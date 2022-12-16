Republic School District will ask voters in April to approve a $47 million no-tax levy increase bond issue for new school

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On behalf of the Jeannette L. Musgrave Foundation, the Community Foundation of the Ozarks awarded $350,000 to 38 nonprofit agencies. The grants continue a legacy of support for Springfield-area causes established by the late Mrs. Musgrave. The Musgrave Foundation, established in 1983, is a private charitable foundation managed by U.S. Bank Wealth Management. The Community Foundation of the Ozarks took over grantmaking services for the foundation in 2020 following the death of Jerry Redfern, the foundation’s longtime manager.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO