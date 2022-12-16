ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

Police: One dead after Longbranch area double stabbing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead after a double stabbing late Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police responded to a call for help in the Longbranch area just before midnight. When officers arrived to the 3100 block of Plateau Street, they found a man in his 40s with multiple stab wounds. The victim told law enforcement that the stabbing happened in the 3100 block of Bridier Street before he was rushed to the hospital for surgery.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Shootings in Jacksonville surpass last years total

JACKSONVILE, Fla — Shootings in Jacksonville have surpassed last years total. Action News Jax records show there’s been 370 so far this year, compared to 367 last year. With every shooting comes a family who is forced to deal with the consequences, many of which are still working to find closure everyday.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Jacksonville police investigating toddler’s death

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is questioning multiple people following the death of a 20-month-old girl. Homicide investigators were called shortly after midnight after one of the baby’s parents took her to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Both parents were being questioned...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Kingsland police arrest man accused of shooting mother-in-law

KINGSLAND, Ga. — A Kingsland man was arrested Monday and charged with shooting his mother-in-law, police said. The victim in the shooting is Christina Lynette Burroughs of Jacksonville, according to the Kingsland Police Department. Burroughs was shot in Georgia and taken to a Jacksonville hospital, where she died of...
KINGSLAND, GA
First Coast News

Watchful neighbors catch Putnam County burglary

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three were arrested for burglary after some watchful neighbors reported the crime to law enforcement on Saturday evening. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office received calls from neighbors after they noticed three people on properties in the area of Tree Farm Road and County Road 21. Knowing the property owner was out of town, neighbors called 911 and gave a description of the strangers.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Man in his 20s gunned down in westside community

Jacksonville, Fl — A young man in his early 20s was killed in a Sunday night shooting in Jacksonville’s Cedar Hills community on the westside. Jacksonville police were called around 10:30 pm to Jammes Road, just north of Wilson Blvd. regarding a shooting. The man was found with at least one fatal gunshot wound.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Lake City police set up task force after 3 shootings within a week

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is asking for help after a string of shootings within the last week that left one dead and multiple teenagers shot. The shootings all happened within a mile of each other on the city’s Northside. Lake City Police Chief...
LAKE CITY, FL
First Coast News

Police: Five teenagers shot in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Five teenagers were shot in one incident in Lake City Monday, according to the Lake City Police Department. Officers found three teenage boys at the intersection of Northwest Dixie Avenue and Northwest Wright Lane with gunshot wounds. Police say they were awake and talking but didn't know who shot them.
LAKE CITY, FL
Action News Jax

First responders holding active shooter training in E-Town

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and other first responders are conducting joint active shooter training at Atlantic Coast High School and Celebration Church in E-Town. According to the letter to parents from the Duval County School District, there is no access to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Police investigating after toddler brought to hospital by parent dies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 20-month-old girl brought to a hospital just after midnight Tuesday died despite efforts from hospital personnel to save her, Jacksonville police said. Because the toddler’s cause of death cannot be determined, the Sheriff’s Office is investigating as if a crime occurred “so we don’t miss...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO investigating after man found dead along Jacksonville road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an undetermined death in West Jacksonville. Officers responded to a call about an unresponsive man lying on the side of the roadway on Pritchard Road on Sunday morning. JSO said the man, believed to be in his 50s, was...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

