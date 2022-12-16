Read full article on original website
Jimmy Korderas Addresses Dexter Lumis Failing to Generate Heat With the Fans
– During his latest Reffin’ Rant video posted earlier today, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas discussed Dexter Lumis failing to get over and generate heat with the fans during his feud with The Miz. He stated the following:. “Sometimes silence speaks louder than words, especially in the world of...
WWE News: Doudrop Shares Twitter Update, Preview Video for Tonight’s NXT
– WWE Superstar Doudrop has been absent from WWE programming since she on NXT TV earlier in September, teaming with Nikki ASH against Toxic Attraction in a winning effort. The wrestler shared an update on her Twitter account this week, writing to her fans, “Not dead, don’t worry.” You can check out her tweet below:
Matches Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT
WWE has announced a North American Championship match and more for next week’s WWE NXT. The company announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs next Tuesday on USA Network:. * WWE North American Championship Match: Wes Lee vs. Tony D’Angelo. * Battle For the...
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
Eddie Edwards On The Possibility of Wrestling In Tony Khan’s ROH: ‘Never Say Never
In an interview with Tru Heel Heart Wrestling (via Wrestling Inc), Eddie Edwards spoke about the possibility of wrestling in ROH now that the company is owned by Tony Khan. Edwards is a former ROH wrestler but is currently part of the Impact Wrestling roster. He said: “In the next...
WWE News: Triple H Takes Overdue Picture With The New Day, Happy Holidays Video
– Triple H finally took a picture with WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day, who recently won the belts. However, Triple H didn’t get that photo of him pointing at the new champions with their belts until now. He wrote in the caption of the tweet, “An all-time overdue point picture… #WWENXT @AustinCreedWins @TrueKofi”
Sami Zayn on Getting Over as Part of The Bloodline, His Time on the Main Roster
– During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, WWE Superstar Sami Zayn discussed his breakout year in WWE, his storyline with The Bloodline, how he would likely be teaching if he wasn’t in wrestling, and more. Below are some highlights from SI.com:. Zayn on getting over...
AEW News: Stars Missing Next Two Weeks of Dynamite, Jade Cargill Builds Her Dream Stable of Female Athletes
– Several AEW stars will be missing the next couple of weeks of AEW Dynamite due to commitments elsewhere. As PWInsider notes, Sammy Guevara, FTR and Tay Conti will not be on next week’s episode (December 28th), as they will be competing for AAA in Acapulco that night. In...
Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 12.19.22
It’s the last show before Christmas and possibly the last show of the year depending on what they do next week. There is still a lot of time before the Royal Rumble but we have another big match coming up on December 30. John Cena is on his way back to WWE and that should have some people talking. Let’s get to it.
Lance Archer Wants To Face Whoever Is IWGP Champion After NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Lance Archer doesn’t care whether Kazuchika Okada or Jay White is IWGP Heavyweight Champion after NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17; he just wants a title match. Okada and White are set to do battle for the title at the January 4th event, and Archer retweeted an NJPW video of himself talking about wanting a title shot while making his intentions clear.
MLW Announces Women’s World Featherweight Championship Match For Blood & Thunder
Major League Wrestling issued a press release for an upcoming match at January’s Blood & Thunder event that you can see below:. (PHILADELPHIA) — Major League Wrestling today announced a Women’s World Featherweight Championship: Taya Valkyrie vs. Zoey Skye at MLW Blood & Thunder on Saturday, January 7 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.
Marc Mero Recalls the Brawl For All, Bart Gunn vs. Butterbean at WrestleMania 15
– During a recent interview with The Ten Count’s Steve Fall for Wrestling News.co, former WCW and WWE SUperstar Marc Mero discussed the infamous Brawl for All tournament in WWE that took place way back in 1998. Mero lost his first match in the tournament against Steve Blackman on Raw in June 1998. Below are some highlights (via Wrestling Inc):
Tony Khan Confirms AEW Dynamite Will Have A New Look In January
It was previously reported that AEW was likely to make production changes following the hiring of Michael Mansury as the Senior Vice President & Co-Executive Producer. In an interview with TV Insider, AEW CEO Tony Khan confirmed that AEW TV will have a new look starting with the first Dynamite of 2023. Here are highlights:
WWE News: Rhea Ripley Faces Akira Tozawa On Raw, Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens Beat The Usos
– Rhea Ripley had WWE’s first intergender match in over a year and a half on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. Ripley faced Akira Tozawa in an impromptu match on tonight’s show, picking up the win in the back-and-forth affair with help from her Judgment Day brethren.
Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage
Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as ever, and we have a new NXT Women’s Champion after last week (and a lot of headlines now that Mandy Rose has left). That’s been discussed frontward and backward, but this week we’ll assumedly see how they handle it on camera as Mandy’s Toxic Attraction sisters in Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne compete for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships against Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley and Katana Chance & Kayden Carter. Plus the New Day defend their Tag Titles against Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen, Nikkita Lyons takes on Zoey Stark in a grudge match, Elektra López and Indi Hartwell do battle and more. Should be an interesting show, all in all.
December 26th Episode of WWE RAW Likely To Be A ‘Best Of’ Show
During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that the December 26th episode of RAW will likely be a ‘best of’ episode, although that hasn’t been confirmed. There is no taping scheduled for December 26, as all of the events on that day are live events. Meanwhile, tonight’s taping in Des Moines will just be the live episode.
Various News: Eva Marie Subtly Teases WWE Return, Pre-Sale Code for AEW In Long Island, NXT Video Highlights
– On Twitter, Eva Marie seemed to be teasing a WWE return without actually saying anything. Her Twitter profile currently says that she is a ‘WWE superstar’, even though she was released last year. In addition to that, she liked a tweet from Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp who mentioned that he doesn’t think ‘we’re done with WWE returns’.
Molly Holly Comments On Possibility of Appearing In 2023 Royal Rumble
During a virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest (via Fightful), Molly Holly spoke about the possibility of making an appearance in the 2023 women’s Royal Rumble match. While she’s no longer an active wrestler, Molly has appeared in three Rumble matches so far. She said: “I told the creative...
Hall’s WWE NXT Review 12.20.22
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. We are almost done with the year and won’t have another live show until January, as this week and next week are taped in advance. The big story coming out of last week is Roxanne Perez winning the Women’s Title from Mandy Rose, who is already gone from the promotion in a surprise. That is going to lead to some fallout so let’s get to it.
Matches Announced For Christmas Eve Episode of NJPW Strong
NJPW Strong airs on Saturday night, and the matches for the Christmas Eve episode have been announced. NJPW announced the following bouts for the show, which airs Saturday night on NJPW World:. * NJPW Strong Openweight Championship Match: Fred Rosser vs. JR Kratos. * Kevin Blackwood vs. Bobby Fish. *...
