A lot of speculation has suggested that Travis Hunter is set to follow Jackson State coach Deion Sanders to Colorado, but one school may have other ideas. 247Sports recruiting analyst Rusty Mansell said Wednesday that Hunter has had discussions with Georgia coach Kirby Smart and other Bulldogs staff members. He predicted that the Bulldogs and... The post Travis Hunter could turn down Colorado for 1 school? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 20 MINUTES AGO