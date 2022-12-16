Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice CareOnlyHomersDenver, CO
UPDATE: Colorado issues health advisory for retail marijuana sold in 5 communitiesMatt WhittakerColorado State
10 Denver Companies That Pay Over $50 an HourEvan CrosbyDenver, CO
Former NFL Star Reportedly Battling Severe DiseaseNews Breaking LIVEDenver, CO
Long-Awaited In-N-Out Burger Imminently OpeningJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Related
Travis Hunter could turn down Colorado for 1 school?
A lot of speculation has suggested that Travis Hunter is set to follow Jackson State coach Deion Sanders to Colorado, but one school may have other ideas. 247Sports recruiting analyst Rusty Mansell said Wednesday that Hunter has had discussions with Georgia coach Kirby Smart and other Bulldogs staff members. He predicted that the Bulldogs and... The post Travis Hunter could turn down Colorado for 1 school? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Johnson out indefinitely for No. 18 Indiana after surgery
No. 18 Indiana has lost starting guard Xavier Johnson indefinitely following surgery on his injured foot
SFGate
West Virginia 82, Miami (Ohio) 51
MIAMI (OHIO) (4-8) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 32.609, FT .938. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Scott 2-3, Chambers 2-6, Morrow 1-1, Wolf 1-5, Cluse 0-4) Blocked Shots: 5 (Morrow 3, Cluse 1, Chambers 1) Turnovers: 17 (Wolf 7, Chambers 3, Cluse 2, Scott 2, Watkins 2,...
SFGate
No. 4 Indiana 67, Butler 50
BUTLER (5-7) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 36.364, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Dowell 1-2, Frederick 1-3, McLimore 1-5, Strande 1-3, Wingler 1-3, Jaynes 0-3, White 0-1) Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Jaynes 4, Mortag 3, Dowell 2, McLimore 2, Taylor 1, White 1, Wingler...
SFGate
Pittsburgh 85, N. Alabama 83
N. ALABAMA (5-6) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 48.333, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 14-33, .424 (Suzuki 5-11, Moore 4-9, Callins 2-4, O.Jones 1-4, Tittle 1-1, Pegues 1-1, Gill 0-3) Blocked Shots: 7 (Gill 4, Tittle 1, Callins 1, Clutter 1) Turnovers: 9 (O.Jones 2, Suzuki 2,...
SFGate
COPPIN STATE 107, JAMES MADISON 100, 2OT
Percentages: FG .457, FT .690. 3-Point Goals: 6-29, .207 (Morse 3-8, Sule 2-7, Edwards 1-1, Amadi 0-1, Ihenacho 0-1, Strickland 0-2, Wooden 0-2, Freidel 0-3, Molson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Ihenacho 2, Sule 2). Turnovers: 19 (Molson 6, Edwards 4, Ihenacho 3, Strickland 2,...
SFGate
No. 13 Iowa 92, Dartmouth 54
DARTMOUTH (2-11) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 31.148, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Harland 3-4, Curtis 1-3, Page 1-6, Lawlor 1-1, Nelson 1-2, Boyd 0-3, Koch 0-3, Niekelski 0-5) Blocked Shots: 1 (Koch 1) Turnovers: 20 (Koch 5, Page 3, Meyer 2, Boyd 2, Lawlor...
SFGate
WESTERN MICHIGAN 61, SIENA HEIGHTS 41
Percentages: FG .255, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 1-17, .059 (Hallett 1-4, Nutter 0-1, Tester 0-1, Brown 0-2, Williams 0-2, Bell 0-3, Links 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Nutter 2, Tester). Turnovers: 7 (Bell 3, Sluss 2, Tester, Williams). Steals: 7 (Walker 3, Tester 2, Bell,...
SFGate
LAFAYETTE 90, LA SALLE 65
Percentages: FG .615, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 15-26, .577 (Fulton 6-8, O'Boyle 2-3, Berger 2-5, Pettit 1-1, Jenkins 1-2, Vander Baan 1-2, Zambie 1-2, Sondberg 1-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (O'Boyle 2, Vander Baan 2, Rivera, Sondberg, Zambie). Turnovers: 12 (Rivera 4, Fulton 3, Berger,...
SFGate
Mississippi 75, Temple 55
TEMPLE (5-7) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 35.000, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (East 2-2, Gary 1-7, Nelson 1-6, Perea 0-1, Clinton 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Solis 1) Turnovers: 19 (Clinton 4, East 4, Team 4, Nelson 3, Solis 2, Garner 1, Gary 1) Steals:...
SFGate
DUQUESNE 74, WINTHROP 57
Percentages: FG .375, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Lane 3-8, Harrison 1-2, McMahon 1-5, McKelvy 0-1, Fleming 0-2, Hightower 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Lane 2, Harrison, Moore, Talford). Turnovers: 14 (Harrison 4, Hightower 4, Fleming 3, Lane, Talford, Whiteside). Steals: 2 (Harrison, McKelvy).
SFGate
NORTHEASTERN 73, DAVIDSON 70
Percentages: FG .475, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Turner 3-4, McClintock 2-2, Telfort 2-4, King 1-2, Stucke 1-3, Pridgen 0-1, Troutman 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Telfort). Turnovers: 16 (Telfort 5, McClintock 3, Nwagha 3, Cormier, King, Pridgen, Troutman, Woods). Steals: 5 (Doherty, King,...
SFGate
DRAKE 124, ST. AMBROSE 48
Percentages: FG .284, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 2-21, .095 (Burgert 1-3, Morrissey 1-4, Jones 0-1, Mason 0-1, Moeller 0-1, Wills 0-1, Farrell 0-2, Spriggs 0-2, Steiner 0-2, White 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Moeller). Turnovers: 15 (Spriggs 3, White 3, Jones 2, Mason 2, Morrissey...
SFGate
Penn St. 79, Cornell 48
CORNELL (6-6) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 27.869, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (McNicholas 3-10, Mulroy 1-4, Garcia-Martinez 1-2, Knee 1-3, Ingram 0-1, Beam 0-6) Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 28 (McNicholas 8, Ingram 5, Pape 4, Beam 3, Mulroy 3, Hovis 2, Parker-Hall 2, Knee...
SFGate
Kansas St. 77, Morgan St. 46
MORGAN ST. (7-5) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 31.034, FT .563. 3-Point Goals: 1-17, .059 (Henson 1-7, Addison 0-2, Shepherd 0-1, Jones 0-2, S.Johnson 0-1, G.Johnson 0-2, Oduah 0-1, Black 0-1) Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 15 (Shepherd 6, Henson 3, Jones 2, Addison 1, G.Johnson 1,...
Bay Area student-athlete dies in snowstorm
"Bryant always put others before him and made sure everyone felt included."
Utah Utes football: 2023 recruiting class (+live updates, video)
A breakdown of the Utah Utes football program’s 2023 recruiting class.
Comments / 0