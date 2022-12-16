Leasing is ratcheting up at 224 West 124th Street, the first of two mixed-use buildings at the much anticipated Marcus Garvey Village project being developed by Carthage Real Estate Advisors. In addition to the recent increase in on-site tours led by leasing teams from Nooklyn and REAL New York, the building’s website and social media are generating substantial queries from prospective renters from across the U.S. and as far away as China.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO