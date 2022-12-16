Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jacksonville man charged with illegal purchase of firearmDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Florida driver videotapes four silent triangle-shaped objects overhead at tree top levelRoger MarshOrlando, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Duval County beach hotel cited for violationsDon JohnsonJacksonville Beach, FL
Clay County’s homeless can stay warm at area’s cold weather sheltersLauren FoxClay County, FL
Family-friendly Chanukah events around Northeast FloridaDebra FineJacksonville, FL
Related
Murder charge for Jacksonville man who police say fatally shot 50-year-old in September
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting of a 50-year-old man in The Phoenix neighborhood of Jacksonville back in September. On Sept. 3, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 1000 block of East 13th Street following the report of an individual having been shot.
Police: One dead after Longbranch area double stabbing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead after a double stabbing late Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police responded to a call for help in the Longbranch area just before midnight. When officers arrived to the 3100 block of Plateau Street, they found a man in his 40s with multiple stab wounds. The victim told law enforcement that the stabbing happened in the 3100 block of Bridier Street before he was rushed to the hospital for surgery.
At least one dead in stabbing in Jacksonville’s Longbranch neighborhood
Jacksonville, Fl — At least one man is dead in a stabbing, and a second man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Jacksonville police were called to the Longbranch area, northeast of Downtown, just before midnight, by a man who needed help. When they arrived off E. 21st and MLK...
Shootings in Jacksonville surpass last years total
JACKSONVILE, Fla — Shootings in Jacksonville have surpassed last years total. Action News Jax records show there’s been 370 so far this year, compared to 367 last year. With every shooting comes a family who is forced to deal with the consequences, many of which are still working to find closure everyday.
One arrested after house fire on Jacksonville's Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has charged a person with arson following a fire Wednesday morning on the Northside. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department initially tweeted around 2:20 p.m. that crews were working a residential structure fire in the 14500 block of Denton Road. No further...
Kingsland police make arrest in shooting death of Jacksonville woman
KINGSLAND, Ga. — On Monday, Kingsland Police Investigations detectives and patrol officers arrested 28-year-old Nathaniel Lamad Wesley for the shooting that occurred on the morning of Dec. 6. STORY: Why it’s important to check your tires before you take that road trip. On the morning of the shooting,...
Jacksonville police investigating toddler’s death
Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is questioning multiple people following the death of a 20-month-old girl. Homicide investigators were called shortly after midnight after one of the baby’s parents took her to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Both parents were being questioned...
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announces new “forward-facing and transparent” policies
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sheriff T.K. Waters of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office held a news conference Tuesday afternoon to announce changes to JSO’s policies and procedures as it relates to transparency. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. “Today, I’m proud to announce for the first time in...
News4Jax.com
Man shot in the head & hospitalized in life-threatening condition, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was hospitalized in life-threatening condition after a shooting Tuesday morning in the Hogan’s Creek area near UF Health Jacksonville, police said. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police responded around 7:40 a.m. to Doctor Roy Baker Street, near West 11st Street, and found...
First Coast News
Kingsland police arrest man accused of shooting mother-in-law
KINGSLAND, Ga. — A Kingsland man was arrested Monday and charged with shooting his mother-in-law, police said. The victim in the shooting is Christina Lynette Burroughs of Jacksonville, according to the Kingsland Police Department. Burroughs was shot in Georgia and taken to a Jacksonville hospital, where she died of...
Watchful neighbors catch Putnam County burglary
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three were arrested for burglary after some watchful neighbors reported the crime to law enforcement on Saturday evening. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office received calls from neighbors after they noticed three people on properties in the area of Tree Farm Road and County Road 21. Knowing the property owner was out of town, neighbors called 911 and gave a description of the strangers.
Man in his 20s gunned down in westside community
Jacksonville, Fl — A young man in his early 20s was killed in a Sunday night shooting in Jacksonville’s Cedar Hills community on the westside. Jacksonville police were called around 10:30 pm to Jammes Road, just north of Wilson Blvd. regarding a shooting. The man was found with at least one fatal gunshot wound.
Kingsland police make arrest in deadly semi crash from last month
KINGSLAND, Ga. — Kingsland Police Department announced that it made an arrest connected with a crash that killed one and injured two. STORY: Kingsland police make arrest in shooting death of Jacksonville woman. On Nov. 2, at about 5:53 a.m., Kingsland Police Patrol Teams Charlie and Delta responded to...
Deadly shooting on Jacksonville’s Westside
Jacksonville, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting on the 2500 block of Jammes Road. The shooting happened Sunday at around 10:30 p.m. Police say the victim was in his 20s. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as...
First Coast News
Lake City police set up task force after 3 shootings within a week
LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is asking for help after a string of shootings within the last week that left one dead and multiple teenagers shot. The shootings all happened within a mile of each other on the city’s Northside. Lake City Police Chief...
First Coast News
Police: Five teenagers shot in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Five teenagers were shot in one incident in Lake City Monday, according to the Lake City Police Department. Officers found three teenage boys at the intersection of Northwest Dixie Avenue and Northwest Wright Lane with gunshot wounds. Police say they were awake and talking but didn't know who shot them.
Putnam deputy arrested for DUI in St. Johns County, PCSO says
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Putnam County Sheriff’s Office reported that one of its deputies was arrested for a DUI last weekend in St. Johns County. STORY: Clay County land sold by master developer of Nocatee and eTown. According to a news release, on Sunday, Dec. 18, Deputy...
First responders holding active shooter training in E-Town
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and other first responders are conducting joint active shooter training at Atlantic Coast High School and Celebration Church in E-Town. According to the letter to parents from the Duval County School District, there is no access to...
News4Jax.com
Police investigating after toddler brought to hospital by parent dies
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 20-month-old girl brought to a hospital just after midnight Tuesday died despite efforts from hospital personnel to save her, Jacksonville police said. Because the toddler’s cause of death cannot be determined, the Sheriff’s Office is investigating as if a crime occurred “so we don’t miss...
News4Jax.com
JSO investigating after man found dead along Jacksonville road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an undetermined death in West Jacksonville. Officers responded to a call about an unresponsive man lying on the side of the roadway on Pritchard Road on Sunday morning. JSO said the man, believed to be in his 50s, was...
Comments / 1