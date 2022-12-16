ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Larry Brown Sports

Travis Hunter could turn down Colorado for 1 school?

A lot of speculation has suggested that Travis Hunter is set to follow Jackson State coach Deion Sanders to Colorado, but one school may have other ideas. 247Sports recruiting analyst Rusty Mansell said Wednesday that Hunter has had discussions with Georgia coach Kirby Smart and other Bulldogs staff members. He predicted that the Bulldogs and... The post Travis Hunter could turn down Colorado for 1 school? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FORT COLLINS, CO
SFGate

West Virginia 82, Miami (Ohio) 51

MIAMI (OHIO) (4-8) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 32.609, FT .938. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Scott 2-3, Chambers 2-6, Morrow 1-1, Wolf 1-5, Cluse 0-4) Blocked Shots: 5 (Morrow 3, Cluse 1, Chambers 1) Turnovers: 17 (Wolf 7, Chambers 3, Cluse 2, Scott 2, Watkins 2,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
SFGate

No. 4 Indiana 67, Butler 50

BUTLER (5-7) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 36.364, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Dowell 1-2, Frederick 1-3, McLimore 1-5, Strande 1-3, Wingler 1-3, Jaynes 0-3, White 0-1) Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Jaynes 4, Mortag 3, Dowell 2, McLimore 2, Taylor 1, White 1, Wingler...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
SFGate

Pittsburgh 85, N. Alabama 83

N. ALABAMA (5-6) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 48.333, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 14-33, .424 (Suzuki 5-11, Moore 4-9, Callins 2-4, O.Jones 1-4, Tittle 1-1, Pegues 1-1, Gill 0-3) Blocked Shots: 7 (Gill 4, Tittle 1, Callins 1, Clutter 1) Turnovers: 9 (O.Jones 2, Suzuki 2,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
SFGate

COPPIN STATE 107, JAMES MADISON 100, 2OT

Percentages: FG .457, FT .690. 3-Point Goals: 6-29, .207 (Morse 3-8, Sule 2-7, Edwards 1-1, Amadi 0-1, Ihenacho 0-1, Strickland 0-2, Wooden 0-2, Freidel 0-3, Molson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Ihenacho 2, Sule 2). Turnovers: 19 (Molson 6, Edwards 4, Ihenacho 3, Strickland 2,...
BALTIMORE, MD
SFGate

No. 13 Iowa 92, Dartmouth 54

DARTMOUTH (2-11) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 31.148, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Harland 3-4, Curtis 1-3, Page 1-6, Lawlor 1-1, Nelson 1-2, Boyd 0-3, Koch 0-3, Niekelski 0-5) Blocked Shots: 1 (Koch 1) Turnovers: 20 (Koch 5, Page 3, Meyer 2, Boyd 2, Lawlor...
DARTMOUTH, MA
SFGate

WESTERN MICHIGAN 61, SIENA HEIGHTS 41

Percentages: FG .255, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 1-17, .059 (Hallett 1-4, Nutter 0-1, Tester 0-1, Brown 0-2, Williams 0-2, Bell 0-3, Links 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Nutter 2, Tester). Turnovers: 7 (Bell 3, Sluss 2, Tester, Williams). Steals: 7 (Walker 3, Tester 2, Bell,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
SFGate

LAFAYETTE 90, LA SALLE 65

Percentages: FG .615, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 15-26, .577 (Fulton 6-8, O'Boyle 2-3, Berger 2-5, Pettit 1-1, Jenkins 1-2, Vander Baan 1-2, Zambie 1-2, Sondberg 1-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (O'Boyle 2, Vander Baan 2, Rivera, Sondberg, Zambie). Turnovers: 12 (Rivera 4, Fulton 3, Berger,...
LAFAYETTE, CA
SFGate

Mississippi 75, Temple 55

TEMPLE (5-7) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 35.000, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (East 2-2, Gary 1-7, Nelson 1-6, Perea 0-1, Clinton 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Solis 1) Turnovers: 19 (Clinton 4, East 4, Team 4, Nelson 3, Solis 2, Garner 1, Gary 1) Steals:...
STARKVILLE, MS
SFGate

DUQUESNE 74, WINTHROP 57

Percentages: FG .375, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Lane 3-8, Harrison 1-2, McMahon 1-5, McKelvy 0-1, Fleming 0-2, Hightower 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Lane 2, Harrison, Moore, Talford). Turnovers: 14 (Harrison 4, Hightower 4, Fleming 3, Lane, Talford, Whiteside). Steals: 2 (Harrison, McKelvy).
PITTSBURGH, PA
SFGate

NORTHEASTERN 73, DAVIDSON 70

Percentages: FG .475, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Turner 3-4, McClintock 2-2, Telfort 2-4, King 1-2, Stucke 1-3, Pridgen 0-1, Troutman 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Telfort). Turnovers: 16 (Telfort 5, McClintock 3, Nwagha 3, Cormier, King, Pridgen, Troutman, Woods). Steals: 5 (Doherty, King,...
DAVIDSON, NC
SFGate

DRAKE 124, ST. AMBROSE 48

Percentages: FG .284, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 2-21, .095 (Burgert 1-3, Morrissey 1-4, Jones 0-1, Mason 0-1, Moeller 0-1, Wills 0-1, Farrell 0-2, Spriggs 0-2, Steiner 0-2, White 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Moeller). Turnovers: 15 (Spriggs 3, White 3, Jones 2, Mason 2, Morrissey...
DES MOINES, IA
SFGate

Penn St. 79, Cornell 48

CORNELL (6-6) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 27.869, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (McNicholas 3-10, Mulroy 1-4, Garcia-Martinez 1-2, Knee 1-3, Ingram 0-1, Beam 0-6) Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 28 (McNicholas 8, Ingram 5, Pape 4, Beam 3, Mulroy 3, Hovis 2, Parker-Hall 2, Knee...
CORNELL, CA
SFGate

Kansas St. 77, Morgan St. 46

MORGAN ST. (7-5) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 31.034, FT .563. 3-Point Goals: 1-17, .059 (Henson 1-7, Addison 0-2, Shepherd 0-1, Jones 0-2, S.Johnson 0-1, G.Johnson 0-2, Oduah 0-1, Black 0-1) Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 15 (Shepherd 6, Henson 3, Jones 2, Addison 1, G.Johnson 1,...
KANSAS STATE

