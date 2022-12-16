JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead after a double stabbing late Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police responded to a call for help in the Longbranch area just before midnight. When officers arrived to the 3100 block of Plateau Street, they found a man in his 40s with multiple stab wounds. The victim told law enforcement that the stabbing happened in the 3100 block of Bridier Street before he was rushed to the hospital for surgery.

