Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 16:58:00 HAST Expires: 2022-12-19 20:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 2 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN HAWAII THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY HAWAII THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF KONA. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH MEANS CONDITIONS ARE FAVORABLE FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS IN AND CLOSE TO THE WATCH AREA. PERSONS IN THESE AREAS SHOULD BE ON THE LOOKOUT FOR THREATENING WEATHER CONDITIONS AND LISTEN FOR LATER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS. SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCE DAMAGING WINDS OF 58 MPH OR HIGHER OR DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THE SIZE OF QUARTERS OF LARGER.
Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Woodruff by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 15:05:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-22 15:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Jackson; Woodruff The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Arkansas Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cache River Near Patterson. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Pastureland and cropland not protected by levees in Jackson and Woodruff counties affected. Water is over portions of State Highway 37 and deep along the shoulders of State Highway 18 near Grubbs. Water over portions of Woodruff County Road 775 north of State Highway 260. At 10.5 feet, Water deep over Woodruff County Road 775 north of HWY 260, and intersection of HWY 37 and HWY 18 east of Grubbs. Water is encroaching on yards of homes on Pine Street in Patterson. Many acres of cropland, pastures, and timber flooded in Jackson and Woodruff counties. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:15 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 10.4 feet. - Forecast...The river crested at 10.5 feet Wednesday morning. The river will begin to fall to a stage of 9.7 feet by Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 12 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Crest Time Date Cache River Patterson 9.0 10.4 Wed 2 PM 10.4 10.2 9.9 ***CRESTED***
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Southern Westchester by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-23 08:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-23 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Southern Westchester COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 1 PM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...One to two and a half feet, locally three feet of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern Fairfield, Southern New Haven, Southern Middlesex and Southern New London Counties. In New York, Southern Westchester County. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 1 PM EST Friday. * COASTAL FLOOD IMPACTS...Widespread moderate to localized major flooding of vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline is becoming likely, with 1 to 2 1/2 feet, locally 3 ft, of inundation above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. This would result in numerous road closures and cause widespread flooding of low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns and homes/businesses with basements near the waterfront. A few buildings and homes near the waterfront could experience flooding. Vehicles parked in vulnerable areas near the waterfront will likely become flooded. Flooding could also extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays. * SHORELINE IMPACTS...3 to 5 ft breaking waves, particularly facing Central Long Island Sound, will result in beach erosion and erosion of dune structures. Wave splashover of dune structures and bulkheads is possible in spots, which would cause flooding of roadways and vulnerable structures behind protective structures and locally major inundation impacts. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The potential for locally major flooding on Friday morning will depend on the direction and strength of winds through the time of high tide. This will be refined over the next 24 hours. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. STAMFORD HARBOR AT STAMFORD CT MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 9.4 FT, MODERATE 11.0 FT, MAJOR 12.4 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 3.2 FT, MAJOR 4.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/10 PM 7.0/ 7.5 -0.9/-0.4 -0.2/ 0.2 1 NONE 22/10 AM 8.5/ 9.0 0.7/ 1.1 -0.2/ 0.2 1 NONE 22/10 PM 8.2/ 8.7 0.4/ 0.9 0.7/ 1.1 2 NONE 23/11 AM 11.4/11.9 3.6/ 4.1 2.5/ 3.0 2-3 MOD-MAJ BRIDGEPORT HARBOR AT BRIDGEPORT CT MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 8.9 FT, MODERATE 10.4 FT, MAJOR 11.4 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 3.1 FT, MAJOR 4.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/09 PM 6.2/ 6.8 -1.1/-0.6 -0.2/ 0.2 1 NONE 22/10 AM 7.7/ 8.2 0.4/ 0.9 -0.2/ 0.2 0 NONE 22/10 PM 7.2/ 7.7 -0.2/ 0.3 0.5/ 1.0 0 NONE 23/11 AM 10.4/10.9 3.1/ 3.6 2.3/ 2.8 2-4 MOD-MAJ NEW HAVEN HARBOR AT NEW HAVEN CT MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 8.6 FT, MODERATE 9.2 FT, MAJOR 10.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.9 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/09 PM 5.7/ 6.2 -1.0/-0.5 -0.2/ 0.2 1 NONE 22/10 AM 7.0/ 7.5 0.2/ 0.8 -0.3/ 0.2 1 NONE 22/10 PM 6.5/ 7.0 -0.2/ 0.2 0.4/ 0.9 2 NONE 23/11 AM 10.1/10.6 3.4/ 3.9 2.6/ 3.1 3-5 MOD-MAJ THAMES RIVER AT NEW LONDON CT MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 7.8 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.9 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 4.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/07 PM 2.3/ 2.8 -0.8/-0.2 0.2/ 0.7 1 NONE 22/08 AM 3.4/ 3.9 0.2/ 0.8 0.0/ 0.5 1 NONE 22/08 PM 2.7/ 3.2 -0.5/ 0.0 0.4/ 0.9 2 NONE 23/09 AM 6.0/ 6.5 2.8/ 3.4 2.6/ 3.1 3-5 MODERATE HUDSON RIVER AT PIERMONT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.4 FT, MODERATE 7.4 FT, MAJOR 8.4 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 3.4 FT, MAJOR 4.4 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/07 PM 3.1/ 3.6 -1.0/-0.5 0.1/ 0.6 0 NONE 22/08 AM 4.0/ 4.5 0.0/ 0.5 -0.2/ 0.3 0 NONE 22/08 PM 3.4/ 3.9 -0.7/-0.2 0.2/ 0.8 0 NONE 23/09 AM 6.2/ 6.8 2.2/ 2.7 2.0/ 2.5 0 MINOR LITTLE NECK BAY AT KINGS POINT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 10.0 FT, MODERATE 10.5 FT, MAJOR 13.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.2 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 5.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/09 PM 6.9/ 7.4 -1.0/-0.5 -0.3/ 0.2 1 NONE 22/10 AM 8.4/ 8.9 0.6/ 1.1 -0.3/ 0.2 1 NONE 22/10 PM 8.0/ 8.5 0.2/ 0.7 0.6/ 1.1 2 NONE 23/11 AM 11.1/11.6 3.2/ 3.7 2.3/ 2.8 0-1 MODERATE
Coastal Flood Watch issued for Eastern Essex, Eastern Union, Hudson by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-23 06:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-23 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Essex; Eastern Union; Hudson COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level possible in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Hudson, Eastern Essex and Eastern Union Counties. In New York, New York (Manhattan), Richmond (Staten Island) and Kings (Brooklyn) Counties. * WHEN...Friday morning. * IMPACTS...There is potential for widespread minor to moderate flooding of vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline, with up to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. This will result in numerous road closures and cause widespread flooding of low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns and homes/businesses with basements near the waterfront. Vehicles parked in vulnerable areas near the waterfront will likely become flooded. Flooding will also extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...How widespread the moderate flooding will be on Friday morning, will depend on the direction and strength of winds through the time of high tide. This will be refined over the next 24 hours. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. KILL VAN KULL AT BERGEN POINT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.2 FT, MODERATE 8.5 FT, MAJOR 9.6 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 4.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/07 PM 4.7/ 5.2 -0.9/-0.4 0.1/ 0.6 1 NONE 22/07 AM 6.0/ 6.5 0.5/ 1.0 -0.2/ 0.2 1 NONE 22/07 PM 5.4/ 5.9 -0.2/ 0.3 0.5/ 1.0 0-1 NONE 23/08 AM 8.7/ 9.2 3.2/ 3.7 2.2/ 2.7 0-1 MODERATE NEW YORK HARBOR AT THE BATTERY NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.2 FT, MODERATE 8.5 FT, MAJOR 9.6 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.1 FT, MODERATE 3.4 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/06 PM 4.2/ 4.7 -0.9/-0.4 0.1/ 0.6 1 NONE 22/07 AM 5.6/ 6.1 0.5/ 1.0 0.0/ 0.5 1 NONE 22/07 PM 5.1/ 5.6 0.0/ 0.5 0.7/ 1.1 1-2 NONE 23/07 AM 8.2/ 8.7 3.1/ 3.6 2.5/ 3.0 2 MIN-MOD GREAT KILLS HARBOR AT GREAT KILLS NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.2 FT, MODERATE 8.2 FT, MAJOR 9.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.8 FT, MAJOR 3.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/06 PM 4.6/ 5.1 -0.9/-0.4 0.1/ 0.6 1 NONE 22/06 AM 6.0/ 6.5 0.6/ 1.1 -0.2/ 0.3 1 NONE 22/07 PM 5.4/ 5.9 0.0/ 0.5 0.7/ 1.1 2 NONE 23/07 AM 8.5/ 9.0 3.1/ 3.6 2.2/ 2.7 3 MODERATE ROCKAWAY INLET NY NEAR FLOYD BENNETT FIELD NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.3 FT, MODERATE 8.3 FT, MAJOR 9.3 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/05 PM 4.6/ 5.1 -1.1/-0.6 0.2/ 0.7 1 NONE 22/06 AM 6.1/ 6.6 0.5/ 1.0 -0.2/ 0.3 1 NONE 22/07 PM 5.2/ 5.7 -0.3/ 0.2 0.5/ 1.0 2-3 NONE 23/07 AM 8.7/ 9.2 3.1/ 3.6 2.2/ 2.7 4-5 MODERATE JAMAICA BAY AT INWOOD NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.5 FT, MODERATE 8.2 FT, MAJOR 9.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/06 PM 5.1/ 5.6 -1.1/-0.7 0.1/ 0.6 0 NONE 22/07 AM 6.6/ 7.1 0.4/ 0.9 -0.2/ 0.3 0 NONE 22/07 PM 5.7/ 6.2 -0.6/-0.1 0.4/ 0.9 0 NONE 23/08 AM 8.9/ 9.4 2.7/ 3.2 1.9/ 2.3 0-1 MAJOR
Wind Advisory issued for Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-22 16:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood; Tusas Mountains Including Chama WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Sandia and Manzano Mountains including Edgewood, and Tusas Mountains Including Chama. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 4 PM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong crosswinds on area roadways.
Wind Chill Warning issued for Eastern Uinta Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-22 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Eastern Uinta Basin WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Eastern Uinta Basin. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to noon MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Flood Warning issued for Lowndes, Monroe by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 17:50:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-19 09:36:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Lowndes; Monroe The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen For the Buttahatchie River...including Aberdeen...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Flood water begins to cover Air Base Road located on the west bank of the river. Low-lying farmland near the river also begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:30 PM CST Sunday the stage was 13.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:30 PM CST Sunday was 15.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.9 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Harney County, Malheur County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-23 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Harney County; Malheur County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THURSDAY TO 5 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Snow accumulations under an inch in the southern part. * WHERE...Northern Harney County and Northern Malheur County. * WHEN...From 11 PM Thursday to 5 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Crawford by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-23 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Crawford WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM FRIDAY TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Multi-hazard winter storm with a combination of strong winds, very cold temperatures, snow, and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. Wind chills values could be as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...In Ohio, Cuyahoga and Geauga counties. In Pennsylvania, Crawford county. * WHEN...From 1 AM Friday to 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute and any holiday travel. Strong winds could cause tree damage. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A window of brief intense snowfall is expected with a cold front Thursday night into Friday. This front will bring a sharp temperature drop over a matter of a few hours, where temperatures above freezing will drop to the single digits by Friday afternoon. A flash freeze is possible with this occurrence. Winds will increase across the area early Friday, especially Friday night, and be the main hazard for the area with blowing snow also potentially causing hazardous travel. Strong winds could cause damage to trees, bring down power lines, and blow around unsecured objects. From Friday through Sunday, a period of almost 48 hours where temperatures remain in the single digits is possible. This combined with the strong winds would allow for a long period of wind chills well below zero and increase exposure risk and infrastructure concerns across the area.
Blizzard Warning issued for Houston by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-24 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state can be viewed at 511mn.org or 511ia.org. Target Area: Houston Powerful Midwest Storm to Bring Whiteout Conditions For Some .Very powdery snow is starting to overtake the area this afternoon. Snow amounts ranging from 2 to 4 inches closer to Interstate 35 in Minnesota and Iowa, up to 5 to 8 inches in central and southwest Wisconsin are expected through Thursday morning. The snow itself will make for difficult travel. As the snow moves out on Thursday, northwest winds will be on the increase, especially later in the day. The strongest winds will occur Thursday night through Friday night, with gusts of 40 to 50 mph. This will cause blizzard and whiteout conditions in blowing and drifting snow, especially west of the Mississippi River. Therefore, a Blizzard Warning has been issued for that area. Wind chill values will be from minus 20 to minus 40 from Thursday into the holiday weekend. One of the dangers if anyone gets stranded, especially in rural areas, it would be very dangerous to be outside or walk on foot. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Iowa, Allamakee and Clayton Counties. In Minnesota, Houston County. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday. For the Blizzard Warning, from 6 PM Thursday to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Wind Chill Warning issued for Dundy, Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-23 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock; Red Willow WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST /6 AM CST/ FRIDAY WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST /NOON CST/ FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow and blowing snow. Total snow accumulations ranging anywhere from a dusting to 2 inches are expected. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Colorado, northwest and west central Kansas and southwest Nebraska. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until 11 AM MST /noon CST/ Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 AM MST /6 AM CST/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Colorado River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 14:02:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-22 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Colorado River Basin WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow and wind expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Central Colorado River Basin. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially in open areas. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
Winter Storm Warning issued for West Elk and Sawatch Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 18:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-22 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Elk and Sawatch Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MST THURSDAY WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON MST FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, snow and wind expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon MST Thursday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight tonight to noon MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for City and Borough of Yakutat by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 06:25:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-21 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: City and Borough of Yakutat WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. * WHERE...City and Borough of Yakutat. * WHEN...Until noon AKST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Around 3 to 4 inches of snow was measured at Yakutat around 7 pm Tuesday evening with some drifting of snow. Snow will start to diminish around mid day.
Wind Chill Watch issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-23 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-24 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT THURSDAY NIGHT TO NOON CST FRIDAY WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight Thursday night to noon CST Friday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could result in hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken.
Blizzard Warning issued for Floyd, Howard, Mitchell by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-24 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state can be viewed at 511mn.org or 511ia.org. Target Area: Floyd; Howard; Mitchell Powerful Midwest Storm to Bring Whiteout Conditions For Some .Very powdery snow is starting to overtake the area this afternoon. Snow amounts ranging from 2 to 4 inches closer to Interstate 35 in Minnesota and Iowa, up to 5 to 8 inches in central and southwest Wisconsin are expected through Thursday morning. The snow itself will make for difficult travel. As the snow moves out on Thursday, northwest winds will be on the increase, especially later in the day. The strongest winds will occur Thursday night through Friday night, with gusts of 40 to 50 mph. This will cause blizzard and whiteout conditions in blowing and drifting snow, especially west of the Mississippi River. Therefore, a Blizzard Warning has been issued for that area. Wind chill values will be from minus 20 to minus 40 from Thursday into the holiday weekend. One of the dangers if anyone gets stranded, especially in rural areas, it would be very dangerous to be outside or walk on foot. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 6 PM CST Thursday. For the Blizzard Warning, from 6 PM Thursday to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Medina, Portage, Summit, Trumbull by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-23 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Medina; Portage; Summit; Trumbull WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM FRIDAY TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Multi-hazard winter storm with a combination of strong winds, very cold temperatures, snow, and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. Wind chills values could be as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Medina, Summit, Portage and Trumbull counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM Friday to 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could severely impact the Friday morning commute and any holiday travel. Strong winds could cause tree damage. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A window of brief intense snowfall is expected with a cold front Thursday night into Friday. This front will bring a sharp temperature drop over a matter of a few hours, where temperatures above freezing will drop to the single digits by Friday afternoon. A flash freeze is possible with this occurrence. Winds will increase across the area early Friday, especially Friday night, and be the main hazard for the area with blowing snow also potentially causing hazardous travel. Strong winds could cause damage to trees, bring down power lines, and blow around unsecured objects. From Friday through Sunday, a period of almost 48 hours where temperatures remain in the single digits is possible. This combined with the strong winds would allow for a long period of wind chills well below zero and increase exposure risk and infrastructure concerns across the area.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Oregon Lower Treasure Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-23 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Oregon Lower Treasure Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THURSDAY TO 5 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Lower Treasure Valley, Upper Weiser River and Owyhee Mountains. * WHEN...From 11 PM Thursday to 5 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Chickasaw, Fayette, Winneshiek by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-22 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state can be viewed at 511ia.org. Target Area: Chickasaw; Fayette; Winneshiek Powerful Midwest Storm to Bring Whiteout Conditions For Some .Very powdery snow is starting to overtake the area this afternoon. Snow amounts ranging from 2 to 4 inches closer to Interstate 35 in Minnesota and Iowa, up to 5 to 8 inches in central and southwest Wisconsin are expected through Thursday morning. The snow itself will make for difficult travel. As the snow moves out on Thursday, northwest winds will be on the increase, especially later in the day. The strongest winds will occur Thursday night through Friday night, with gusts of 40 to 50 mph. This will cause blizzard and whiteout conditions in blowing and drifting snow, especially west of the Mississippi River. Therefore, a Blizzard Warning has been issued for that area. Wind chill values will be from minus 20 to minus 40 from Thursday into the holiday weekend. One of the dangers if anyone gets stranded, especially in rural areas, it would be very dangerous to be outside or walk on foot. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Winneshiek, Chickasaw and Fayette Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday. For the Blizzard Warning, from 6 PM Thursday to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Mills, Pottawattamie by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-23 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Mills; Pottawattamie WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard conditions possible with 4 to 7 inches of snow possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of western Iowa and east central and southeast Nebraska. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from late Wednesday night through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions today. Extremely hazardous travel is expected late Wednesday into Thursday. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
