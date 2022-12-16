Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pint Sized Crook Robs Man with His Crew at GunpointBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Body Found in Bronx’s Central ParkBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Congressman Accused of Lying Throughout ResumeNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Texas Bussed Migrants to New York City and Expects a $6 Billion BillTom HandyNew York City, NY
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126Mark StarNew York City, NY
Related
rew-online.com
The Moinian Group Completes 18,783-SF Architecture Firm Relocation to 60 Madison Ave
The Moinian Group, which is celebrating its 40th year in operation, announced today that it has completed a 18,783-square-foot office lease with London-based architectural firm Grimshaw Services USA, with the tenant signing a long-term lease for the entire 4th floor at the owner’s 60 Madison Avenue. Grimshaw, which will...
rew-online.com
Two industrial buildings in Northern New Jersey refinanced for $12.2M
JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged $12.2 million in refinancing for 481 and 491 Edward H. Ross Drive, two single-tenant industrial properties totaling 113,700 square feet in Elmwood Park, New Jersey. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, Alfred Sanzari Enterprises Inc., in securing the 10-year, fixed-rate...
rew-online.com
TerraCRG Brings Mixed-Use Building to Market
TerraCRG, Brooklyn’s leading commercial real estate brokerage firm, has been retained exclusively to sell 129 Malcolm X Boulevard, a mixed-use building in Bedford-Stuyvesant. TerraCRG Partner, Matt Cosentino is marketing the property alongside Senior Associates Remi Norris and Andrew Manasia. This four-story, 4,680 SF property contains 6 apartments and 1...
rew-online.com
Leasing Activity Accelerates at Marcus Garvey Village – Building I
Leasing is ratcheting up at 224 West 124th Street, the first of two mixed-use buildings at the much anticipated Marcus Garvey Village project being developed by Carthage Real Estate Advisors. In addition to the recent increase in on-site tours led by leasing teams from Nooklyn and REAL New York, the building’s website and social media are generating substantial queries from prospective renters from across the U.S. and as far away as China.
rew-online.com
JRM Developing Elevated Multifamily Building Focused on Health and Wellness
JRM Construction Management, LLC, (JRM) has begun work on 49 Fisk Street, a Multi-Family Ground Up Building in Jersey City, New Jersey, with approximately 322,750 GSF, consisting of 337 units. The project team includes Architect, Minno & Wasko Architects &. Planners, Structural Engineer, O’Donnell & Naccarato Structural Engineers, Interior Design,...
rew-online.com
Yonkers Housing Authority and The Community Builders Taking Roof-Top Solar to New Heights
The Yonkers Housing Authority (YHA) and The Community Builders (TCB) have been working together for more than a decade to redevelop the 1940s-era Cottage Place Gardens public housing complex into The Ridgeway, a modern mixed-income community in Southwest Yonkers. To date, the six-phase master plan has built 327 affordable rental...
rew-online.com
Boutique Williamsburg Condo 99 Conselyea Launches Sales
New York City-Based Real Estate Firm The InHouse Group is pleased to share that sales at 99 Conselyea, a collection of six new condominium residences located in the heart of Williamsburg, Brooklyn, have officially commenced. Developed by New York City-based developer Cleopatra Real Estate and located between Leonard St. and...
rew-online.com
Taconic Capital Advisors Provides Burnett Equities with $95 Million Senior Mortgage Refinancing for the Martinique New York on Broadway, Curio Collection by Hilton
Taconic Capital Advisors LP (“Taconic”) today announced it has provided Burnett Equities (“Burnett”), an Oklahoma City-based real estate development and advisory firm, with a $95 million senior mortgage refinancing for the Martinique New York on Broadway, Curio Collection by Hilton (the “Martinique”), a 531-key, award-winning member of the Historic Hotels of America.
Comments / 0