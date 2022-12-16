ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
rew-online.com

Two industrial buildings in Northern New Jersey refinanced for $12.2M

JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged $12.2 million in refinancing for 481 and 491 Edward H. Ross Drive, two single-tenant industrial properties totaling 113,700 square feet in Elmwood Park, New Jersey. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, Alfred Sanzari Enterprises Inc., in securing the 10-year, fixed-rate...
ELMWOOD PARK, NJ
rew-online.com

Taconic Capital Advisors Provides Burnett Equities with $95 Million Senior Mortgage Refinancing for the Martinique New York on Broadway, Curio Collection by Hilton

Taconic Capital Advisors LP (“Taconic”) today announced it has provided Burnett Equities (“Burnett”), an Oklahoma City-based real estate development and advisory firm, with a $95 million senior mortgage refinancing for the Martinique New York on Broadway, Curio Collection by Hilton (the “Martinique”), a 531-key, award-winning member of the Historic Hotels of America.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rew-online.com

Leasing Activity Accelerates at Marcus Garvey Village – Building I

Leasing is ratcheting up at 224 West 124th Street, the first of two mixed-use buildings at the much anticipated Marcus Garvey Village project being developed by Carthage Real Estate Advisors. In addition to the recent increase in on-site tours led by leasing teams from Nooklyn and REAL New York, the building’s website and social media are generating substantial queries from prospective renters from across the U.S. and as far away as China.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rew-online.com

Boutique Williamsburg Condo 99 Conselyea Launches Sales

New York City-Based Real Estate Firm The InHouse Group is pleased to share that sales at 99 Conselyea, a collection of six new condominium residences located in the heart of Williamsburg, Brooklyn, have officially commenced. Developed by New York City-based developer Cleopatra Real Estate and located between Leonard St. and...
BROOKLYN, NY
rew-online.com

JRM Developing Elevated Multifamily Building Focused on Health and Wellness

JRM Construction Management, LLC, (JRM) has begun work on 49 Fisk Street, a Multi-Family Ground Up Building in Jersey City, New Jersey, with approximately 322,750 GSF, consisting of 337 units. The project team includes Architect, Minno & Wasko Architects &. Planners, Structural Engineer, O’Donnell & Naccarato Structural Engineers, Interior Design,...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
News Channel 34

New York: SNAP recipients to receive maximum benefit in December

NEW YORK (WWTI) — All New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office. The governor’s office said all households participating in the program, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will receive […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC woman struck by parents’ headstone in cemetery, suit claims

A mourner found herself in a grave situation when her parents’ headstone fell on her. Jasmine Velazquez, 42, of the Bronx, was at Oakland Cemetery in Yonkers when the heavy slab toppled, crushing two bones in her ankle and one of her toes, according to a lawsuit. Velazquez claims the August incident left her injured and “bedridden … for a great length of time,” according to the Bronx Supreme Court papers. She’s suing the cemetery, the city of Yonkers and the company which made the headstone for negligence and unspecified damages. Velazquez hasn’t been back to the cemetery since, her lawyer, Mike Rubin, said. “I don’t know if scared is the right word, but she’s staying away from there for now,” Rubin said. Last year, a mother was killed when a massive gravestone fell on her at Baron Hirsch Cemetery in a Staten Island. Elvira Navarro, 53, later died and her family sued the Baron Hirsch Cemetery Association in February.
YONKERS, NY
Reyin Jasmine

Living Alone At 21 In New York City: 6 Months Later

Hello! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City. I have been living on the Island *do you know where Manhattan is? Yea! It’s on an island!*
NEW YORK CITY, NY
R.A. Heim

Additional Social Security payment coming soon to eligible New Yorkers

Photo of cash in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Do you currently get Supplemental Social Security Income? Well, if you do, here's some good news that will help you out in just a few weeks. Eligible recipients should have received their first of $841 on Dec. 1st. The second payment of $914 on Dec. 30th, giving recipients a total of $1,755 for the month. The second installment of December’s payments is higher than the first due to payments increasing in 2023, partly in response to the rising yearly cost-of-living adjustments to keep up with inflation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
boropark24.com

Adams Asks Progressives to Stop Saying, “Tax the Rich,” as Hochul Continues to Refuse to Raise Taxes for All

As business owners face a looming recession, they can breathe easier knowing that Governor Kathy Hochul continues to refuse to raise taxes on New Yorkers. "I don't believe that raising taxes in a time in which we just cut taxes makes sense," said Governor Hochul, who, along with the State legislature is currently preparing next year’s State budget.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

