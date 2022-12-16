ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Chuck Schumer Explains How Nancy Pelosi Handled Donald Trump for Four Years

By William Vaillancourt
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CPLPl_0jkQTW8h00
CNN

After more than three decades as colleagues in Congress, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) sat down Thursday for their first joint interview, during which Schumer summed up how the outgoing Democratic House leader managed to deal with four years of Donald Trump being head of the executive branch: “She raised five children.”

Speaking to CNN’s Jamie Gangel over lunch at a Chinese restaurant, the pair were asked about seminal if not confrontational events in Pelosi’s relationship with the ex-president, for instance her tearing up his State of the Union speech in February 2020.

“Looking back at those moments, what was going through your mind?” Gangel asked both of them.

“I said, ‘He doesn’t stand a chance,’” Schumer replied. “I tell people [that] Nancy instinctively knew how to handle Trump, because for her first, you know, 35, 40 years of life, she raised five children, and she knew how to deal with children. And that’s what helped her deal with Trump, because he ultimately was a child.”

Pelosi, now a grandmother of nine, laughed. She said her approach was different from that of her friend, in part because Schumer, like Trump, is a New Yorker. “They spoke their own kind of—they understood each other.”

After addressing their response to Trump’s supporters storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, the pair were asked about Trump’s campaign for president, and about the man personally.

“The American people have gotten wise to him. It took a little while, but they did,” Schumer said, explaining why he doesn’t see a second term in Trump’s future. Pelosi, over a plate of dumplings, chimed in: “I don’t think that we should talk about him while we’re eating.”

Gangel then asked Pelosi to elaborate on a prior quote in which she called Trump “insane.”

“I think there is a need for an intervention there by his family or somebody,” the congresswoman replied matter-of-factly. “I don’t think he’s on the level, no.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 7

Related
The Independent

Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached

Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
RadarOnline

'This Is A F—ing Nightmare!' Donald Trump's Team Scrambling After Former President's Controversial Dinner With White Nationalist Nick Fuentes

A member of Donald Trump's team is calling the former president's dinner with Kanye West and renowned white nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes a "f—ing nightmare" as they scramble to run damage control for his 2024 campaign.The source, who served as a longtime advisor to the embattled politician, chose to remain anonymous to avoid angering him or being thought of as "disloyal," but still noted that they believed the meeting could easily spell disaster for Trump's immediate future in politics. "If people are looking at [Florida Gov. Ron] DeSantis to run against Trump, here’s another reason why," they...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds

At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Eric Trump claims draft-dodging father ‘fought for this country’ and compares him to Tom Brady

Donald Trump’s middle son Eric Trump has claimed that the ex-president, who escaped service in the Vietnam War after a doctor claimed he suffered from bone spurs, somehow “fought” for the US despite never spending a single day in uniform.The Trump Organization executive made the outrageous claim in a video posted to social media by attorney Ron Fillipowski. Eric Trump tells an interviewer who is shown speaking to him remotely: “My father fought for this country. Tom Brady always fought and played for his team.”Continuing, Mr Trump adds that his father is “playing for Team America”.The twice-impeached ex-president and...
Salon

Kari Lake goes out with a whimper: She couldn't galvanize Trump's Jan. 6 army

In the end, the Big Lie 2.0 went out with a whimper, instead of the bang Donald Trump and his acolytes were clearly anticipating. For months, Trump-loyal Republican candidates for state and local offices — often those hand-picked by Trump himself — recycled his false claims that a secret cabal of Democrats had secretly created a system to "steal" elections from Republicans. Not only did MAGA superfans like Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake argue that Joe Biden had somehow stolen the 2020 from Trump, they repeatedly suggested that, should they lose in 2022, that should be presumed illegitimate as well.
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC News

Why Donald Trump is not fearing a Justice Department indictment

The U.S. House’s Jan. 6 committee has performed its task with a dignity that verges on parody. Their solemnity was justified; an investigation into a violent ambush of elected officials at the U.S. Capitol wouldn’t play right with a laugh track. At the same time, such seriousness could also come off at times as a precious lack of self-awareness: Couldn’t they have at least acknowledged, just once, that the machinery of traditional politics, mainstream media and the law has separately and in concert been trying for years to encumber former President Donald Trump with but a single meaningful consequence for a myriad of things (financial corruption, sexual assault — hey, remember he was impeached, twice!) and so far have failed?
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Why Russia Is Terrified of This New U.S. Weapons Delivery

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky flew to Washington DC to meet U.S. President Joe Biden and address a joint session of Congress Wednesday. The visit is to announce another tranche of aid to his country, but overwhelming focus from American and Russian commentators alike is the announcement that the U.S. will supply PATRIOT air defense missiles to Ukraine.The PATRIOT donation had been rumored for a few weeks, and there is no shortage of speculation about how useful it will be. Reports talking about how it will perform in Ukraine either oversell its capabilities or undersell its value to Ukraine. Proponents argue...
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
130K+
Followers
37K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy