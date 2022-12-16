Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as ever, and we have a new NXT Women’s Champion after last week (and a lot of headlines now that Mandy Rose has left). That’s been discussed frontward and backward, but this week we’ll assumedly see how they handle it on camera as Mandy’s Toxic Attraction sisters in Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne compete for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships against Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley and Katana Chance & Kayden Carter. Plus the New Day defend their Tag Titles against Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen, Nikkita Lyons takes on Zoey Stark in a grudge match, Elektra López and Indi Hartwell do battle and more. Should be an interesting show, all in all.

