on Health and Wellness
JRM Construction Management, LLC, (JRM) has begun work on 49 Fisk Street, a Multi-Family Ground Up Building in Jersey City, New Jersey, with approximately 322,750 GSF, consisting of 337 units. The project team includes Architect, Minno & Wasko Architects &. Planners, Structural Engineer, O’Donnell & Naccarato Structural Engineers, Interior Design,...
Popular wedding venue faces backlash for recent renovations to ballroom
A popular wedding venue in Morris County is receiving backlash for some major renovations the venue recently underwent.
New York: SNAP recipients to receive maximum benefit in December
NEW YORK (WWTI) — All New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office. The governor’s office said all households participating in the program, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will receive […]
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millions
Lawmakers are thinking about it. Different plans and proposals are talked about for the betterment of NY residents. This is because the rate of inflation is extremely high, and so many people have no cash to buy food and afford shelter.
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officials
We all need family vacations once in a while. It helps us reduce stress and develop a stronger bond with our family members. Also, it increases gender equality because fathers are enabled to spend quality time with their children and husbands get to know their wives better than before.
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millions
You might get regular financial assistance. For New York, there seem to be many direct payments and monthly payment programs. One of them is a bill proposed by Andrew Gounardes, which I think will be passed and residents will surely get maximum benefits. However, nothing can be said for sure at this point because it is currently in talks.
Schedule of social security benefits for selected NY families arrived
Millions of Americans might receive the money in the next few weeks. If you live in New York City, you must have an idea that the prices of food, clothing, and shelter are going up every day. Also, the rate of unemployment is something close to 5.6 percent.
Kathy Hochul giving away over $50 million in funding to deal with the issue of water pollution in NY: Is that enough?
We all need water to stay hydrated. Needless to say that enough water is and should be consumed to ensure health and well-being. If someone does not drink enough water, they may face major or minor issues like sudden changes in mood, irregular flow of blood in the body, and so on.
NYC woman struck by parents’ headstone in cemetery, suit claims
A mourner found herself in a grave situation when her parents’ headstone fell on her. Jasmine Velazquez, 42, of the Bronx, was at Oakland Cemetery in Yonkers when the heavy slab toppled, crushing two bones in her ankle and one of her toes, according to a lawsuit. Velazquez claims the August incident left her injured and “bedridden … for a great length of time,” according to the Bronx Supreme Court papers. She’s suing the cemetery, the city of Yonkers and the company which made the headstone for negligence and unspecified damages. Velazquez hasn’t been back to the cemetery since, her lawyer, Mike Rubin, said. “I don’t know if scared is the right word, but she’s staying away from there for now,” Rubin said. Last year, a mother was killed when a massive gravestone fell on her at Baron Hirsch Cemetery in a Staten Island. Elvira Navarro, 53, later died and her family sued the Baron Hirsch Cemetery Association in February.
New Yorker Warns Visitors of Scam Near Rockefeller Christmas Tree
This is a common warning to first-time visitors to NYC.
Living Alone At 21 In New York City: 6 Months Later
Hello! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City. I have been living on the Island *do you know where Manhattan is? Yea! It’s on an island!*
Additional Social Security payment coming soon to eligible New Yorkers
Photo of cash in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Do you currently get Supplemental Social Security Income? Well, if you do, here's some good news that will help you out in just a few weeks. Eligible recipients should have received their first of $841 on Dec. 1st. The second payment of $914 on Dec. 30th, giving recipients a total of $1,755 for the month. The second installment of December’s payments is higher than the first due to payments increasing in 2023, partly in response to the rising yearly cost-of-living adjustments to keep up with inflation.
Adams Asks Progressives to Stop Saying, “Tax the Rich,” as Hochul Continues to Refuse to Raise Taxes for All
As business owners face a looming recession, they can breathe easier knowing that Governor Kathy Hochul continues to refuse to raise taxes on New Yorkers. "I don't believe that raising taxes in a time in which we just cut taxes makes sense," said Governor Hochul, who, along with the State legislature is currently preparing next year’s State budget.
Jersey City sneaker shop hosts gift giveaway
A local business is spreading holiday cheer while giving back to its community.
2 Killed by Subway in Manhattan After Woman Followed Man Down Onto Tracks: Police
A woman and a man were struck and killed by a subway in Manhattan Tuesday, according to sources with knowledge of the investigation, though few details were available regarding the circumstances. Emergency crews responding to a call at the West 14th Street and Sixth Avenue station shortly before 10:30 a.m....
