Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached
Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
‘Annoyed’ Biden called Kamala Harris a ‘work in progress’ amid complaints by her husband, book claims
President Joe Biden called vice president Kamala Harris “a work in progress” during his first few months at the White House, a new book has revealed.The upcoming book, titled The Fight of His Life and authored by Chris Whipple, focuses on Mr Biden’s presidency and reveals new details about the administration’s working.Mr Biden was “annoyed” the vice president’s husband Douglas Emhoff had been complaining about Ms Harris’ policy portfolio, which her allies felt was hurting her politically, according to the book obtained by Politico. “He hadn’t asked Harris to do anything he hadn’t done as vice president – and...
Just How Rich Are Elon Musk, Donald Trump and These Other Big Names?
What do Elon Musk, Donald Trump and Oprah Winfrey have in common? They're all really, really rich. But do you know their actual net worths? The Future of Finances: Gen Z & How They Relate to...
Zelenskyy arrives in DC to meet Biden, address Congress
Ahead of his visit to Washington, Zelenskyy told NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo that it is a “big mistake” to think that the war is over.
Daily Beast
Proposed TikTok Ban Makes It Into $1.7 Trillion Omnibus Bill
A ban on TikTok on federal government devices was added to the text of the $1.7 trillion federal funding omnibus bill, according to a copy of the bill released Tuesday. The Senate unanimously voted to implement a ban last week, and a spokesperson for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said House Dems supposed the ban’s inclusion in the funding bill, The Hill reported. It comes as several Republican-controlled states move to ban state government employees from accessing the Chinese-owned app over national security fears. According to The Hill, the app has already been wiped from government devices at a few federal agencies, including in the White House.
Emmett Till and his mother honored with congressional medal
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The House unanimously passed a bill Wednesday to posthumously award the Congressional Gold Medal to Emmett Till, the Chicago teenager murdered by white supremacists in the 1950s, and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley. The bill, which passed the Senate in January, is meant to honor...
Daily Beast
Ivanka Not ‘Forthcoming’ in Jan. 6 Testimony: House Select Committee
The Jan. 6 House Select Committee tore into Trump and Co.’s assertions that the election was stolen on Monday, calling the notion “a big scam.”. Following its final hearing, the committee published a summary of its widely anticipated final report, which is set to be released early next year. In addition to what it revealed about the former president’s bogus claims of election fraud, it also pointedly noted that key figures in Trump’s inner circle had not been exactly “forthcoming” in their testimony—including his daughter Ivanka Trump, who they said appeared to suffer from memory issues under questioning.
Daily Beast
NYT Readers Shocked by Sunday Crossword Puzzle That Resembles Swastika
The New York Times got a surprise this weekend when they flipped past the Sunday crossword puzzle—with many online noting that the puzzle’s design bore a striking resemblance to a Swastika. Others also noted the inopportune timing of the strangely designed page: Sunday was the first day of Hanukkah, a coincidence not lost on many of the newspaper’s critics. “What the hell, @nytimes?” one user wrote on Twitter. Even Donald Trump Jr. got a few punches in, writing: “Disgusting! Only the New York Times would get Chanukah going with this as the crossword puzzle.”
Daily Beast
Why Russia Is Terrified of This New U.S. Weapons Delivery
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky flew to Washington DC to meet U.S. President Joe Biden and address a joint session of Congress Wednesday. The visit is to announce another tranche of aid to his country, but overwhelming focus from American and Russian commentators alike is the announcement that the U.S. will supply PATRIOT air defense missiles to Ukraine.
Daily Beast
Jesse Watters: ‘Rigged’ Elon Twitter Poll ‘Skews Atheist Female’
The latest twist in Elon Musk’s largely inconsistent activity as head of Twitter — a poll in which a majority of users voted that he should step down — was “rigged,” Jesse Watters insisted Monday, claiming that Twitter’s user base “skews urban, atheist, over-educated female.”
Daily Beast
Don Lemon Breaks Down While Announcing CNN Colleague’s Death
Revealing to CNN viewers that longtime investigative correspondent Drew Griffin had passed away after a long battle with cancer, CNN This Morning anchor Don Lemon broke down in tears on Monday morning. Griffin, who spent nearly two decades with the network’s investigative unit, died on Saturday. During his time at...
