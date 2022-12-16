ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Gamenight: Sabres lead Avs 3-0

By Kyle Powell
WGR550
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D8INV_0jkQQ10200

The Buffalo Sabres are in Colorado visiting the Avalanche on Thursday night, looking to ride the high that was their six-goal third period against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday.

The Sabres got off and running in the first period of play, and opened the scoring inside the first 60-seconds. White-hot Tage Thompson struck again as his goal-scoring binge continued with his 24th of the season.

Thompson trails only Connor McDavid in goal-scoring in the entire NHL.

Later on with around seven-minutes gone in the frame, Alex Tuch netted his 15th of 2022-23 with a nifty tuck on a Sabres powerplay.

Late in the second period, what was a two-goal Sabres edge became three when Rasmus Dahlin wired an impressive shot bar-down off the Avalanche crossbar.

It was the defenseman's 10th goal of the campaign.

Check back throughout the night for updates.

GAME SUMMARY:

Goal Summary:

First Period:
BUF: 0:54 - Tage Thompson (24) (Casey Mittelstadt, Kale Clague); 7:08 - Alex Tuch (15) PPG (Rasmus Dahlin, Tage Thompson)
COL: NONE

Second Period:
BUF: 17:11 - Rasmus Dahlin (10) (Tyson Jost, Victor Olofsson)
COL: NONE

Third Period:
BUF:
COL:

Penalty Summary:

First Period:
BUF: 1:04 - Casey Fitzgerald (High-sticking - 2 min.)
COL: 6:09 - Team (Too many men on the ice - 2 min.)

Second Period:
BUF: 12:42 - Vinnie Hinostroza (Interference - 2 min.)
COL: 0:55 - Cale Makar (Hooking - 2 min.)

Third Period:
BUF:
COL:

STATS OF THE GAME:

Losi and Gangi Three Stars of the Game:
1.)
2.)
3.)

What's Next:
The blue and gold head to Tempe, Arizona to take on the Coyotes on Saturday night, Dec. 17. Puck drop inside Mullett Arena is set for 9 p.m. EST, and pregame with Brian Koziol starts at 8 p.m. EST on the flagship of the Buffalo Sabres - WGR Sports Radio 550.

Comments / 0

 

WGR550

Luukkonen steals a win for the Sabres in Vegas

Luukkonen stood on his head, especially in the third period when his team hung him out once again. It was the same thing as in Colorado. Buffalo went into the third up 3-0 and let their goalie make save after save, 21 of them to be exact.
BUFFALO, NY
WGR550

Mitch Morse remains in concussion protocol

Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse remains in the league’s concussion protocol and didn’t practice again on Wednesday as the team continued preparations to play the Chicago Bears just outside the ADPRO Sports Training Center in Orchard Park.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
WGR550

WGR550

Buffalo, NY
