rew-online.com
Leading CRE Data Platform CompStak Doubles NYC Footprint; Signs Five-Year 25,644 SF Lease at 675 Avenue of the Americas in Chelsea
GFP Real Estate, LLC is pleased to announce that leading national commercial real estate data platform CompStak, Inc. has signed a new, five-year lease for 25,644 square feet on the fourth floor of 675 Avenue of the Americas in Chelsea. The new space, which is more than double its existing office space, will serve as the company’s new global headquarters.
rew-online.com
Taconic Capital Advisors Provides Burnett Equities with $95 Million Senior Mortgage Refinancing for the Martinique New York on Broadway, Curio Collection by Hilton
Taconic Capital Advisors LP (“Taconic”) today announced it has provided Burnett Equities (“Burnett”), an Oklahoma City-based real estate development and advisory firm, with a $95 million senior mortgage refinancing for the Martinique New York on Broadway, Curio Collection by Hilton (the “Martinique”), a 531-key, award-winning member of the Historic Hotels of America.
rew-online.com
TerraCRG Brings Mixed-Use Building to Market
TerraCRG, Brooklyn’s leading commercial real estate brokerage firm, has been retained exclusively to sell 129 Malcolm X Boulevard, a mixed-use building in Bedford-Stuyvesant. TerraCRG Partner, Matt Cosentino is marketing the property alongside Senior Associates Remi Norris and Andrew Manasia. This four-story, 4,680 SF property contains 6 apartments and 1...
rew-online.com
Two industrial buildings in Northern New Jersey refinanced for $12.2M
JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged $12.2 million in refinancing for 481 and 491 Edward H. Ross Drive, two single-tenant industrial properties totaling 113,700 square feet in Elmwood Park, New Jersey. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, Alfred Sanzari Enterprises Inc., in securing the 10-year, fixed-rate...
rew-online.com
Boutique Williamsburg Condo 99 Conselyea Launches Sales
New York City-Based Real Estate Firm The InHouse Group is pleased to share that sales at 99 Conselyea, a collection of six new condominium residences located in the heart of Williamsburg, Brooklyn, have officially commenced. Developed by New York City-based developer Cleopatra Real Estate and located between Leonard St. and...
rew-online.com
Leasing Activity Accelerates at Marcus Garvey Village – Building I
Leasing is ratcheting up at 224 West 124th Street, the first of two mixed-use buildings at the much anticipated Marcus Garvey Village project being developed by Carthage Real Estate Advisors. In addition to the recent increase in on-site tours led by leasing teams from Nooklyn and REAL New York, the building’s website and social media are generating substantial queries from prospective renters from across the U.S. and as far away as China.
rew-online.com
Lee & Associates NYC Represents the Queens County Bar Association and Queens Volunteer Lawyers Project in New Lease at 8814 Sutphin Blvd
Lee & Associates NYC announced today that it has represented Queens County Bar Association (QCBA) and Queens Volunteer Lawyers Project (QVLP) in a new lease at the brand-new 8814 Sutphin Blvd, located directly across from the New York Supreme Court. Both tenants took identical 2,400 sf spaces on the 3rd and 4th floors and are expected to move in February of 2023.
rew-online.com
JRM Developing Elevated Multifamily Building Focused on Health and Wellness
JRM Construction Management, LLC, (JRM) has begun work on 49 Fisk Street, a Multi-Family Ground Up Building in Jersey City, New Jersey, with approximately 322,750 GSF, consisting of 337 units. The project team includes Architect, Minno & Wasko Architects &. Planners, Structural Engineer, O’Donnell & Naccarato Structural Engineers, Interior Design,...
