Gamenight: Sabres lead Avs 3-0

The Buffalo Sabres are in Colorado visiting the Avalanche on Thursday night, looking to ride the high that was their six-goal third period against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday.

The Sabres got off and running in the first period of play, and opened the scoring inside the first 60-seconds. White-hot Tage Thompson struck again as his goal-scoring binge continued with his 24th of the season.

Thompson trails only Connor McDavid in goal-scoring in the entire NHL.

Later on with around seven-minutes gone in the frame, Alex Tuch netted his 15th of 2022-23 with a nifty tuck on a Sabres powerplay.

Late in the second period, what was a two-goal Sabres edge became three when Rasmus Dahlin wired an impressive shot bar-down off the Avalanche crossbar.

It was the defenseman's 10th goal of the campaign.

Check back throughout the night for updates.

GAME SUMMARY:

Goal Summary:

First Period:

BUF: 0:54 - Tage Thompson (24) (Casey Mittelstadt, Kale Clague); 7:08 - Alex Tuch (15) PPG (Rasmus Dahlin, Tage Thompson)

COL: NONE

Second Period:

BUF: 17:11 - Rasmus Dahlin (10) (Tyson Jost, Victor Olofsson)

COL: NONE

Third Period:

BUF:

COL:

Penalty Summary:

First Period:

BUF: 1:04 - Casey Fitzgerald (High-sticking - 2 min.)

COL: 6:09 - Team (Too many men on the ice - 2 min.)

Second Period:

BUF: 12:42 - Vinnie Hinostroza (Interference - 2 min.)

COL: 0:55 - Cale Makar (Hooking - 2 min.)

Third Period:

BUF:

COL:

STATS OF THE GAME:

Losi and Gangi Three Stars of the Game:

1.)

2.)

3.)

What's Next:

The blue and gold head to Tempe, Arizona to take on the Coyotes on Saturday night, Dec. 17. Puck drop inside Mullett Arena is set for 9 p.m. EST, and pregame with Brian Koziol starts at 8 p.m. EST on the flagship of the Buffalo Sabres - WGR Sports Radio 550.