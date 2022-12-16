Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bay St. Louis officers’ caskets wrapped in memories
A Coast man created a casket to honor his sister earlier this year and it led him to wrapping more than 60 caskets. His two most recent designs are the caskets of the two fallen officers in Bay St. Louis. Casey Lawhon recently celebrated four years in business with KC...
Eleven kids find forever homes at Jackson County Mass Adoption Day
Eleven children will get to experience Christmas with their forever families for the first time. A merry day at the Jackson County Courthouse as 11 children enjoyed an early Christmas present, they were granted their forever families through adoption. This ceremony was extra special to Judge Neil Harris because he gained his sixth grandchild through adoption. “We’re making life changes and since I’ve had adoption in my family and have gotten a grandchild, then it is personal to me and I know how personal it is to these families. Most importantly, today we had a Christmas miracle.”
Cold weather shelters opening Thursday, Friday, and Saturday
As a stretch of cold weather is set to enter our area, cold weather shelters are opening up across South Mississippi. In Harrison County, the Kenny Fournier Multipurpose Center on Automall Parkway in D’Iberville will be open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday starting at 5 p.m. each night. CTA will provide transportation to that shelter. You can reach out to them by calling 228-896-8080.
Salvation Army helping those in need through Angel Tree program
This morning, families arrived at the Salvation Army Bridge Center in Biloxi to receive their Angel Tree gifts. The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program helps provide Christmas gifts for hundreds of thousands of children around the country each year. Families must apply for the help and their wish lists are...
American Red Cross asking for blood donations to get through the rest of the year
The American Red Cross is holding blood drives across the Coast during the holiday season to ensure hospital shelves are stocked with blood through the end of the year. As a thank-you, all who come to give through January 2 will get a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
Two suspects wanted for commercial burglary in George County
Two people are wanted by the George County Sheriff’s Department for an alleged commercial burglary. The incident happened on December 13th off Highway 613 in the Agricola community. Charles Mott and Tiffany Steele are wanted for allegedly stealing items from a home that’s being renovated. Mott was identified...
Waveland Mayor Mike Smith scheduled for kidney transplant
Outgoing Waveland Mayor Mike Smith received an early Christmas present today. His doctors have scheduled him for a kidney transplant on January 9th, 2023. Smith served two terms and Jay Trapani will be sworn in next month. Smith was diagnosed with stage five kidney failure. His wife of 43 years,...
Suspect in November murder case now in custody
A man wanted in connection to a November murder in Gulfport has been arrested. According to the Harrison County jail docket, 28-year-old Royce Barthelemy was booked into the jail about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. He is charged with murder and his bond is set at $1 million dollars.
‘Finding Christmas’ featuring News 25’s Meggan Gray at the Beau Rivage
Still not in the Christmas spirit? Well, in Biloxi at the Beau Rivage, there’s a Broadway style musical called ‘Finding Christmas’ that’s sure to bring some holiday cheer. The hour long performance led by two children and Jack Frost helps the audience find what Christmas means...
18-year-old arrested for aggravated assault in Harrison County
On December 17th at approximately 7:11 PM, Biloxi Police Officers responded to the 12000 Block of John Lee Road in reference to an alleged assault. A 38-year-old male victim was located with multiple stab wounds. He was transported via ambulance to an area hospital. Through the investigation, 18-year-old Vancleave Resident, Trent Myles Otts, was developed as a suspect. Otts reportedly fled the scene immediately following the alleged assault.
Pascagoula community mourns at the funeral of Coach Lee Tingle
It was a somber day in Jackson County as Coach Lee Tingle was laid to rest. Family and friends gathered for the funeral of longtime Coach Lee Tingle. On December 2nd, Tingle died from a rare brain disease at the age of 52. Lee was involved with Pascagoula youth sports...
Students enjoy Winter Camp at Walter Anderson Museum of Art
While school is out for winter break, students are enjoying a winter-themed art camp at Walter Anderson Museum of Art. The three-day art camp started yesterday. Children ages 9 to 14 have been focusing on holiday motifs and the landscapes and living things that emerge when the nights are long and the temperatures drop.
14-year-old girl starts her own business in Biloxi
What started off as a hobby is now a running business for 14-year-old Zoe Bailey. Bailey and her sister came up with the idea of making their own slime, but as Bailey’s sister got older, she lost interest, giving Bailey full control of rebranding and processing the slime. Bailey...
D’Iberville Elementary named a national Distinguished School
D’Iberville Elementary School in the Harrison County School District has been named the 2023 National Elementary and Secondary Education Act Distinguished Schools for Mississippi. A project of the National Association of ESEA State Program Administrators, the program recognizes up to 100 schools annually for exceptional student achievement in three...
Officials offer cold weather tips ahead of frigid weather
With a winter blast of cold air heading our way this week, we checked in with Harrison County EMA Director Matt Stratton on how to prepare for the frigid temperatures. First of all, it’s essential to stay warm both inside and when you head outside. Having layers of dry clothes on including hats and gloves and socks will be crucial.
Picayune’s Dante Dowdell and Gautier’s Kaden Irving represent Coast in U.S. Army Bowl
On Saturday, the U.S. Army All-American Bowl took place in Frisco, Texas and the two star players from this year’s 5A South State Championship game, Picayune’s Dante Dowdell and Gautier’s Kaden Irving, were on the same team this time. They were the only two All-Americans from the...
