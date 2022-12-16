ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Lodge, MT

Top 5 Things I Really Hope to See in Billings in 2023!

As a town, I think Billings has gone a bit stale over the years. I'm talking mostly in regard to the things to do in the town for folks my age. It's gotten pretty boring to go to the same places with friends and seeing the same things around town. So, here's what I wish to see in the Magic City in the next year. Let me know if there's anything you'd like to see that I missed. Here's the list.
I Spent An Hour To Find The Best Oil Change Pricing in Billings

I'm honestly exhausted, mentally, after realizing I needed to get the oil changed in my car. Since moving to Billings, I haven't had this issue... as my last car came with free oil changes for 5 years from the dealer. After trading that vehicle in last year, my new ride (from Kia) didn't come with that luxury. So, I set off on the adventure to find the most reasonable pricing for an oil change.
These 4 Restaurants in Billings Are the Fanciest According to You

The meaning of the word "fancy" is extremely vague because everybody has a different meaning of the word. It could mean the most expensive, or even having the most extravagant experience. Billings doesn't have a whole lot of fancy places in the traditional sense, but we did ask you on Facebook where you think our fanciest restaurants are in town, and we found your top four.
EWW! Billings Area Has Some of the Absolute Worst Stinky Places

Have you ever woken up in Billings and just hated the smell? I'm talking some awful stenches that make it seem like something awful is burning up, or maybe even something much viler, depending on where you live of course. I think I have a few places in and around Billings that are just awful smelling. This is not to say that these places are bad, just stinky.
Single Digit Highs Will Plunge Billings into a Super Deep Freeze

Most of Montana has gone through a massive snowstorm recently but it seems like Billings got a pretty small amount of that snow in comparison to other areas. However, the snow isn't going to be a massive issue this weekend; instead, we're about to see some frigid temperatures starting this weekend that will continue into next week. We hope you'll like single digit highs and negative teens for lows.
ICYMI: These are Trent’s Top 10 Articles of 2022

This year was a long one. I started writing articles full time in February, and since then I've loved seeing the response to my writing as a brand-new member of this digital team. I hope to continue writing things people are interested in, as well as some stuff that would interest new readers. As 2022 comes to a close, let's take a look back at some of my best performing articles that you all enjoyed.
