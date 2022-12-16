ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached

Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
The Independent

‘Annoyed’ Biden called Kamala Harris a ‘work in progress’ amid complaints by her husband, book claims

President Joe Biden called vice president Kamala Harris “a work in progress” during his first few months at the White House, a new book has revealed.The upcoming book, titled The Fight of His Life and authored by Chris Whipple, focuses on Mr Biden’s presidency and reveals new details about the administration’s working.Mr Biden was “annoyed” the vice president’s husband Douglas Emhoff had been complaining about Ms Harris’ policy portfolio, which her allies felt was hurting her politically, according to the book obtained by Politico. “He hadn’t asked Harris to do anything he hadn’t done as vice president – and...
Daily Beast

Proposed TikTok Ban Makes It Into $1.7 Trillion Omnibus Bill

A ban on TikTok on federal government devices was added to the text of the $1.7 trillion federal funding omnibus bill, according to a copy of the bill released Tuesday. The Senate unanimously voted to implement a ban last week, and a spokesperson for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said House Dems supposed the ban’s inclusion in the funding bill, The Hill reported. It comes as several Republican-controlled states move to ban state government employees from accessing the Chinese-owned app over national security fears. According to The Hill, the app has already been wiped from government devices at a few federal agencies, including in the White House.
KRMG

Emmett Till and his mother honored with congressional medal

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The House unanimously passed a bill Wednesday to posthumously award the Congressional Gold Medal to Emmett Till, the Chicago teenager murdered by white supremacists in the 1950s, and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley. The bill, which passed the Senate in January, is meant to honor...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Beast

Ivanka Not ‘Forthcoming’ in Jan. 6 Testimony: House Select Committee

The Jan. 6 House Select Committee tore into Trump and Co.’s assertions that the election was stolen on Monday, calling the notion “a big scam.”. Following its final hearing, the committee published a summary of its widely anticipated final report, which is set to be released early next year. In addition to what it revealed about the former president’s bogus claims of election fraud, it also pointedly noted that key figures in Trump’s inner circle had not been exactly “forthcoming” in their testimony—including his daughter Ivanka Trump, who they said appeared to suffer from memory issues under questioning.
Daily Beast

NYT Readers Shocked by Sunday Crossword Puzzle That Resembles Swastika

The New York Times got a surprise this weekend when they flipped past the Sunday crossword puzzle—with many online noting that the puzzle’s design bore a striking resemblance to a Swastika. Others also noted the inopportune timing of the strangely designed page: Sunday was the first day of Hanukkah, a coincidence not lost on many of the newspaper’s critics. “What the hell, @nytimes?” one user wrote on Twitter. Even Donald Trump Jr. got a few punches in, writing: “Disgusting! Only the New York Times would get Chanukah going with this as the crossword puzzle.”
Daily Beast

Why Russia Is Terrified of This New U.S. Weapons Delivery

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky flew to Washington DC to meet U.S. President Joe Biden and address a joint session of Congress Wednesday. The visit is to announce another tranche of aid to his country, but overwhelming focus from American and Russian commentators alike is the announcement that the U.S. will supply PATRIOT air defense missiles to Ukraine.
Daily Beast

Don Lemon Breaks Down While Announcing CNN Colleague’s Death

Revealing to CNN viewers that longtime investigative correspondent Drew Griffin had passed away after a long battle with cancer, CNN This Morning anchor Don Lemon broke down in tears on Monday morning. Griffin, who spent nearly two decades with the network’s investigative unit, died on Saturday. During his time at...

