fox5atlanta.com
Look out: County employee impersonator attempting to enter homes
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Gwinnett County residents may benefit from being extra vigilant this holiday season. The Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources has received multiple reports of an imposter claiming to work for the county lab attempting to enter homes. People say the suspect was offering to collect free lead...
Employees, patrons remember manager killed at popular Stone Mountain tavern
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - A small memorial is growing in honor of the man police say was shot and killed outside a bar in Stone Mountain on Monday evening. Police have arrested the shooter. Flowers, candles, and photos of the 39-year-old Jerome Johnson are the first thing patrons saw walking...
Peachtree City Walmart partially reopens months after fire
It's been four months since flames burned out of control inside a Peachtree City Walmart. Today the doors will open for shoppers to fill the aisles once again.
FBI warns about 'pig butchering' scams, what are they?
ATLANTA - The FBI's Atlanta office is warning residents about a spike in scams during the holiday season. Federal law enforcement officials predict an increase in romance and investment scams this year due, in part, to a rise in "Pig Butchering." The scam is named after the practice of fattening a pig for slaughter. In this case, scammers build a relationship with a victim online before convincing them to send money or invest in high yield crypto-currency accounts.
Thieves steal entire ATM from Atlanta food mart, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for suspects who stole an entire ATM from a local business early Tuesday morning. APD officials say at around 4:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business alarm at the EZ Shop Food Mart, which is located on the 2000 block of Sylvan Road.
String of burglaries in, around gated community shake up Milton residents
MILTON, Ga. - Milton police are investigating four home burglaries in two neighborhoods within one gated community. While there is ring door cam video of what neighbors believe to be the suspects, police have not confirmed the people in those videos are connected to the burglaries. On Friday, Dec. 16,...
Cobb County man wanted in rideshare app insurance fraud
MARIETTA, Ga. - The Office Of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner is searching for a Cobb County man wanted in connection to a case of insurance fraud involving the popular rideshare service "Lyft". Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced on Wednesday that 26-year-old Daronte Powell of Marietta...
Spalding County officials search for red truck linked to crime
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - The Spalding County Sheriff's Office has issued an announcement as the search for a red truck they say was involved in a November crime continues. On Nov. 20 around 12:49 a.m., authorities said an older Dodge truck with a discolored front bumper was used in a theft of an enclosed trailer from Dixie Amusement located at 2930 North Expressway.
DeKalb County jail detention officer terminated, arrested
DECATUR, Ga. - Just moments after being terminated from his job, a DeKalb County jail detention officer learned he was also being arrested on shoplifting charges. Jason Sidberry, 38, of Lawrenceville held his job with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office since March. On Tuesday, he was fired for violation of the law and arrested on the job by the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office.
Still no answers months after fatal Southpark Boulevard hit-and-run
COVINGTON, Ga. - Valerie Grier says she's stuck in July. That was the month her beloved daughter was killed in a hit-and-run after walking out of a job interview on South Park Boulevard. Now, for the first time since her daughter's fatal hit-and-run, she says she has words for the...
Alleged Make American Slime Again creator Miles Farley appears in court for Fulton County RICO case
Attorney for Make American Slime again creator argues with state during Fulton County RICO case. An attorney for Miles Farley, the alleged creator of clothing brand Make America Slime Again, or MASA. Is charged with murder in an indictment that includes Young Thug and other alleged associates of Young Slime Life or YSL.
Man wanted for burglarizing Buckhead home, firing shots
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are working to identify a man who fired shots into a home, broke in and left on foot. Atlanta police said the burglary happened on Dec. 5 in northwest Atlanta. Police shared surveillance video of a man leaving the home on Albemarle Drive. Police said an...
Do you recognize him? Unidentified man checked into Grady Memorial Hospital
ATLANTA - Grady Social Services needs help identifying a patient and hopes you may be of assistance. A black male was admitted to Grady Memorial Hospital on Dec. 10 after being found unresponsive under a loading dock in Atlanta. Authorities said he weighed about 145 pounds, had no tattoos or...
Store clerk, manager arrested for selling 'gas station heroin,' Peachtree City police say
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - A Peachtree City store clerk and a manager are under arrest after selling a drug that was supposed to be taken off the shelves last summer. Tianeptine, sometimes known as "gas station heroin," has caused growing concern in Georgia. The Georgia Legislature passed a law that took effect in July making it a Schedule I controlled substance and any product with Tianeptine was supposed to be removed from store shelves.
4 families left homeless after College Park apartment fire days before Christmas
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - Four families have been displaced following an apartment fire in College Park just days before Christmas. The fire marshal says investigators are trying to determine what caused the blaze that left two families with only the clothes on their backs. "There was a lot of smoke...
Fulton County Jail inmates transferred to Atlanta City Jail due to overcrowding
ATLANTA - The long talked about transfer of inmates from the overcrowded Fulton County Jail to the Atlanta City Jail has started. The first wave, all women, moved Sunday with heightened security. Atlanta City Council members were briefed on Sunday about the contract signed between Sheriff Pat Labat and Mayor...
Pet of the Day from the Gainesville Humane Society
Bruce is an old soul who loves to cuddle up and relax after a nice long walk. He prefers his independence but he'd be happy with a furry sibling.
Atlanta police release 911 call in Continental Colony Parkway fatal shooting
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have released the full 911 call in which dispatchers learned about the Dec. 17 shooting at an apartment complex along Continental Colony Parkway in southwest Atlanta. During the call, a female can be heard frantically telling a dispatcher that a teen male had just been shot...
Security officer helps two children escape fire after deadly Tara Blvd. crash
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A fiery crash in Clayton County over the weekend left one person dead and 10 others seriously injured. Two of the victims in that crash were children and several bystanders on scene helped get them to safety. "What I saw was people needed help," security officer...
Milton residents shaken up over gated community break-ins
Milton police say there were two home break-ins on one street and an attempted burglary on another. They're still working to determine if they are related. Residents are feeling uneasy about the entire situation.
