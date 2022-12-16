Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Times-Union Newspaper
Local High School Sports Recaps For 12/17
Warsaw shined bright under the lights of the Champions of Character Classic held at Grace College Saturday. The Tigers defeated St. Joseph 65-48 using a big second half to pull away for the win. Warsaw is now 4-2 this season after coming out on top in its last two contests.
Times-Union Newspaper
Peggy Lou Earnhart Thomas
COLUMBIA CITY – Peggy Lou Earnhart Thomas, 91, formerly of Kimmell, died peacefully at 6:15 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Lake City Place, Warsaw, where she was a resident for the past five years. Born on Aug. 14, 1931, in Swan Township, Noble County, she was the first...
Times-Union Newspaper
Larry Mock
Larry Mock, 84, of Syracuse, passed away on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Larry was the son of the late Howard R. Mock and Hilda M. Harmon Mock. Larry was valedictorian of his Syracuse High School class in 1956. He furthered his education, while playing basketball, at Indiana Tech where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering in 1959.
Times-Union Newspaper
New Business In Warsaw Offers Golfing Simulators
Today was the first day The Golf Club of Warsaw, 318 Enterprise Drive, Warsaw, was open. It was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting with the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce. Owner Thad Wallin said there are three golf simulators that use state-of-the-art technology. Each simulator has four high-speed cameras that captures 4,000 images per second.
Times-Union Newspaper
WCS Names Tracy Horrell As New Assistant Superintendent
Warsaw Community Schools selected Tracy Horrell as the assistant superintendent of secondary education. He takes over the position from Dr. David Robertson, who resigned. He graduated from Anderson University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Physical Education and Health. He went on to earn his master's degree from Indiana Purdue University, Fort Wayne, in administrative leadership. In 2020, Horrell completed an Educational Specialist degree in District Leadership from Indiana State University, Terre Haute.
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw FFA Competes In Indiana FFA District 2 Welding CDE Competition
The Warsaw FFA chapter recently competed in the District 2 Welding Career Development Event (CDE) that took place on Dec. 12 at Warsaw Area Career Center- Welding and Precision Machining Center in Warsaw. The Advanced team placed fourth in the FFA District 2 competition. Individual placings of Alyssa “Ace” Krichbaum,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw FFA Competes In State Crops, Forestry And Entomology Competitions
Warsaw FFA recently competed in the Indiana 4-H/FFA State Career Development Events (CDEs) for the FFA Crops Judging CDE, FFA Forestry Judging CDE and FFA Entomology Judging CDE. Students that participated in the Crops Judging CDE had to identify seeds and plants from crops and weeds, identify plant diseases and...
Times-Union Newspaper
Ray V. Reffitt
Ray V. Reffitt, 84, of Pierceton, died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at home. He was born in Risner, Ky., on May 8, 1938, the son of the late Jimmy and Lishie Ousley Reffitt. Ray graduated from High School in Martin, Ky., but lived the majority of his life in Kosciusko County. He retired as a machinist at DePuy in 2003 after 30 years with the company. Ray loved the time he spent with his family and friends; he enjoyed cooking and especially liked backyard cookouts.
Times-Union Newspaper
Lake City Bank Named Best Small Bank In Indiana In National Ranking
Lake City Bank was named the Best Small Bank in Indiana in America’s Best Banks 2023 ranking from Newsweek and Lending Tree. The annual ranking identifies best in class options across 26 categories, produced by evaluating nearly 5,000 of FDIC insured banks and credit unions across more than 30 factors, according to a news release from Lake City Bank. Evaluation covered the overall health of the bank, customer service performance and features, digital and branch presence, account and loan options, interest rate offerings and fees.
Times-Union Newspaper
KEYS Grant Deadline Approaching Soon
Kosciusko Endowment Youth Services (KEYS) is accepting grant applications for educational programs and projects impacting students in Kosciusko County. The upcoming application deadline is Jan. 15, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. KEYS is a youth philanthropy program of the Kosciusko County Community Foundation. It is comprised of 20 students who attend...
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw FFA Places 1st In Leadership Development Contest
The Warsaw FFA chapter recently competed in the District 2 Chapter Meeting Leadership Development event (LDE) on Dec. 7 at Warsaw Community High School. The Warsaw FFA Senior Chapter Meeting team had to demonstrate the correct procedures of a chapter meeting, including opening ceremonies, order of business and closing ceremonies, according to a news release from Warsaw Community Schools. A few of the skills required in this event include knowledge of parliamentary law and the use of the parliamentary procedure to conduct an orderly and efficient meeting and present logical, realistic and convincing discussions on the topics presented.
Times-Union Newspaper
Kosciusko County Solid Waste Plans To Sell Syracuse Property
The Kosciusko County Solid Waste Management District is planning to sell the property where the Syracuse recycling drop-off site is located. During a meeting Tuesday, Recycling Depot Director Tom Ganser and Board President Brad Jackson said the district has received purchase offers for the 0.46 acre of land the Syracuse site is on. This announcement comes after the district voted in November to close all of its outdoor recycling drop-off stations.
Times-Union Newspaper
Kosciusko Co. 4-H Brings Hands-On STEM To The Community
Over the last week, Kosciusko County 4-H, a division of Purdue Extension, spent time at local schools and after school settings delivering STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) lessons to students. The 4-H Youth Development Educator for Kosciusko County, Andrew Ferrell, worked to secure a few partnerships in the community...
Times-Union Newspaper
Rickie ‘Rick’ Wireman Sr.
Rickie “Rick” Wireman Sr., 62, Warsaw, died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in The New Meadows, Warsaw. Rick was born Oct. 7, 1962, in Paintsville, Ky., to Donald Eugene and Ruth Shepherd Wireman. A private graveside service will be held in the spring at Oakwood Cemetery, Warsaw. Memorial Donations...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 12.21.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 12:48 p.m. Monday - Frank Jesus Porraz, 24, of 543 Clinic Court, Warsaw, arrested for misdemeanor dealing marijuana/hashish, salvia. Bond: $5,250. • 2:13 p.m. Monday - Tyler Scott Foreman, 33, Elkhart, arrested for felony failure to...
Times-Union Newspaper
Grace College Student’s 5-Part Investigative Series Published
WINONA LAKE — When Micaela Eberly, a journalism and French double major at Grace College, was given her senior capstone assignment to write an investigative journalism piece related to the local area, she began brainstorming a way to incorporate her passion for the French language. After some research and...
Times-Union Newspaper
DreamOn Studios Partners With Warsaw Community Schools
DreamOn Studios and Warsaw Community Schools announced they recently entered into a partnership that will allow high school students to take part in learning world-class video production and storytelling. This partnership answers Warsaw Community Schools to partner with local businesses to bring real-world career training opportunities to their students, according...
Times-Union Newspaper
Ivy Tech Names Deb Pitzer New Dean
FORT WAYNE – Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw has selected Deb Pitzer as the dean of the School of Manufacturing, Engineering and Applied Sciences. Along with leading and overseeing faculty and programs, she’s hoping to set new standards and create a culture of appreciation for all employees and students, according to a news release from Ivy Tech.
Times-Union Newspaper
Mary Ann Freed
Mary Ann Freed, of Grace Village Retirement Community in Winona Lake, went home to be with the Lord at 8:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Fort Wayne, at the age of 76. She was born on Jan. 14, 1946, in Plymouth, to Lottie Mirriam Stutsman...
Times-Union Newspaper
Joshaua ‘Josh’ David May
Joshaua “Josh” David May, of Warsaw, passed away at his home on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at the age of 50. He was born on Nov. 21, 1972, in Goshen, to Gene and Carol May. Josh was married to Lorrie Brookins in 1996. Though the marriage did not last, they remained friends. Josh enjoyed making music, working on cars and watching NASCAR races. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Comments / 0