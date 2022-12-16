Read full article on original website
Little Rock mayor names interim chief as permanent chief of LRPD
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. has named interim chief Heath Helton as the permanent chief of LRPD. Mayor Scott made the announcement in a press conference held at Little Rock City Hall. A news release said that Helton will assume the permanent role effective...
Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced additional appointments to her senior staff
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the governor-elect has announced her appointments to her senior staff. "I am excited to add two highly qualified and exceptional women to our growing team," said Sanders."Alexa is a strong, talented communicator who served alongside me at the White House and Mary Ashleigh brings a servant’s heart with an eye for detail to assist my family and me in the Governor’s Mansion. Both are tremendous additions to our team who will help me effectively lead our state and serve our people."
AG Rutledge files lawsuit against Saline County couple posing as home improvement company
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has filed a lawsuit against an Arkansas couple who conducts business as local landscaping companies. Paron residents Stephen Rast, and his wife, Taylor Wells, were involved in the lawsuit alleging the two required down payments for home improvement projects, remodeling or landscaping, yet failed to complete the promised work and rarely even began the work.
U.S. Army Pine Bluff Arsenal say residents should not be alarmed if they hear or see this
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The U.S. Army Pine Bluff announced on Monday that residents in Pine Bluff should not be worried if they see smoke or hear any noise coming from the installation. The installation will be going on from Tuesday, Dec. 20 until Thursday, Dec. 22. The Arsenal's...
Arkansas veteran who paid $285,000 for home renovations fires contractor after three years
LONOKE (KATV) — The U.S. Air Force Veteran who contacted Seven On Your Side for help back in February 2022 has fired the contractor she hired nearly three years later. Alane Garlisi hired Craig Wilson, the owner of CRG Construction, back in March of 2020 and paid him $285,000 for a home renovation in Lonoke.
Hot Spring County Jail temporarily closed due to problems with staffing
MALVERN (KATV) — The Hot Spring County Jail is temporarily closed and has had to relocate its inmates due to problems with staffing. New sheriff-elect Scott Finkbeiner said they have had this problem since the recent walkout of staff members. "Whenever they walked out we didn't have enough people...
Pulaski County Special School District Bus involved in crash; No injuries reported
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Officials with the Pulaski County Special School district confirmed Monday that a bus was involved in an accident on State highway 367. The Arkansas Department of Transportation tweeted that the accident happened south of Little Rock at Grinde Rd. No injuries were reported and all...
North Little Rock double homicide has residents in the neighborhood speaking out
NORTH LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A double homicide in North Little Rock took place Monday evening, Dec. 19th at the 800th block of East 16th Street and has residents in that area speaking out. As of Tuesday afternoon, police have not released the names of the victims due to...
Greater Archview Baptist Church, LRPD gives toys to over 140 kids
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Greater Archview Baptist Church in conjunction with CityServe and the Little Rock Police Department came together to give toys to over 140 children in the community. Their appreciation from families was cherished. Chief Photographer Marcus Mcdonald captured the event in action.
Lift Against Leukemia sponsors toddler battling AML blood cancer
Little Rock (KATV) — Local non-profit Lift Against Leukemia held its fourth lift to raise funds and spread awareness of those affected by cancer. The Lift Against Leukemia is held to honor the legacy of Arkansan Blake Wilson who passed from Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Each year they sponsor a...
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Dec. 11 - 17:. 1. Arkansas hunters duped into leasing hunting land privately, but it wasn't private. LONDON, Ark. (KATV) — Arkansas hunters are being duped into leasing land privately,...
Small craft advisory has been lifted for the Arkansas River
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Monday they are lifting the small craft advisory for the Arkansas River. USACE said a small craft advisory is posted when flows reach 70,000 cubic feet per second. Due to the flows receding the USACE officials are wanting...
Conway police caught the Grinch stealing at Jim Stone Elementary
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Conway Police Department announced on their Twitter page that they have arrested the Grinch. According to the police the Grinch was sneaking around Jim Stone Elementary stealing things that did not belong to him. The Grinch even tried to steal their Christmas tree. SRO...
American Red Cross offers safety tips to help prepare Arkansans for winter weather
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas want to share safety tips before the winter weather comes in. Red Cross said they have coordinated with local emergency management officials and partners in the preparation of the community needs. According to the National Weather Service,...
Emergency shelters opening up around Little Rock to prepare for winter weather
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Due to the expectation of very low temperatures coming in on Thursday, there have been several locations announce their emergency shelters in Little Rock as well as nearby. The city of Little Rock announced they will be opening an emergency shelter at the East Little...
Benton police are seeking a suspect who fraudulently purchased over $2,700 of merchandise
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department is asking the public to help identify a man who has used stolen credit card information to purchase $2,700 worth of merchandise from Home Depot. According to police, the man in both pictures is the same but the pictures are taken...
Gasbuddy reports low gas price averages for Little Rock heading into the holidays
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The average gas prices in Little Rock are continuing to drop as many get ready to travel for the holidays. According to a survey conducted by Gasbuddy of 334 gas stations in Little Rock, the average price of gasoline has fallen 6.9 cents in the last week averaging $2.64 a gallon as of Monday.
2 teens arrested and charged with capital murder in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Updated at 2:25 p.m.:. The city of Little Rock has released more information on the two teenagers that have been charged with capital murder. Little Rock police officers responded to 2 Torey Pines Drive due to a call about shots being fired. According to the...
'Wasn't an accident:' family and friends of Jesse Burk speak out on his murder
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are still investigating the murder of 31-year-old Jesse Burk. (PINE BLUFF) KATV — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are still investigating the murder of 31-year-old Jesse Burk. Officials with the department said on November 1 they found a dead body near Old Warren Rd and Gibbins Rd. JCSO said it wasn't until earlier this month that Jesse was identified and his death ruled a homicide.
Police make 2 arrests in the January Meriwether Park homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As the LRPD rounds out its 2022 law enforcement year, detectives have secured the arrest of two men that were involved in an early January homicide. 21-year-old Jadon Shackleford was the victim who died in the Meriwether Park homicide on Jan. 9 after succumbing to gunshot injuries.
