Read full article on original website
Related
Top 5 Things I Really Hope to See in Billings in 2023!
As a town, I think Billings has gone a bit stale over the years. I'm talking mostly in regard to the things to do in the town for folks my age. It's gotten pretty boring to go to the same places with friends and seeing the same things around town. So, here's what I wish to see in the Magic City in the next year. Let me know if there's anything you'd like to see that I missed. Here's the list.
Thanks to this Dog Salon in Billings, My Pooch has Never Looked So Good
Peanut is the cutest nut in the tree of peas. He’s a Pekinese and if you watch the Westminster Dog Shows over Thanksgiving, you’d know Pekinese win the competition quite often. It’s because of their coat! Their fur is like human hair. Credit Nikki V. Peanut used...
Help Fill Empty Stockings in Billings And Make Christmas Special
This holiday season, there are over 850 children in Foster Care within Yellowstone County alone. Of those, Yellowstone Valley Woman Magazine is trying to bring Christmas to 200 of them this year. What is needed?. Yellowstone Valley Woman Magazine has a complete, updated daily list of kids and what they...
School open tomorrow, Wednesday, in Billings during Extreme Cold
Billings Schools Superintendent Greg Upham just sent out a notice to parents concerning the weather conditions in the area. Edited for readability by Josh Rath. Tomorrow, Wednesday, December 21st, the schools will operate with our cold weather protocols. The temperature in the morning is expected to be 17 below zero...
I Spent An Hour To Find The Best Oil Change Pricing in Billings
I'm honestly exhausted, mentally, after realizing I needed to get the oil changed in my car. Since moving to Billings, I haven't had this issue... as my last car came with free oil changes for 5 years from the dealer. After trading that vehicle in last year, my new ride (from Kia) didn't come with that luxury. So, I set off on the adventure to find the most reasonable pricing for an oil change.
These 4 Restaurants in Billings Are the Fanciest According to You
The meaning of the word "fancy" is extremely vague because everybody has a different meaning of the word. It could mean the most expensive, or even having the most extravagant experience. Billings doesn't have a whole lot of fancy places in the traditional sense, but we did ask you on Facebook where you think our fanciest restaurants are in town, and we found your top four.
Wind Chill Warning with 50 Below Possible In Effect For Billings
Good news for the winter weather lovers out there, the National Weather Service has just issued a notice related to the cold snap we are experiencing in Montana. Wind Chill Warning (Now through 6 PM Wednesday) According to NWS Billings, a wind chill warning is now in effect until 6...
EWW! Billings Area Has Some of the Absolute Worst Stinky Places
Have you ever woken up in Billings and just hated the smell? I'm talking some awful stenches that make it seem like something awful is burning up, or maybe even something much viler, depending on where you live of course. I think I have a few places in and around Billings that are just awful smelling. This is not to say that these places are bad, just stinky.
Single Digit Highs Will Plunge Billings into a Super Deep Freeze
Most of Montana has gone through a massive snowstorm recently but it seems like Billings got a pretty small amount of that snow in comparison to other areas. However, the snow isn't going to be a massive issue this weekend; instead, we're about to see some frigid temperatures starting this weekend that will continue into next week. We hope you'll like single digit highs and negative teens for lows.
The Top 10 BEST Tattoo Shops in Billings, Montana To Get Tattooed
Here in Billings, we have no shortage of options for a tattoo. Over the years, I've gained a bunch of random ones... and recently it's been on my mind to get more done. So, instead of researching and keeping my findings to myself... why not share them with you?. We've...
ICYMI: These are Trent’s Top 10 Articles of 2022
This year was a long one. I started writing articles full time in February, and since then I've loved seeing the response to my writing as a brand-new member of this digital team. I hope to continue writing things people are interested in, as well as some stuff that would interest new readers. As 2022 comes to a close, let's take a look back at some of my best performing articles that you all enjoyed.
Early Morning Weapons Complaint Starts Off Holiday Week in Billings
This just in from the Billings Police Department Twitter:. Early this morning, around 2:42 AM, Billings Police responded to the 3300 block of Winchell for a "Weapons Complaint". On arrival, Officers located approximately two bullet holes in a residence. No injuries have been reported, and the investigation is ongoing. As...
Overnight Shooting Between 2 People on Broadwater in Billings
According to the Billings Police Department Overnight:. Billings Police Officers responded to the 200 block of Broadwater Ave in Billings around 1:42 AM after a call of shots fired. On arrival, police spoke to locals and found nobody witnessed the shooting, however video footage showed two suspects exchanging gunfire. As...
2 Billings Women Sentenced To Prison for Armed Robbery of Casino
This just in from the United States Justice Department on December 16th:. Two Billings women who admitted to stealing liquor at gunpoint from a Billings casino, firing a warning shot while fleeing, and discarding two loaded firearms on elementary school property were sentenced this week to prison. Makyla Fetter, 28,...
Cat Country 102.9
Billings, MT
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0