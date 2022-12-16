Republic School District will ask voters in April to approve a $47 million no-tax levy increase bond issue for new school

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 1914 Holland Building in Missouri began with a settler from Tennessee to a family banking operation in SpringfieldCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The 1916 construction of the historic Edward M. and Della C. Wilhoit house in Springfield, MissouriCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
An old college building built around 1906 in Springfield, Missouri was reimagined into office space and apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in MissouriTravel MavenSpringfield, MO
Award-winning food chain opening new Missouri location this weekKristen WaltersSpringfield, MO
Some Greene County schools beginning to close for Thursday
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — As severe winter weather approaches the Ozarks, schools are announcing that they will be closed Thursday, Dec. 22. So far, the school systems that have announced that they will be closed include: You can stay up to date on school closures on the Ozarks First School Closings page. This article will […]
KYTV
Missouri Department of Natural Resources searches for fuel leak in Aurora sewer system
AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - Residents in Aurora may finally get a little relief after they say they’ve been smelling gasoline for months. They live around an MFA station where state investigators are digging for answers. They know there’s a gas leak but not where it is. Charlie Lucero,...
KYTV
Dogs attack students, teachers on the playground of Willard, Mo. school
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Willard School District leaders say neighborhood dogs attacked students and teachers during recess on the school’s playground. The incident happened Tuesday around midday at Willard Intermediate South, located at 630 South Miller Avenue. School leaders say the dogs injured several students and teachers. Paramedics treated those injured.
koamnewsnow.com
Cannabis company expands services in Carthage
CARTHAGE, Mo. - A dispensary In Carthage, Missouri today broke ground on a new building location. Blue Sage Cannabis Company, along with city officials and the Carthage Chamber of Commerce celebrated the ground breaking together. Officials with Blue Sage Cannabis Co. say the new location is at 2929 The Loop,...
KYTV
Officials: MFA fuel spill leaked into nearby sewer line in Aurora, Mo.; crews working to find the path
AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - Officials with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources are investigating a fuel spill at an MFA gas station in Aurora. The fuel spill occurred last week, but crews have been working all weekend to clean up the area and investigate. Wendell Hall, a state on-scene coordinator...
KYTV
Federal judge sentences 3 for a scheme in the Ozarks to transport stolen catalytic converters
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Three Rogersville, Mo., and Springfield, Mo., men have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. “These three defendants were the ringleaders of...
KYTV
Springfield’s Musgrave Foundation, Community Foundation of the Ozarks award 38 nonprofits $350,000 in grants
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On behalf of the Jeannette L. Musgrave Foundation, the Community Foundation of the Ozarks awarded $350,000 to 38 nonprofit agencies. The grants continue a legacy of support for Springfield-area causes established by the late Mrs. Musgrave. The Musgrave Foundation, established in 1983, is a private charitable foundation managed by U.S. Bank Wealth Management. The Community Foundation of the Ozarks took over grantmaking services for the foundation in 2020 following the death of Jerry Redfern, the foundation’s longtime manager.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson Alderman announces mayoral run
A Branson alderman who has been serving for less than a year has announced he is looking to move to a bigger seat. Chuck Rodriguez filed the paperwork to run for mayor. A press statement sent to the Branson Tri-Lakes News said Rodriguez plans to focus on bringing “honesty, transparency, and respect for all Board members” to the Board of Aldermen.
Three from Greene County sentenced for moving thousands of stolen catalytic converters
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Three men from Rogersville and Springfield have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in transporting tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. Evan Marshall, 25, of Rogersville, Cody Ryder, 31, of Springfield, and Camren Joseph Davis, 25, of Rogersville, was sentenced on […]
koamnewsnow.com
Missouri men sentenced for scheming to steal catalytic converters in multi-million dollar operation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Three Rogersville, Mo., and Springfield, Mo., men have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. The following suspects were sentenced by U.S. District Judge...
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted in Greene County on forgery charge
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is a woman charged with forgery. 51-year-old Christina Marie Allen is wanted in Greene County. Court records show Allen has previously lived in Springfield. Investigators say she also has connections in the Marionville area. Allen has hearts tattooed on her...
Dog attack at Willard school leaves students injured
UPDATE: According to Willard Public Schools Public Information Officer Heather Harman-Michael, the dogs tested negative for rabies. WILLARD, Mo. – Willard Intermediate School reported Tuesday, December 20, that several students and teachers were injured after neighborhood dogs got into the playground during recess and attacked. The Willard Public Schools Public Information Officer Heather Harman-Michael said […]
OSHA fines Silver Dollar City over $14,000 after park employee death
BRANSON, Mo.- The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is fining Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri, after a park employee died in the park earlier this year. Silver Dollar City said in a news release that the employee had worked in maintenance and construction for the park since 2017. The penalty is $14,502 for the […]
This Is The Biggest House In Missouri
It was built to withstand bombs and the most severe tornados.
KYTV
Springfield crews prepare for winter blast
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The first storm of the season to hit the Ozarks could be colder than it has been in more than three decades. Being prepared is key to staying safe during the arctic blast expected to hit Thursday. It’s the reason Springfield city leaders gathered Tuesday. They’re...
933kwto.com
Local Leaders Update Community on Thursday’s Winter Storm
City officials updated the community Tuesday on preparations ahead of the winter storm expected to hit the Ozarks Thursday. Representatives of the following entities were present. City of Springfield. Springfield Fire Department. Springfield City Utilities. National Weather Service. Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management. Community Partnership of the Ozarks.
KTTS
Former Branson Police Sergeant Named Forsyth Police Chief
(KTTS News) — A former Branson Police sergeant who resigned after he was suspended has been hired as the police chief in Forsyth. The Board of Aldermen voted three to one to hire Pat Gray. He takes over for former Police Chief David Forrest, who resigned in October. Gray...
KYTV
Police investigate artillery shell found at Branson, Mo. wilderness park
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson Police Department is investigating an artillery shell found in a wilderness area. Officers responded on Wednesday to the Lakeside Forest Wildnerness Area on 412 Owen Lane off of 76 Country Boulevard. Investigators believe the shell is from World War I. Investigators say out of...
KYTV
SILVER ADVISORY: Webster County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Webster County Sheriff’s Department issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing woman. Prem Kuar Prasad, 65, disappeared from an area near Elm Branch Road on Friday (December 16) morning. Investigators say she suffers from a mental illness. Prasad is believed to be on...
KYTV
Smart Chicken donates 7,300 pounds of chicken to Ozarks Food Harvest
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Thanks to Smart Chicken’s 20th annual Smart Giving Holiday Challenge campaign, Ozarks Food Harvest will receive more than 7,300 pounds of chicken this holiday season. The Ozarks Harvest Food Bank will distribute the chicken to its network of 270 community and faith-based charities...
