Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced additional appointments to her senior staff

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the governor-elect has announced her appointments to her senior staff. "I am excited to add two highly qualified and exceptional women to our growing team," said Sanders."Alexa is a strong, talented communicator who served alongside me at the White House and Mary Ashleigh brings a servant’s heart with an eye for detail to assist my family and me in the Governor’s Mansion. Both are tremendous additions to our team who will help me effectively lead our state and serve our people."
AG Rutledge files lawsuit against Saline County couple posing as home improvement company

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has filed a lawsuit against an Arkansas couple who conducts business as local landscaping companies. Paron residents Stephen Rast, and his wife, Taylor Wells, were involved in the lawsuit alleging the two required down payments for home improvement projects, remodeling or landscaping, yet failed to complete the promised work and rarely even began the work.
Greater Archview Baptist Church, LRPD gives toys to over 140 kids

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Greater Archview Baptist Church in conjunction with CityServe and the Little Rock Police Department came together to give toys to over 140 children in the community. Their appreciation from families was cherished. Chief Photographer Marcus Mcdonald captured the event in action.
Lift Against Leukemia sponsors toddler battling AML blood cancer

Little Rock (KATV) — Local non-profit Lift Against Leukemia held its fourth lift to raise funds and spread awareness of those affected by cancer. The Lift Against Leukemia is held to honor the legacy of Arkansan Blake Wilson who passed from Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Each year they sponsor a...
Small craft advisory has been lifted for the Arkansas River

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Monday they are lifting the small craft advisory for the Arkansas River. USACE said a small craft advisory is posted when flows reach 70,000 cubic feet per second. Due to the flows receding the USACE officials are wanting...
Conway police caught the Grinch stealing at Jim Stone Elementary

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Conway Police Department announced on their Twitter page that they have arrested the Grinch. According to the police the Grinch was sneaking around Jim Stone Elementary stealing things that did not belong to him. The Grinch even tried to steal their Christmas tree. SRO...
2 teens arrested and charged with capital murder in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Updated at 2:25 p.m.:. The city of Little Rock has released more information on the two teenagers that have been charged with capital murder. Little Rock police officers responded to 2 Torey Pines Drive due to a call about shots being fired. According to the...
'Wasn't an accident:' family and friends of Jesse Burk speak out on his murder

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are still investigating the murder of 31-year-old Jesse Burk. (PINE BLUFF) KATV — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are still investigating the murder of 31-year-old Jesse Burk. Officials with the department said on November 1 they found a dead body near Old Warren Rd and Gibbins Rd. JCSO said it wasn't until earlier this month that Jesse was identified and his death ruled a homicide.
Police make 2 arrests in the January Meriwether Park homicide

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As the LRPD rounds out its 2022 law enforcement year, detectives have secured the arrest of two men that were involved in an early January homicide. 21-year-old Jadon Shackleford was the victim who died in the Meriwether Park homicide on Jan. 9 after succumbing to gunshot injuries.
