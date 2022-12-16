ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Look out: County employee impersonator attempting to enter homes

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Gwinnett County residents may benefit from being extra vigilant this holiday season. The Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources has received multiple reports of an imposter claiming to work for the county lab attempting to enter homes. People say the suspect was offering to collect free lead...
FBI warns about 'pig butchering' scams, what are they?

ATLANTA - The FBI's Atlanta office is warning residents about a spike in scams during the holiday season. Federal law enforcement officials predict an increase in romance and investment scams this year due, in part, to a rise in "Pig Butchering." The scam is named after the practice of fattening a pig for slaughter. In this case, scammers build a relationship with a victim online before convincing them to send money or invest in high yield crypto-currency accounts.
Thieves steal entire ATM from Atlanta food mart, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for suspects who stole an entire ATM from a local business early Tuesday morning. APD officials say at around 4:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business alarm at the EZ Shop Food Mart, which is located on the 2000 block of Sylvan Road.
String of burglaries in, around gated community shake up Milton residents

MILTON, Ga. - Milton police are investigating four home burglaries in two neighborhoods within one gated community. While there is ring door cam video of what neighbors believe to be the suspects, police have not confirmed the people in those videos are connected to the burglaries. On Friday, Dec. 16,...
Cobb County man wanted in rideshare app insurance fraud

MARIETTA, Ga. - The Office Of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner is searching for a Cobb County man wanted in connection to a case of insurance fraud involving the popular rideshare service "Lyft". Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced on Wednesday that 26-year-old Daronte Powell of Marietta...
Spalding County officials search for red truck linked to crime

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - The Spalding County Sheriff's Office has issued an announcement as the search for a red truck they say was involved in a November crime continues. On Nov. 20 around 12:49 a.m., authorities said an older Dodge truck with a discolored front bumper was used in a theft of an enclosed trailer from Dixie Amusement located at 2930 North Expressway.
DeKalb County jail detention officer terminated, arrested

DECATUR, Ga. - Just moments after being terminated from his job, a DeKalb County jail detention officer learned he was also being arrested on shoplifting charges. Jason Sidberry, 38, of Lawrenceville held his job with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office since March. On Tuesday, he was fired for violation of the law and arrested on the job by the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office.
Man wanted for burglarizing Buckhead home, firing shots

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are working to identify a man who fired shots into a home, broke in and left on foot. Atlanta police said the burglary happened on Dec. 5 in northwest Atlanta. Police shared surveillance video of a man leaving the home on Albemarle Drive. Police said an...
Store clerk, manager arrested for selling 'gas station heroin,' Peachtree City police say

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - A Peachtree City store clerk and a manager are under arrest after selling a drug that was supposed to be taken off the shelves last summer. Tianeptine, sometimes known as "gas station heroin," has caused growing concern in Georgia. The Georgia Legislature passed a law that took effect in July making it a Schedule I controlled substance and any product with Tianeptine was supposed to be removed from store shelves.
